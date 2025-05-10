Prince William's subtle 'trust' building gesture as he prepares to become King

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted fans everywhere when they attended the moving VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday.

One special moment in particular, saw the future King and Queen chatting to veterans and bending down to engage in conversation. This isn't the usual protocol for the royal couple. Speaking to HELLO! on behalf of Genting Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton reveals:

"You can see William is elated to be there. He’s bending down to meet them on their level and to their eye line. This is to show them that they shouldn’t feel intimidated or nervous; he wants them to feel valued and respected.

"This gesture also helps build a strong rapport, and as a result, they will feel as though they can trust him. This was William’s way of proving his strong capabilities as a future monarch with Kate by his side. Similar to William, Kate crouched right down to the floor to give them her full attention and make them feel as comfortable as possible. It shows how she is making the conscious effort to put everyone at ease, but she also has the confidence to do so."

© Getty Images The concert took place on Horse Guards Parade on Thursday evening

The concert, which was hosted by Zoe Ball, was also attended by the King, his wife Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast