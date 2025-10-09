Matthew Broderick is an adoring husband as Sarah Jessica Parker has scene-stealing Victoria's Secret Angel moment

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Wednesday evening, and looked spectacular, wowing not only onlookers but her adoring husband of 28 years, actor Matthew Broderick. The And Just Like That… actress, 60, looked just like a Victoria's Secret Angel at the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center as she stepped out in a wing-adorned gown, her husband standing behind her so their (adorable) bond didn't steal the limelight.
The Sex and the City star's gown not only featured enormous black wings covered in ruffled organza, but also featured a mermaid skirt made from the same material. The leg-split, floor-skimming skirt flowed from a fitted bodice made from beige fabric with organza detailing, which climbed up to a high collared neckline. As far as her accessories, the bronzed beauty rocked peep-toe heels with diamantes adorning the toe and strap, as well as a vampy black manicure.
Her beauty only elevated the flamboyant look further. She wore her iconic honey-hued curls in a super sleek low bun – very apt for the balletic setting. For her makeup, she opted for rosy cheeks, a glossy lip, and a grungy silver eyeshadow look. Her look was rounded off with a simple pair of diamond stud earrings, and it's no secret that the Hocus Pocus star loves diamonds. "Fashion is ever-changing, but a diamond is timeless – it becomes part of your life, your memories," she told HELLO! in a recent sit-down interview.
"When it comes to red carpets and SJP, we always have our hopes for that Carrie Bradshaw approach, and she delivered pure theatrical glamour," celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson tells us. "The look was part couture fantasy, with the dramatic wings showing a bit of dark swan energy, making a complete statement and showing fashion is art. As a stylist, I'm never a massive fan of nude underneath the black, but when it comes to a creation and having fun with fashion, this gets a nod from me. I love how she's teamed it with a sleek bun and no real accessories, as the wings can do all the talking, making it feel more fashion-cum-art than costume."
Her Ferris Bueller's Day Off star husband wore a complementary black tie ensemble and looked on proudly as his wife styled up a storm. SJP, who shares son James Wilkie, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion, 16, with husband Matthew, is a regular at the annual soiree in her home city. Keep scrolling to see her past looks…
2024
In 2024, SJP rocked an incredible Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder midi dress with a captivating silver floral skirt and coordinating strappy heels.
2023
Instead of a dark angel, Sarah Jessica channelled black swan in 2023 when she opted for a balletic tulle midi dress by Carolina Herrera, mismatched heels (iconic), and a huge bow in her hair.
2019
2019 called for a hot pink moment – and Sarah Jessica answered. The actress looked mesmerising in a voluminous Zac Posen gown with a duvet quality, rocking it with pink heels from her own line.
2018
The year before, it was all about a ruby red moment. The star looked impeccably chic in a bubble-hemmed Giles Couture gown with sheer black sleeves. Her rhinestone-adorned pointed-toe heels were the perfect finishing touch.