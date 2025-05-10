Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's subtle 'trust' building gesture as he prepares to become King
Subscribe
Prince William's subtle 'trust' building gesture as he prepares to become King

Prince William's subtle 'trust' building gesture as he prepares to become King

The future King attended the VE Day concert with his fellow royal family members…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
4 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted fans everywhere when they attended the moving VE Day concert at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday.

One special moment in particular, saw the future King and Queen chatting to veterans and bending down to engage in conversation. This isn't the usual protocol for the royal couple. Speaking to HELLO! on behalf of Genting Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton reveals:

"You can see William is elated to be there. He’s bending down to meet them on their level and to their eye line. This is to show them that they shouldn’t feel intimidated or nervous; he wants them to feel valued and respected. 

"This gesture also helps build a strong rapport, and as a result, they will feel as though they can trust him. This was William’s way of proving his strong capabilities as a future monarch with Kate by his side. Similar to William, Kate crouched right down to the floor to give them her full attention and make them feel as comfortable as possible. It shows how she is making the conscious effort to put everyone at ease, but she also has the confidence to do so."

William and Kate smiling and waving flags in royal box at VE Day concert© Getty Images
The concert took place on Horse Guards Parade on Thursday evening

The concert, which was hosted by Zoe Ball, was also attended by the King, his wife Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More