Pamela Anderson's new red hair playfully matches her sky-high stilettos perfectly

We still can't get over the fact that the mighty Pamela Anderson now has red hair! Last week, the stunning actress was the talk of Paris Fashion Week when she debuted a striking autumnal, copper-red bob. Gone were her honey blonde tresses, which she is known for, replaced with an ultra-modern, vibrant shade that really gave her a new lease of life. We've seen her sport some stunning looks over the weekend in the French capital, but were particularly in awe of her on Sunday, when she shared a picture of herself wearing a new pair of designer shoes by Valentino, which playfully matched her new hair. The sky-high shoes were designed with a sumptuous bow and were quite the statement heels.

We love this look almost as much as we adore the glittery style she rocked at Mugler’s spring/summer 2026 show on Thursday. The 58-year-old beauty brand founder stunned in a black silk dress featuring a high neckline, sculpted, sharp shoulder pads, a waist-cinching silhouette, and draped fabric detailing that echoed the glamour of the '80s.

Pamela matched her hair with her Valentino high heels

Pamela's Valentino heels were sky high

Pamela’s new red hair was styled into a flippy bob and looked magnificent against the gothic black tone of the dress. She was the star of the FROW, perched next to none other than Anna Wintour, cementing her fashion credentials even further.

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson with red hair and in black dress for Mugler show

Why has Pamela dyed her hair red?

The reason that Pamela has given her blonde hair the boot (for now) is in preparation for her latest role in Love Is Not The Answer, a directorial debut from Michael Cera. Pamela's hairstylist, John Nollet, explained that he was inspired by actors Bibi Anderson and Liv Ullman for her new look, telling WWD: "I love to mix with the personality of the person that I’m doing the hair for and the story of the movie. We created all this shadow, from the roots to the end, with many different nuances of this reddish issue," he explained. "We didn’t want it to have like a very flashy color. We wanted to have something natural. With the shadowing on the roots, it makes the color more real."