Zara Tindall exudes glamour in 'sharp' £400 caped coat

Zara Tindall is no stranger to turning up the glamour at Cheltenham Racecourse, and on 13 December, she proved that a monochrome look never fails. The 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was spotted on day two of the Christmas Meeting, which is a highlight of the Christmas racing calendar as it marks the start of the festive equestrian season.
The niece of King Charles made a statement in a glamorous caped coat, which was identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram as the 'Italian Manteco Wool Blend Cape Sleeve Belted Coat' by Karen Millen. The £369 number features not only a caped design, but also a sharp collar for extra structure and, as the name would suggest, a waist-cinching belt.
The cape's wool blend makes it a perfect choice for an al fresco winter event as the fibres in wool create air pockets that trap heat and provide natural insulation, while the symmetrical buttons and shin-skimming length kept it classy. Zara teamed her caped coat with the 'Lara' rollneck jumper by Hobbs, as well as a pair of knee-high boots.
For her accessories, the royal opted for Fairfax and Favor's 'Loxley Mini Crossbody' bag, which featured a croc print design, as well as the 'Crumbling Rock' hoop earrings by Alighieri Jewellery and the 'Bellville' sunglasses by Monc. The piece de resistance was her bespoke Sarah Cant hat.
Why do royal ladies love a caped look?
Capes or cape-style coats have become a popular choice among royal ladies, from Zara to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain. This style of outerwear is considered a more fashionable form, as opposed to a standard winter coat, as the floaty silhouette adds a sense of movement to the look and offers a touch of dramatic flair.
They also allow for layering, as Zara has done with her Hobbs jumper, and the exposed arms put these well-curated layers on full display. In fact, the royal loves her Karen Millen one so much she recycled it this year, having worn it on day one of the Cheltenham Festival in 2024.
How to wear a cape like Zara
Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, tells HELLO! that Zara Tindall's caped look works so well because it "blends sharp tailoring with classic race-day drama, creating a polished, confident silhouette that feels both modern and timeless". Keep scrolling for the tips she shares with us on how to style this style of statement outerwear this winter.
Choose a cape with structure and clean lines rather than soft draping to avoid looking overwhelmed by fabric.
Keep the base outfit streamlined and tonal (think fitted trousers, a slim knit or dress) so the cape remains the focal point.
Cinching at the waist with a belt or internal shaping helps define the silhouette and adds elegance.
Stick to dark, classic colours like navy, black or deep burgundy for a refined, race-appropriate feel.