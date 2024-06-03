King Charles and his curious collection of printed ties: Zebras, T-Rexes, Whales, more

When it comes to fashion, King Charles is a creature of habit. Known for his passionate views on environmentalism, it only makes sense that the eco monarch is a prolific outfit repeater.

At 75, the monarch still wears the same camel wool double-breasted coat he's had since his twenties. The royal has also kept the same pair of shoes in rotation for over 50 years, having worn his mahogany leather brogues since 1971.

While his day-to-day wardrobe may not provide the latest source of style inspiration, King Charles knows how to show his personality through his curious collection of motif-printed ties.

1/ 9 © Max Mumby/Indigo The zebra tie, 2024 King Charles made a joyous appearance at the Epsom Downs Races in June, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla. The monarch was in high spirits, epitomised by his eclectic pale blue tie printed with a herd of zebras.



2/ 9 © Getty The dinosaur tie, 2023 In what is arguably one of the nation's favourite tie moments from the monarch to date, shortly after the New Year celebrations King Charles stepped out at Sandringham in a sweet pink tie decorated with a herd of candy blue dinosaurs. Given his grandchildren's love for all things prehistoric, it was suggested that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be the culprits behind the King's playful T-Rex accessory; the Wales children may have gifted their grandfather the tie for Christmas.

3/ 9 © Max Mumby/Indigo The cat and owl tie, 2023 In February 2023, the King wore a £180 'Cat and Owl' printed silk tie from Hermès. The pink accessory was emblazoned with several grey-blue owls and a handful of monochrome cats peppered throughout the print.



4/ 9 © Max Mumby/Indigo The owl tie, 2023 King Charles made an appearance at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service wearing a bright blue tie decorated with white owls. A near-optical illusion, the owl-printed accessory looks like an ordinary scalloped print at first glance.



5/ 9 © HANNAH MCKAY The Queen's Platinum Jubilee tie, 2022 In what marked his last public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II before she died, Charles opted for a cloud-blue tie with an usual abstract print.



6/ 9 © Max Mumby/Indigo The cat and owl tie, 2006 Royal style fans were delighted when Charles wore his candy pink Hermes tie with the same print in 2023, but he actually already owned the same tie in a different colour, worn here to a day of engagements in Llanelli, Wales in 2006.



7/ 9 © Tim Graham The sailing boat tie, 1994 King Charles had fun with his accessories in 1994 when he opted for a mustard-yellow tie peppered with detailing sailing boats to a reception at St James's Palace to launch the Perspectives On Architecture magazine.



8/ 9 © Tim Graham The whale tie, 1994 The nineties were clearly an era of sartorial experimentation for the royal. King Charles added a playful element to his smart navy suit in 1994 with the addition of an ocean-blue tie adorned with cartoon whales.

