Kate Beckinsale, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Moss lead the best dressed at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Kate Beckinsale, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Moss lead the best dressed at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

Hosted by Global Ambassadors Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful OBE, the event shimmered with celebrity support,

Faye James
Senior Editor
10 minutes ago
Under the magnificent arches of Casa Cipriani in New York City, the glitz and glamour of The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala unfolded on a star-studded Thursday evening. 

Hosted by Global Ambassadors Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful OBE, the event shimmered with celebrity support, aimed at fueling the noble efforts of the charity, which, since its inception in 1976 by King Charles, then Prince, has assisted over 1.2 million young individuals across 25 countries.

The newly rebranded King's Trust, following the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III in 2023, celebrated its first gala under the new moniker with an exclusive performance by the ever-charismatic John Legend, who momentarily stepped away from his judging duties on "The Voice" to support the cause.

Among the constellation of stars, Kate Beckinsale, Kate Moss and Chrissy Teigen dazzled as the evening's best dressed, each bringing their unique flair to the red carpet. Kate Beckinsale,  a timeless icon of style, was a vision in a white frilly gown with mini-skirt. 

Kate Moss was a vision in a long, shimmering gown. Her ensemble, which played elegantly with light and shadow, was accessorized with tasteful, minimalist jewelry that underscored her enduring grace. Standing beside her, Charlotte Tilbury radiated in a flowing ensemble, her dress's delicate fabric echoing the soft focus of her renowned poise and beauty.

Chrissy Teigen, accompanied by her husband John Legend, sparkled in a multi-tiered black dress. The layers of sheer and solid fabrics cascaded, offering a play of textures that caught the light with every camera flash. Her look was completed with a bold necklace and earrings set that sparkled as brilliantly as her smile.

Kate Moss and Charlotte Tibury© Theo Wargo

Kate Moss and Charlotte Tibury

Kate and Charlotte dazzle at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend© Theo Wargo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy and John radiated on the red carpet

Kate Beckinsale© Theo Wargo

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale looks incredible in white gown

Emily Ratajkowski © Theo Wargo

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski stuns at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street

Laverne Cox © Theo Wargo

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street

