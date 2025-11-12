H. Samuel is making diamond jewellery affordable with its chic new lab-grown range

In the words of Marilyn Monroe, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. These glistening stones have long been symbols of luxury and love – but for some, have often felt out of reach. That was, of course, until lab-grown versions emerged as a sustainable and budget-friendly alternative.

Lab-grown diamonds are stones created in, you guessed it, a laboratory. The advanced technology that brings them to fruition replicates the natural geological processes that create mined diamonds. For most, lab-grown and mined diamonds are visually and structurally indistinguishable.

The main question that persists in conversations around lab-grown diamonds is ‘are they real diamonds?’ The short answer is yes. As both types of stones share identical physical, chemical and optical properties with mined ones, they are classed as real diamonds.

As such, these cleverly-made stones should be on your radar for when it comes to treating yourself, or a loved one, to precious jewellery. The latest brand to throw its hat into the lab-grown ring (if you’ll pardon the pun) is iconic British jeweller, H. Samuel.

Lab-grown diamonds share identical physical, chemical and optical properties with mined ones

Drawing on over 150 years of heritage, H. Samuel’s new lab-grown diamond range is inspired by the brand’s founder, Harriet Samuel. In 1862, a time when women could not vote or get an education, she beat all odds to turn her family’s watchmaking business into a mail-order company.

Harriet had one goal: to make quality jewellery and watches accessible to everyone – and H. Samuel’s new lab-grown diamond range embodies the same philosophy. Crafted with precious metals, every style in the collection (which includes rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets) unites modern innovation with timeless English design, in a way that’s accessible and affordable.

Our top seven picks from H. Samuel’s new lab-grown diamond range…

Cushion Halo Pendant Necklace Editor's note For a chic layered moment, pair this necklace with one or two fine gold chains of varying lengths. Ensure the halo pendant sits at the collarbone, whilst the others rest slightly above or below, as this will add texture without overwhelming the sparkle.

£399 at H. Samuel

Pear Earrings Editor's note For a polished evening look, match these white gold earrings with an LBD (little black dress). I’d keep all other jewellery minimal – maybe just a thin bracelet – to let the lab-grown pear-shaped diamonds be the standout piece. £429 at H. Samuel

Harriet White Gold Eternity Ring Editor's note For a luxe look, stack this opulent ring with a slimmer, plain white gold or silver band. It will cultivate a vibe of understated glamour that complements the brilliance of the lab-grown diamonds.

£1,399 at H. Samuel

Gold Diamond Bracelet Editor's note I’d layer this made-to-order bracelet with a slim yellow gold bangle on one wrist, and wear the stack in lieu of a watch. The mix of textures will keep the lab-grown diamonds as the focal point whilst adding a little extra polish.

£999 at H. Samuel

Harriet Graduated Dew Drop Pendant Necklace Editor's note This dew drop necklace will look so elegant with a silk (or satin) blouse and a slightly open neckline. The graduated drop pendant will reflect light from all three stones – and it’ll elongate your neckline.

£499 at H. Samuel

Harriet Pear Halo Huggie Hoop Earrings Editor's note To achieve maximum impact from the sparkling pear-halo silhouette of these earrings, sweep your hair into a sleek low bun, ponytail or plait. The drop of the hoops will elongate your neck and reflect light as it hits them.

£299 at H. Samuel

Harriet Gold Baguette & Round Triple Row Eternity Ring Editor's note This ring will immediately elevate your everyday style. I’d layer it with simple yellow gold bangles on the same wrist, as the warm tones and baguette diamonds will complement each other.

£1,699 at H. Samuel

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.