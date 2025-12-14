Zara Tindall exudes glamour in 'sharp' £400 caped coat

Zara Tindall is no stranger to turning up the glamour at Cheltenham Racecourse, and on 13 December, she proved that a monochrome look never fails. The 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was spotted on day two of the Christmas Meeting, which is a highlight of the Christmas racing calendar as it marks the start of the festive equestrian season.

The niece of King Charles made a statement in a glamorous caped coat, which was identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram as the 'Italian Manteco Wool Blend Cape Sleeve Belted Coat' by Karen Millen. The £369 number features not only a caped design, but also a sharp collar for extra structure and, as the name would suggest, a waist-cinching belt.

© Getty Zara Tindall rocked a Karen Millen caped coat at Cheltenham Racecourse The cape's wool blend makes it a perfect choice for an al fresco winter event as the fibres in wool create air pockets that trap heat and provide natural insulation, while the symmetrical buttons and shin-skimming length kept it classy. Zara teamed her caped coat with the 'Lara' rollneck jumper by Hobbs, as well as a pair of knee-high boots.

© Getty Zara styled her Karen Millen coat with a Sarah Cant hat For her accessories, the royal opted for Fairfax and Favor's 'Loxley Mini Crossbody' bag, which featured a croc print design, as well as the 'Crumbling Rock' hoop earrings by Alighieri Jewellery and the 'Bellville' sunglasses by Monc. The piece de resistance was her bespoke Sarah Cant hat.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall's best race day looks - ever

Why do royal ladies love a caped look? © Getty Queen Maxima also loves a caped look Capes or cape-style coats have become a popular choice among royal ladies, from Zara to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain. This style of outerwear is considered a more fashionable form, as opposed to a standard winter coat, as the floaty silhouette adds a sense of movement to the look and offers a touch of dramatic flair.

© Getty Zara Tindall in the pre-parade ring at Cheltenham Racecourse They also allow for layering, as Zara has done with her Hobbs jumper, and the exposed arms put these well-curated layers on full display. In fact, the royal loves her Karen Millen one so much she recycled it this year, having worn it on day one of the Cheltenham Festival in 2024.