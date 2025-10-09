Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matthew Broderick is an adoring husband as Sarah Jessica Parker has scene-stealing Victoria's Secret Angel moment
The Sex and the City actress stole the show in a wing-adorned ballgown at the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker clsoe up in black gown with hair slicked back© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Wednesday evening, and looked spectacular, wowing not only onlookers but her adoring husband of 28 years, actor Matthew Broderick. The And Just Like That… actress, 60, looked just like a Victoria's Secret Angel at the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center as she stepped out in a wing-adorned gown, her husband standing behind her so their (adorable) bond didn't steal the limelight.

The Sex and the City star's gown not only featured enormous black wings covered in ruffled organza, but also featured a mermaid skirt made from the same material. The leg-split, floor-skimming skirt flowed from a fitted bodice made from beige fabric with organza detailing, which climbed up to a high collared neckline. As far as her accessories, the bronzed beauty rocked peep-toe heels with diamantes adorning the toe and strap, as well as a vampy black manicure.

Matthew Broderick in black tie and Sarah Jessica Parker in winged dress on red carpet © Getty
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were the ultimate power couple at the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala

Her beauty only elevated the flamboyant look further. She wore her iconic honey-hued curls in a super sleek low bun – very apt for the balletic setting. For her makeup, she opted for rosy cheeks, a glossy lip, and a grungy silver eyeshadow look. Her look was rounded off with a simple pair of diamond stud earrings, and it's no secret that the Hocus Pocus star loves diamonds. "Fashion is ever-changing, but a diamond is timeless – it becomes part of your life, your memories," she told HELLO! in a recent sit-down interview.

Matthew Broderick in suit and sarah jessica parker in black dress on new york street arriving at event© Getty
Matthew Broderick's suit allowed SJP's dress to take center stage

"When it comes to red carpets and SJP, we always have our hopes for that Carrie Bradshaw approach, and she delivered pure theatrical glamour," celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson tells us. "The look was part couture fantasy, with the dramatic wings showing a bit of dark swan energy, making a complete statement and showing fashion is art. As a stylist, I'm never a massive fan of nude underneath the black, but when it comes to a creation and having fun with fashion, this gets a nod from me. I love how she's teamed it with a sleek bun and no real accessories, as the wings can do all the talking, making it feel more fashion-cum-art than costume."

Sarah Jessica Parker on red carpet in black dress with wings© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala

Her Ferris Bueller's Day Off star husband wore a complementary black tie ensemble and looked on proudly as his wife styled up a storm. SJP, who shares son James Wilkie, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion, 16, with husband Matthew, is a regular at the annual soiree in her home city. Keep scrolling to see her past looks…

2024

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving to the New York City Ballet 2024 Fall Fashion Gala© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker looked magnetic in silver

In 2024, SJP rocked an incredible Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder midi dress with a captivating silver floral skirt and coordinating strappy heels.

2023

Sarh Jessica Parker wears a black dress and a black bow in her hair© Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Sarah Jessica Parker embraced balletcore with a vampy twist

Instead of a dark angel, Sarah Jessica channelled black swan in 2023 when she opted for a balletic tulle midi dress by Carolina Herrera, mismatched heels (iconic), and a huge bow in her hair.

2019

Sarah Jessica Parker posed in hot pink duvet dress© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

2019 called for a hot pink moment – and Sarah Jessica answered. The actress looked mesmerising in a voluminous Zac Posen gown with a duvet quality, rocking it with pink heels from her own line.

2018

Sarah Jessica Parker in cherry red dress beside Matthew Broderick in suit© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker looked incredible in cherry red in 2018

The year before, it was all about a ruby red moment. The star looked impeccably chic in a bubble-hemmed Giles Couture gown with sheer black sleeves. Her rhinestone-adorned pointed-toe heels were the perfect finishing touch.

