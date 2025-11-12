H. Samuel is making diamond jewellery affordable with its chic new lab-grown range

In the words of Marilyn Monroe, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. These glistening stones have long been symbols of luxury and love – but for some, have often felt out of reach. That was, of course, until lab-grown versions emerged as a sustainable and budget-friendly alternative.
Lab-grown diamonds are stones created in, you guessed it, a laboratory. The advanced technology that brings them to fruition replicates the natural geological processes that create mined diamonds. For most, lab-grown and mined diamonds are visually and structurally indistinguishable.
The main question that persists in conversations around lab-grown diamonds is ‘are they real diamonds?’ The short answer is yes. As both types of stones share identical physical, chemical and optical properties with mined ones, they are classed as real diamonds.
As such, these cleverly-made stones should be on your radar for when it comes to treating yourself, or a loved one, to precious jewellery. The latest brand to throw its hat into the lab-grown ring (if you’ll pardon the pun) is iconic British jeweller, H. Samuel.
Drawing on over 150 years of heritage, H. Samuel’s new lab-grown diamond range is inspired by the brand’s founder, Harriet Samuel. In 1862, a time when women could not vote or get an education, she beat all odds to turn her family’s watchmaking business into a mail-order company.
Harriet had one goal: to make quality jewellery and watches accessible to everyone – and H. Samuel’s new lab-grown diamond range embodies the same philosophy. Crafted with precious metals, every style in the collection (which includes rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets) unites modern innovation with timeless English design, in a way that’s accessible and affordable.
Our top seven picks from H. Samuel’s new lab-grown diamond range…
