Matthew Broderick is an adoring husband as Sarah Jessica Parker has scene-stealing Victoria's Secret Angel moment

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Wednesday evening, and looked spectacular, wowing not only onlookers but her adoring husband of 28 years, actor Matthew Broderick. The And Just Like That… actress, 60, looked just like a Victoria's Secret Angel at the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center as she stepped out in a wing-adorned gown, her husband standing behind her so their (adorable) bond didn't steal the limelight.

The Sex and the City star's gown not only featured enormous black wings covered in ruffled organza, but also featured a mermaid skirt made from the same material. The leg-split, floor-skimming skirt flowed from a fitted bodice made from beige fabric with organza detailing, which climbed up to a high collared neckline. As far as her accessories, the bronzed beauty rocked peep-toe heels with diamantes adorning the toe and strap, as well as a vampy black manicure.

© Getty Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were the ultimate power couple at the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala Her beauty only elevated the flamboyant look further. She wore her iconic honey-hued curls in a super sleek low bun – very apt for the balletic setting. For her makeup, she opted for rosy cheeks, a glossy lip, and a grungy silver eyeshadow look. Her look was rounded off with a simple pair of diamond stud earrings, and it's no secret that the Hocus Pocus star loves diamonds. "Fashion is ever-changing, but a diamond is timeless – it becomes part of your life, your memories," she told HELLO! in a recent sit-down interview.

© Getty Matthew Broderick's suit allowed SJP's dress to take center stage "When it comes to red carpets and SJP, we always have our hopes for that Carrie Bradshaw approach, and she delivered pure theatrical glamour," celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson tells us. "The look was part couture fantasy, with the dramatic wings showing a bit of dark swan energy, making a complete statement and showing fashion is art. As a stylist, I'm never a massive fan of nude underneath the black, but when it comes to a creation and having fun with fashion, this gets a nod from me. I love how she's teamed it with a sleek bun and no real accessories, as the wings can do all the talking, making it feel more fashion-cum-art than costume."

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala Her Ferris Bueller's Day Off star husband wore a complementary black tie ensemble and looked on proudly as his wife styled up a storm. SJP, who shares son James Wilkie, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion, 16, with husband Matthew, is a regular at the annual soiree in her home city. Keep scrolling to see her past looks…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker takes center stage beside Matthew Broderick

2024 © Getty Sarah Jessica Parker looked magnetic in silver In 2024, SJP rocked an incredible Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder midi dress with a captivating silver floral skirt and coordinating strappy heels.

2023 © Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock Sarah Jessica Parker embraced balletcore with a vampy twist Instead of a dark angel, Sarah Jessica channelled black swan in 2023 when she opted for a balletic tulle midi dress by Carolina Herrera, mismatched heels (iconic), and a huge bow in her hair.

2019 © Getty Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2019 called for a hot pink moment – and Sarah Jessica answered. The actress looked mesmerising in a voluminous Zac Posen gown with a duvet quality, rocking it with pink heels from her own line.