How to dress like a celebrity at the races – on a real-life budget

Spring racing season is here – and with it, the pressure to step out in an outfit worthy of the Birdcage. Celebrities make it look effortless, arriving in designer labels and show-stopping headwear curated by stylists, often costing more than a weekend getaway.

Thanks to the rise of rental and pre-loved fashion, it’s easier than ever to channel your favourite A-lister – and still have money leftover for champagne and celebrations. Ahead of Melbourne Cup and Derby Day in Australia, we spoke with Brittany Wheeler, founder of peer-to-peer fashion rental platform One Wardrobe, on how to curate a winning trackside look on a real-world budget.

Fashion rules to follow for a celebrity-worthy race-day

"The key to race-day styling is letting your dress and accessories do the talking, while keeping hair and makeup sleek and refined," says Brittany.

"If you’re inspired by celebrity looks, focus on one hero element – a standout dress or accessory plucked from the red carpet – and keep the rest pared back. The best race-day outfits feel elevated yet perfectly considered."

© Getty Get race day ready

How to recreate celebrity looks affordably

"You no longer need to splurge on a designer dress and fascinator to channel your favourite celebrity’s style," says Brittany. "These looks can be hired for a fraction of the price – without the guilt of overspending on a standout piece you’ll only wear once."

She recommends brands like Aje, Leo Lin and Rebecca Vallance that can be hired at an approachable price point. On a tighter budget, Brittany recommends the secondhand market: "Platforms like Depop are full of high-quality gems, meaning you can avoid reaching for fast fashion."

© Getty The best race-day outfits feel elevated yet perfectly considered

How accessories completely elevate an outfit

"A bold fascinator, sculptural earrings or a statement clutch can transform a simple dress," Brittany explains. "Focus on one or two standout pieces that feel intentional and high-quality."

"Shoes and bags are the finishing touch that bring the look together and can make or break your outfit. But you don’t need to splurge – opt for a simple neutral or metallic heel you’ll wear well beyond race day. Comfort is key, especially when you’ll be spending much of the day on your feet."

© Getty Zimmerman is a great brand for the races

Tips for mixing and matching pieces you already own

"Build your outfit around a bag and heels you already own – or vice versa," says Brittany. "If you have a clutch and matching heels from a previous wedding or formal event, pair them with a new dress for a fresh look. Even borrowing a fascinator and bag from a friend can make your whole outfit feel brand new."

Your wardrobe or friend could be holding your next It-Girl moment.

Race-day dress styles are celebrities wearing that are easy to recreate

"Zimmermann and Rebecca Vallance are cult favourites among celebrities worldwide, and their designs translate effortlessly into race-day dressing. Soft pastels, sculptural silhouettes and intricate finishes make them perfect choices for the track and are easy to replicate on a budget."

© Getty Comfort is key, especially when you’ll be spending much of the day on your feet

Simple styling tricks everyday racegoers borrow to elevate their look

"Start by dressing for your body shape rather than chasing trends – when something fits you perfectly, you’ll feel your best and radiate confidence," says Brittany.

"Match your fascinator to your shoes for a cohesive look, and tie the whole outfit together with refined details like nails and lipstick. These small styling touches are what make an outfit feel polished and considered."

How to achieve wow-factor with hats and facinators

"You don’t need to spend a fortune on a hat or fascinator to make an impact. Affordable headbands in velvet or satin can look just as striking, and DIY bows are a chic, budget-friendly option – you can pick up beautiful ribbons from your local fabric store and create something unique," Brittany explains.

"Secondhand marketplaces are also great for finding pre-loved headpieces at a fraction of the price of buying new."

Where to shop the celebrity look for less

Pre-loved and rental platforms like One Wardrobe make it easier than ever to access designer pieces without the hefty price tag. By combining rented items with pieces you already own, you can create a head-to-toe look and feel a million dollars on race day.