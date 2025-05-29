Skip to main contentSkip to footer
And Just Like That Outfits series 3: Shop Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte & Miranda's closets
And Just Like That... fashion how to shop the looks© HBO

And Just Like That: How to shop Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte & Miranda's closets

Season three of the Sex and the City sequel has landed

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Whatever you think about Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, there's no denying it's worth watching for the outfits alone. Season three dropped on HBO on Thursday and Carrie's wardrobe is still nothing short of iconic. 

From cult vintage gems to straight-off-the-runway pieces, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is back flaunting a mood board worth of scene-stealing outfits (thanks to costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago), cementing her status as the undisputed queen of Manhattan style.

2025 Carrie Bradshaw is still a style icon© GC Images
I’ve rounded up some of my favorite looks from the new season (so far) and found the pieces you need to recreate each one. Whether you’re channeling classic Carrie or her 2025-era aesthetic, scroll on to shop.

Episode one And Just Like That outfits

Carrie Simone Rocha dress© GC Images

Carrie's sheer Simone Rocha dress

Carrie proved you can absolutely wear the sheer trend in your 50s with this romantic Simone Rocha number. Straight from the spring/summer 2024 runway, fresh flowers were layered between tulle, drawing inspiration from the ballet stage, where blooms are flung in tribute to the dancers.

The exact style isn't available to shop online, but Farfetch has this stunning Simone Rocha dress that also features sheer fabric and floral embellishments.

If you're looking for a slightly more affordable piece, I get similar vibes from the Rosney Dress by LoveShackFancy.

Charlotte York wearing polka dot blouse and black trousers© HBO

Charlotte's polka dot blouse

Charlotte York attempts quiet luxury in episode one wearing a Valextra top handle bag. The elegant bag is made in Italy, and this particular designer has even been spotted on Emily in Paris. If you're looking for something similar, how about the this Kate Spade bag I've spotted in its outlet store. 

Lisa's colorful blouse on And Just Like That© HBO

Lisa's wild blouse

Woah! This is one hell of a blouse - you wouldn't miss that in your closet would you? I'm guessing that this is a Pucci design (possibly vintage), but I've been on a mission to find a lookalike and this Boden blouse is ticking a lot of boxes. 

Carrie Bradshaw scholl clogs© HBO

Carrie's clogs

Carrie Bradshaw is bringing Dr Scholl original clogs back, and I for one couldn't be happier. For less than $50 you can have a Carrie-approved shoe moment, and your feet will thank you. 

In this scene, she's also wearing a supersized hat by Maryam Keyhani and the dress is vintage Ossie Clark. 

And Just Like That Miranda white dress, tan belt and check coat© HBO

Miranda's plaid trench coat

Miranda looks so stylish in this scene wearing a neutral look consisting of an off-white dress with a check coat. I am assuming this is the Loro Piana 'Billie' coat - this is a brand that Meghan Markle's a fan of so she's in good company. If you're looking for a coat dupe, how about this incredible plaid coat stocked at Nordstrom? Squint and it could be the same. 

Seema white fringed dress top on And Just Like That...© HBO

Seema's fringed dress

Seema is one of my fave flamboyant dressers on And Just Like That, and this ensemble was perfect. Finding the exact matches was tricky, and the lookalikes even trickier. I've had to hone in on the jewelry and, specifically the cuff. If you're in the market for a nice stylish silver cuff, I've found the best one at COS for less than $100. 

Charlotte York wearing a Fregoli bag© HBO

Charlotte's Fregoli bag

Another day, another uber luxurious handbag hanging off Charlotte's arm. This time she's rocking a Fregoli bag - this is a brand mainly known within rich and famous circles. Why? Well, the finest and rarest types of exotic leathers are chosen with extreme care. Each handbag is meticulously hand-crafted by the finest Italian artisans, giving a final work-of-art creation. 

Carrie Bradshaw green blouse and pink skirt on And Just Like That...© HBO

Carrie's sorbet look

Carrie looks so sweet in this photo in her sorbet outfit shades - I love it. The mint green pussy-bow blouse mixed with the ballet pink flounce skirt is a match made in heaven. The look is complete with her Aquazzura blue slingback shoes and her crystalized Gucci Jackie from Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci Ancora's debut collection. The white leather bag, which is embellished with clear and colorful gems, retails for a huge $14,000. Yes, £14,000. 

To recreate the look I'd go for this Sister Jane green blouse, this volume midi skirt from ASOS, and the most amazing blue satin slingbacks from Steve Madden

More Carrie outfits we're excited to see in series 3 - a sneak peek

Sarah Jessica Parker/ Carrie Bradshaw denim skirt© GC Images

Carrie's demure shawl and denim skirt

Denim skirts are here to stay according to Carrie and her chic fall ensemble. She paired her prairie skirt with a tweed jacket and navy knitted shawl, completing the look with a pearl necklace and an oversized burgundy clutch.

I'm yet to identify her skirt or jacket, but Paige's Maren skirt is very similar, as is this tweed blazer from Mango and this check style from & Other Stories. Her bag is the $695 Coach Large Kisslock Frame Bag, based on the 1969 archival style. It's currently sold out but set to be restocked later this summer. 

If you can't wait, there are several similar styles on their website, or royal-favourite DeMellier has this gorgeous lookalike.

Carrie Chanel blouse© GC Images

Carrie's vintage Chanel blouse

If you needed confirmation Chanel will always be timeless, Carrie recreated one of her most iconic looks, stepping out in a vintage blouse by the French fashion house. She wore the same piece in the original series in the 90s. 

While it would be near impossible to get hold of, Rixo's Blake Shirt is equally bold and beautiful and would look amazing paired with contrasting brights or chic neutrals. For a similar silk purple skirt, this one by Renee C is just $24.99 or this Taffeta style from Boden is perfection.

Carrie Bradshaw© GC Images

Carrie's rhinestone-embellished blue dress

Sarah Jessica Parker showed off her incredible figure in Alex Perry's Tiernan dress. SATC fans went wild for the crystal-decorated blue crepe midi, and unsurprisingly, it sold out quickly after photos were leaked last summer.

If you love Carrie's look, you can shop a similar piece for $700 at The Outnet. Or ASOS has a fitted, long sleeve style in the same hue for just $60.

