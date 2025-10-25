Sarah Jessica Parker divides fans in surprising footwear Carrie Bradshaw would never be seen in

If you watched the latest season of And Just Like That, you'll know a whole episode was devoted to Carrie Bradshaw's dedication to wearing skyscraper heels. The episode in question saw Sarah Jessica Parker parade through Carrie's New York City townhouse in a rotation of stilettos, block heels and wedges – making a lot of noise with her heels and prompting outrage from her downstairs neighbor. Rather than kick off her shoes, Carrie installed carpet runners to walk along to minimize the noise, proving she'd never be seen dead in a flat shoe.

© GC Images Carrie Bradshaw isn't a fan of flat shoes - but SJP is

And so, it came as a surprise to SJP's fans, when on Friday she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a pair of Ugg shoes. Not the brand's boots, which have been worn by other fashion-forward celebs such as Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, but a slip-on pair of fluffy suede shoes.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez is seen in Los Angeles wearing Uggs

Fans were as shocked by her footwear choice as Carrie was when her shoes were stolen after she was forced to remove them for a baby shower in season six, with comments incredulous that the 60-year-old had slipped into flat shoes. One went so far as to comment, "I absolutely love you, Sarah but I just can’t get on board with Uggs," but many took SJP's conversion to Uggs as a sign that they could too.

"If even SJP starts wearing Uggs… I am defeated," one conceded, while another added: "If the queen says Uggs, then Uggs it is." Sarah Jessica said of her choice of footwear: "Striking and inventive, a reminder of what happens when comfort meets creativity."

While fans were divided on the topic of Uggs, our stylish sisters over at HELLO! Fashion are fans of Uggs, with editor Claire Pennington telling us: "UGG's glorious resurgence feels utterly right for now. Perfect for a generation who won't tolerate being uncomfortable under any circumstances."

HELLO! Fashion's features editor Tania Leslau adds: "The key to wearing UGGS is flawless styling. When worn with intention, these ridiculously comfortable kicks look top-notch and make for the cosiest Copenhagen-approved winter look." This was undoubtedly the approach SJP took, wearing smart black trousers, an ultra-soft khaki shirt and a black blazer.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker posed on Instagram in a pair of Uggs, surprising her followers

As winter progresses, we look forward to seeing if her Uggs make repeat appearances, or if they were a one-time love affair…