And Just Like That: How to shop Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte & Miranda's closets

Whatever you think about Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, there's no denying it's worth watching for the outfits alone. Season three dropped on HBO on Thursday and Carrie's wardrobe is still nothing short of iconic.

From cult vintage gems to straight-off-the-runway pieces, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is back flaunting a mood board worth of scene-stealing outfits (thanks to costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago), cementing her status as the undisputed queen of Manhattan style.

© GC Images 2025 Carrie Bradshaw is still a style icon

I’ve rounded up some of my favorite looks from the new season (so far) and found the pieces you need to recreate each one. Whether you’re channeling classic Carrie or her 2025-era aesthetic, scroll on to shop.

Episode one And Just Like That outfits

© GC Images Carrie's sheer Simone Rocha dress Carrie proved you can absolutely wear the sheer trend in your 50s with this romantic Simone Rocha number. Straight from the spring/summer 2024 runway, fresh flowers were layered between tulle, drawing inspiration from the ballet stage, where blooms are flung in tribute to the dancers. The exact style isn't available to shop online, but Farfetch has this stunning Simone Rocha dress that also features sheer fabric and floral embellishments. If you're looking for a slightly more affordable piece, I get similar vibes from the Rosney Dress by LoveShackFancy.

© HBO Charlotte's polka dot blouse Charlotte York attempts quiet luxury in episode one wearing a Valextra top handle bag. The elegant bag is made in Italy, and this particular designer has even been spotted on Emily in Paris. If you're looking for something similar, how about the this Kate Spade bag I've spotted in its outlet store.

© HBO Lisa's wild blouse Woah! This is one hell of a blouse - you wouldn't miss that in your closet would you? I'm guessing that this is a Pucci design (possibly vintage), but I've been on a mission to find a lookalike and this Boden blouse is ticking a lot of boxes.

© HBO Carrie's clogs Carrie Bradshaw is bringing Dr Scholl original clogs back, and I for one couldn't be happier. For less than $50 you can have a Carrie-approved shoe moment, and your feet will thank you. In this scene, she's also wearing a supersized hat by Maryam Keyhani and the dress is vintage Ossie Clark.

© HBO Miranda's plaid trench coat Miranda looks so stylish in this scene wearing a neutral look consisting of an off-white dress with a check coat. I am assuming this is the Loro Piana 'Billie' coat - this is a brand that Meghan Markle's a fan of so she's in good company. If you're looking for a coat dupe, how about this incredible plaid coat stocked at Nordstrom? Squint and it could be the same.

© HBO Seema's fringed dress Seema is one of my fave flamboyant dressers on And Just Like That, and this ensemble was perfect. Finding the exact matches was tricky, and the lookalikes even trickier. I've had to hone in on the jewelry and, specifically the cuff. If you're in the market for a nice stylish silver cuff, I've found the best one at COS for less than $100.

© HBO Charlotte's Fregoli bag Another day, another uber luxurious handbag hanging off Charlotte's arm. This time she's rocking a Fregoli bag - this is a brand mainly known within rich and famous circles. Why? Well, the finest and rarest types of exotic leathers are chosen with extreme care. Each handbag is meticulously hand-crafted by the finest Italian artisans, giving a final work-of-art creation.

© HBO Carrie's sorbet look Carrie looks so sweet in this photo in her sorbet outfit shades - I love it. The mint green pussy-bow blouse mixed with the ballet pink flounce skirt is a match made in heaven. The look is complete with her Aquazzura blue slingback shoes and her crystalized Gucci Jackie from Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci Ancora's debut collection. The white leather bag, which is embellished with clear and colorful gems, retails for a huge $14,000. Yes, £14,000. To recreate the look I'd go for this Sister Jane green blouse, this volume midi skirt from ASOS, and the most amazing blue satin slingbacks from Steve Madden.

More Carrie outfits we're excited to see in series 3 - a sneak peek

© GC Images Carrie's vintage Chanel blouse If you needed confirmation Chanel will always be timeless, Carrie recreated one of her most iconic looks, stepping out in a vintage blouse by the French fashion house. She wore the same piece in the original series in the 90s. While it would be near impossible to get hold of, Rixo's Blake Shirt is equally bold and beautiful and would look amazing paired with contrasting brights or chic neutrals. For a similar silk purple skirt, this one by Renee C is just $24.99 or this Taffeta style from Boden is perfection.