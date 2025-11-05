Exclusive: Meet the sisters behind inclusive fashion label Careaux — and how King Charles was part of their journey

Since its founding in 1976, The King’s Trust has supported more than 1.3 million young people worldwide, with Rachel and Laura Beattie among them. For the sisters, both alums of the charity’s Enterprise Programme, it’s surreal to think that His Majesty played a role in their journey to launching their fashion brand, Careaux. "I think it's amazing whenever anybody who has a platform really uses it to genuinely help other people. And I think that's something that continues to inspire us," Rachel exclusively told HELLO!. "Whenever you have a day when you're like, 'I can't do it,' or you feel like 'Ugh,' you feel that everything [is] against you, I think just knowing the Trust has that belief in you, I think just keeps you going, and you don't want to waste that. So I think that's such a privilege, and definitely something that's always a part of us."

While the Beattie sisters have yet to meet King Charles, the founder of the Trust — which supports people between the ages of 11 and 30 to build confidence, get a job and launch a business — they could very much feel His Majesty's presence in the work his charity does. "How it's set up actually works. And I think that's, like you said, a lot down to the King's vision and belief in young people and knowing what they need. And I guess not only him knowing what they need, but also listening to young people," Rachel said. "I think that's a really big value of the Trust, which, from what I've heard, has come from the King. Like the importance of listening to what young people want and creating that for them. And I think that's what works so well with the Trust, is that they're really agile to what young people need, and I think that obviously must come from the top."

The siblings first came up with the idea for what would become Careaux in 2010, but they didn't know what to do, as they didn't know anyone who had run a business. "We came up with the idea for the dress that actually changes to fit the woman, rather than women having to feel like they have to change [for] a dress," Rachel shared.

© Christopher Ison Laura (left) and Rachel (right) are the founders of the luxury fashion brand Careaux

It wasn’t until years later, when Laura, who has cystic fibrosis, was told she'd need to be listed for a double lung transplant that the sisters felt like it was now or never to make their dream a reality. A Google search led them to the Trust — and it turned out to be "life-changing."

"I think it was in April 2018 we called the number, and quite old school, and then by the end of the call, we were booked on to the enterprise course in Manchester, like by the end of the call,” Rachel recalled, noting that shows "how proactive the Trust is in making things happen."

© Christopher Ison The sisters are both alums of The King's Trust

Rachel and Laura went on to complete a three-day, in-person program, with the charity’s support continuing to be available beyond it. "I think having that always on, that support really, like motivates you as well, and thinking 'I can do this,' and I feel like that's what they gave to us," Laura said.

Rachel and her older sister officially launched their fashion brand Careaux, inspired by their nana, an incredible dressmaker, in 2018, with the support of the King's Trust Enterprise Programme. "It's honestly just made all our dreams come true, and we're just so obviously grateful," Rachel said. "And a huge thank you to everybody who's been a part of that, and we hope we can continue to pay them back and hopefully support other young people as we progress."

Rachel and Laura recently appeared in a panel alongside Christian Siriano and April Walker at The King’s Trust's Working for Young Women lunch onboard the Queen Mary 2 in New York — an event the sisters were honored to be a part of. Up next, the Careaux founders have a new collection launching soon. "I think a goal of ours [is] just to continue doing it as long as possible together," Rachel shared. “And also we're really passionate about doing all we can to raise awareness for causes we're passionate about, like disability and obviously supporting the work of the Trust. So just anything we can do to support that would mean a lot."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images The King's Trust was founded in 1976 by King Charles, then-the Prince of Wales

And while they think the Princess of Wales would like a few of their styles, Rachel and Laura would be "honored if any" members of the royal family wore one of their designs. Rachel said: "The point of Careaux is really that it's for like everybody and every body shape."