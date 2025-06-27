Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania just gave her shimmering Fendi gown a makeover for Jeff Bezos' pre-wedding party
Subscribe
Queen Rania just gave her shimmering Fendi gown a makeover for Jeff Bezos' pre-wedding party
Queen Rania of Jordan attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.© FilmMagic

Queen Rania just gave her shimmering Fendi gown a makeover for Jeff Bezos' pre-wedding party

The Queen of Jordan is one of 200 guests at the Amazon CEO and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Rania of Jordan's attendance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice came as quite a surprise for royal watchers when she landed yesterday.

The ever-so-stylish Jordanian royal had a chic, understated look for her incognito arrival, but it's her outfit at the pre-wedding reception that truly had us floored.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old was pictured at the reception in the most striking dress and gorgeous Barbie pink accessories, going for an all-round soft, summer-ready wedding guest look.

Queen Rania brought out her gown from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2018 couture collection, which she hadn't been pictured in until now. 

Rania Al-Abd Allah di Giordania Jeff Bezos and Lauren S?nchez Wedding Arrivals at Campo della Madonna dellOOrto Venice, Italy. 26th June, 2025.© Alamy Stock Photo
Queen Rania wore a gorgeous Fendi wedding guest dress

With a short-sleeved lilac bodice, a turtleneck neckline, and a net-like texture that flares towards the hem, it's a truly unique and eye-catching dress, perfect for an occasion such as a summer wedding.

To accessorise, the mother of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Iman opted for a brand-new pair of pink patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi, and a clutch that matched it perfectly. She layered over a shawl in the same hue to make the dress more covered.

Queen Rania's ensemble was the perfect soft, summer-ready look© Alamy Stock Photo
Queen Rania's ensemble was the perfect soft, summer-ready look

Rounding it all off, she wore some luxurious jewellery, including a pair of hoop earrings and a white gold bracelet from Dior.

On all occasions, Queen Rania looks truly resplendent, so it comes as no surprise that, for a wedding as high-profile as this, she'd debut a showstopping piece.

Queen Rania's incognito look

Yesterday, when arriving in Venice for the wedding, the mother-of-four opted for an all-black ensemble, surrounded by security and staff while she walked along the boardwalk.

Queen Rania walking to a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding© AFP via Getty Images
Queen Rania went for an incognito all-black ensemble for her arrival in Venice

Smart yet understated, her outfit was incredibly chic: Queen Rania wore a black top, with ruched detailing on the sleeves, a pair of combat-style, loose-fitting trousers with silver buckle details along the edges, and open-toed black sandals. A perfect, low-key summer look.

She carried a black leather tote and a pair of trendy sunglasses to round it all off. 

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan stepping down onto boat at Venice Airport ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding© GC Images
Queen Rania is one of 200 guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Queen Rania is one of many famous attendees at the billionaire wedding of the summer, including Orlando Bloom, Elton John and more. 

HELLO! understands that the ceremony is set to take place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church in the gardens, away from public access. 

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More