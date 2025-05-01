I'm still obsessed with Princess Kate's charm hoop earrings - and they've just dropped in the sale

The Princess of Wales has one of the world's most enviable jewellery collections, but as well as her luxury jewels and opulent heirlooms, she's occasionally seen in a high street piece.

The 42-year-old royal has been pictured in not one but three pairs of earrings by Missoma on multiple occasions, and she's not the only A-lister who's worn the affordable brand.

Also loved by the likes of Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid and Meghan Markle, tapping into the British label is one of the easiest ways to dress like the world's most stylish women.

Princess Kate wears the Missoma Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings in 2022

Kate has Missoma's Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoop Earrings, the Entwine Small Hoop Earrings, and the Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings. Priced from £98 to £145, they're already on the more affordable side, but for a limited time you can shop them with 20% off in the sale if you're in the UK.

Plated with 18ct gold, the Pyramid Charm Hoops feature stunning pink rhodochrosite gemstones, which are known as a symbol of love. You can also remove the suspended charms to wear the hoops solo, making them a worthy investment for your collection.

Princess Kate has worn the earrings eight times to date, so they're amongst her favourites too. She first debuted them for a royal engagement in London in 2020, where she was joined by her husband Prince William to meet with communities affected by COVID-19. She looked gorgeous, pairing them with her Beulah London Calla Dress in Rose-Red.

The Princess of Wales wears Missoma in London in 2020

Prefer a slightly more statement style? The Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoop Earrings are inspired by Colombia and feature bobble-trimmed charms suspended from delicate hoops. If they look familiar, you might have spotted them in the latest season of The White Lotus.

Chloe, played by Charlotte Le Bon, looked amazing styling them with a Tara Matthews bikini and a floral wrap skirt by Rabanne.

Kate and Charlotte wearing the Missoma fan earrings

Kate previously stepped out wearing them with a dazzling sequin gown at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021, proving they're most definitely versatile.

This May bank holiday weekend there are some seriously good sales and Missoma has 20% off everything site-wide, so you can shop whatever you've had your eye on with a discount. I'm also hoping for deals at more royal favourites, like Monica Vinader and Sézane.