Princess Kate's most memorable dresses and marvellous hats at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot to the royal family is like what the Met Gala is to Hollywood. Steeped in a history that dates back to Queen Anne's reign, the fashion stakes associated with the five-day racing affair have become just as important as the horse racing itself.

The Princess of Wales has showcased some exceptional Ascot outfits ever since her debut at the world-famous racecourse in 2016. From tiered lace gowns to ruffled polka-dot dresses and mesmerising millinery moments, Princess Kate's sartorial archive continues to influence Royal Ascot attendees today.

While her attendance is never guaranteed, what is certain is that royalty's very own fashion darling will never miss a beat when it comes to race day attire.

Here, HELLO! revisits each and every one of the Princess of Wales' Royal Ascot looks through the years...

1/ 5 © Samir Hussein Princess Kate in Dolce & Gabbana, 2016 Looking ethereal in white, the then-Duchess of Cambridge played it safe for her Ascot debut, wearing a simple yet stunning Dolce & Gabbana lace ensemble. It wasn't the first time the royal had worn the Italian fashion house, having worn the same dress at the Royal Windsor Horse Show just one month before. Ensuring her look fit with the festivities, the wife of Prince William added a £1,050 Una hat by Jane Taylor millinery. She paired her look with a cream clutch and delicate pearl drop earrings.



2/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate in Alexander McQueen, 2017 One year later, the Princess paid homage to her fairytale wedding gown in a bridal-white lace dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She paired it with a feather-adorned cocktail hat and pearl earrings, keeping it simple much like her look the year before. It's the only time the royal has worn a knee-length dress to Royal Ascot, preferring full length options in the years to come.

3/ 5 © Getty Princess Kate in Elie Saab, 2019 A vision in blue, Kate's unforgettable Ellie Saab moment at Royal Ascot in 2019 will go down in history as one of the Princess of Wales' most memorable looks. Pairing her periwinkle blue dress, complete with a regal pussy-bow collar and a sheer bodice and sleeves, Kate teamed her look with a floral Philip Treacy fascinator. The dress was a bespoke design by Ellie Saab, similar to a dress featured in the designer's seasonal resort collection of the same year.

4/ 5 © Getty Princess Kate in Alessandra Rich, 2022 The Princess of Wales graced the scene in style in 2022, delighting spectators and royal fans alike as she stepped out in a polka-dot Alessandra Rich dress. This statement number marked a major sartorial move for the royal, who had stuck to monochrome minimalism and played a 'safe' fashion card in previous years. Dazzling in the 'My Fair Lady' inspired look, the royal slipped on a pair of coffee-brown pointed-toe high heels and clasped a matching chocolate-hued clutch.