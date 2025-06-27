Queen Rania just gave her shimmering Fendi gown a makeover for Jeff Bezos' pre-wedding party

Queen Rania of Jordan's attendance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice came as quite a surprise for royal watchers when she landed yesterday.

The ever-so-stylish Jordanian royal had a chic, understated look for her incognito arrival, but it's her outfit at the pre-wedding reception that truly had us floored.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old was pictured at the reception in the most striking dress and gorgeous Barbie pink accessories, going for an all-round soft, summer-ready wedding guest look.

Queen Rania brought out her gown from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2018 couture collection, which she hadn't been pictured in until now.

© Alamy Stock Photo Queen Rania wore a gorgeous Fendi wedding guest dress

With a short-sleeved lilac bodice, a turtleneck neckline, and a net-like texture that flares towards the hem, it's a truly unique and eye-catching dress, perfect for an occasion such as a summer wedding.

To accessorise, the mother of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Iman opted for a brand-new pair of pink patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi, and a clutch that matched it perfectly. She layered over a shawl in the same hue to make the dress more covered.

© Alamy Stock Photo Queen Rania's ensemble was the perfect soft, summer-ready look

Rounding it all off, she wore some luxurious jewellery, including a pair of hoop earrings and a white gold bracelet from Dior.

On all occasions, Queen Rania looks truly resplendent, so it comes as no surprise that, for a wedding as high-profile as this, she'd debut a showstopping piece.

Queen Rania's incognito look

Yesterday, when arriving in Venice for the wedding, the mother-of-four opted for an all-black ensemble, surrounded by security and staff while she walked along the boardwalk.

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Rania went for an incognito all-black ensemble for her arrival in Venice

Smart yet understated, her outfit was incredibly chic: Queen Rania wore a black top, with ruched detailing on the sleeves, a pair of combat-style, loose-fitting trousers with silver buckle details along the edges, and open-toed black sandals. A perfect, low-key summer look.

She carried a black leather tote and a pair of trendy sunglasses to round it all off.

© GC Images Queen Rania is one of 200 guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Queen Rania is one of many famous attendees at the billionaire wedding of the summer, including Orlando Bloom, Elton John and more.

HELLO! understands that the ceremony is set to take place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church in the gardens, away from public access.