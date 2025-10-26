Queen Rania has Cinderella moment in her most flattering dress of 2025

Queen Rania had a Cinderella moment on Sunday, 26 October. As His Majesty King Abdullah II inaugurated the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered a speech from the throne, Rania, 55, supported her husband in a powder blue dress complete with an elegant tie neck and a light, floaty skirt. Ever the style maven, the monarch's wife accessorised with periwinkle pumps and silver hoop earrings, not to mention a tan belt and a matching leather handbag.

With her balayage locks swept into a half-up-half-down style complete with tousled curls, Rania kept her makeup dewy and fresh, combining a smoky eye with rosy blusher and a soft pink lip. In pictures posted to her official Instagram account, the royal could be seen sitting next to her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein.

Princess Rajwa is the wife of Rania's eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein, with whom he shares a daughter, Princess Iman. According to King Abdullah's website, senior officials and officers, as well as members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in Jordan, were also in attendance on Sunday.

Queen Rania is a vision in blue

When it comes to royal engagements, Queen Rania is a big fan of blue, stepping out in every tint imaginable, from azure to cerulean, navy and more.

On 12 June 2023, the monarch's wife made headlines after dazzling in a sky-blue embellished maxi dress from Elie Saab's SS23 couture collection. Rania donned the beaded creation to attend the King Hussein Cancer Foundation's 2023 Hope Gala fundraising event, of which she and her husband, King Abdullah II, are patrons. While Rania was taken with the designer gown, the royal added some custom features, including additional blue sheer material which was draped from the bust to her neckline, as well as angel sleeves which covered her upper arms.

© Royal Hashemite Court The royal pictured during her visit to Florida

More recently, Rania opted for a darker shade, specifically an ink blue, as she met with the returning First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in Florida on 16 January 2025. Turning heads in a sophisticated midi with a fitted belt, Rania's pick hailed from Canadian brand Edeline Lee's spring/summer 2021 collection. A royal favourite, it turns out the Princess of Wales owns the same silhouette in teal, which she wore to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2022.

© Getty Queen Rania stunned in a pale blue dress in Paris

Another of our favourites is the sky-blue showstopper that Rania chose to meet with the former French President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, in September 2022. Channelling Grace Kelly in the pleated fit-and-flare, Rania's dress hailed from American label, Brandon Maxwell. Elevating her look, she added white pointed pumps and a small handbag in an eggshell hue.