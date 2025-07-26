Queen Camilla just had a My Fair Lady moment at the King George Racing Weekend

Queen Camilla looked beautiful on Saturday afternoon as she arrived at Ascot racecourse for the King George Racing Weekend.

The mother-of-two looked a dream in cream as she was pictured braving the sporadic rain at the famous horse racing event.

We loved her dazzling dress, which was designed in a light buttermilk tone and featured a contrasting white trim at the hem.

© PA Images via Getty Images Queen Camilla at the Ascot Racecourse

Coordinating perfectly, Camilla added neutral heels and a charming hat in the same creamy hue. Full marks!

Many women aspire to look as chic as Audrey Hepburn's character of Eliza Doolittle, in the Hollywood movie My Fair Lady, when they dress for the races, for the iconic character wears a beautiful hat at a spectator event.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady

Camilla, 78, has an elite hat collection and the design she wore on Saturday afternoon wouldn't look out of place in a film, dont you think?

© PA Images via Getty Images We loved Camilla's cream outfit

King Charles' wife even had a rolled-up umbrella by her side in case of showers, just like Ms. Doolittle in the 1964 classic.

Step inside the King George Racing Weekend

The King George racing weekend is big news for horse racing enthusiasts; it's a prolific event in the calendar, especially the iconic King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which many anticipate.

According to the official Ascot website, "Europe’s finest middle-distance horses gather to showcase their extraordinary talents and compete for one prestigious prize."

© PA Images via Getty Images The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.

"Spectators don their finest summer attire, soak up the sensational atmosphere, and socialise against a backdrop of sumptuous scenery. All while marvelling at the majestic action on the racetrack."

Camilla at Royal Ascot

In June, Camilla looked fabulous all week long at Royal Ascot, in particular on Ladies' Day.

© Getty Charles and Camilla at Ladies Day

Joining King Charles, who looked smart in a grey morning suit with a blue waistcoat, the Queen chose a white pleated dress by Dior, and she accessorised with the late Queen Elizabeth II's jade and diamond brooch. Topping her look off perfectly was a Philip Treacy hat that came complete with a large floral corsage.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh talk with each other as they attend day three of Royal Ascot 2024

One of our favourite shots of the day was when we spied Camilla and Duchess Sophie giggling and chatting together in the royal box.