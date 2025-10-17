These 7 dazzling celebrity engagement rings can be recreated by a sustainable British jeweler

With every celebrity engagement that gets announced, as does a picture of the ring. Few things captivate the public quite like an A List engagement ring, as they symbolise a romantic glamour that many of us could only dream of. These personal milestones give us an intimate insight into just how far famous lovers are willing to go to say ‘I do’.

For example, Taylor Swift’s old mine-cut diamond engagement ring from her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce is rumoured to have cost as much as £750,000. And Hailey Bieber’s first sparkler from husband Justin is set to have cost the Baby singer around £375,000.

The encouraging news is that, whilst the majority of us don’t have hundreds of thousands of pounds to spend on one piece of jewellery, we can still draw inspiration from grand celebrity designs.

A popular avenue for keeping such costs down is to opt for a lab-grown diamond. Lab grown diamonds are real diamonds chemically and physically identical to mined diamonds. And when it comes to clean luxury, Skydiamond is the name to know. Born from the sky, Skydiamond is the world’s most sustainable lab-grown diamond created in the Cotswolds, UK, using only four elements – sun, wind, rain and atmospheric carbon. It is the first and only certified carbon-negative lab-grown diamond brand, offering engagement rings from £1,650.

How are Skydiamonds made? The jeweller’s Sky Lab in Gloucestershire is the only place in the world producing lab-grown diamonds locally and exclusively from nature’s elements. It is powered by 100% renewable energy from a sister company Ecotricity, drawing upon electricity from wind turbines. Step one: CO₂ is extracted from the atmosphere and then liquified and purified.

CO₂ is extracted from the atmosphere and then liquified and purified. Step two: Rainwater is collected from the Skydiamond factory roof and split into oxygen and hydrogen using electrolysis.

Rainwater is collected from the Skydiamond factory roof and split into oxygen and hydrogen using electrolysis. Step three: The CO₂ and hydrogen are combined with biological single-cell life forms (the equivalent of a diamond sourdough starter), and then fed into diamond mills with a dash of nitrogen.

The CO₂ and hydrogen are combined with biological single-cell life forms (the equivalent of a diamond sourdough starter), and then fed into diamond mills with a dash of nitrogen. Step four: Inside the mills, tiny diamond seeds are grown into a ball of plasma running at about 1,000 degrees Celsius, which is roughly the temperature of the outer layer of the sun. The renewable energy fueling this process is provided by the solar and wind power of Ecotricity.

Inside the mills, tiny diamond seeds are grown into a ball of plasma running at about 1,000 degrees Celsius, which is roughly the temperature of the outer layer of the sun. The renewable energy fueling this process is provided by the solar and wind power of Ecotricity. Step five: Several weeks later, Skydiamonds have emerged and are sent in batches to a women’s collective of cutters and polishers in India.

Several weeks later, Skydiamonds have emerged and are sent in batches to a women’s collective of cutters and polishers in India. Step six: The diamonds are certified using Anchocert’s 4Cs for quality in colour, clarity, cut and carat.

Clean luxury is a trend that’s come to the forefront this year – particularly in wardrobe choices. As such, in style and ethics alike, Skydiamond has brought this conscious approach to the red carpet. On the global stage, its rings, earrings and bespoke pieces have already featured at the The Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival, the Emmy's and London’s most exclusive film premieres. The brand has also adorned a wealth of cultural icons, including Christina Aguilera, Rae, the England Women’s Euro-winning football team, Lila Moss and its official brand ambassador, supermodel Lily Cole.

Furthermore, its growing range of engagement rings are all designed in-house and crafted by master artisans in the UK using recycled precious metals. For many brides, receiving a Skydiamond engagement ring is a modern gesture that celebrates commitment and conscience.

Below, you’ll find a wealth of ring inspiration drawn from the dazzling designs worn by our favourite celebrities…

Dua Lipa

Training Season singer Dua Lipa, 30, confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, 35, in June this year. Her smitten fiancé had the ring custom-made, working closely with her best friends and sister, Rina, to get it just right. The chunky gold band has a signet ring feel to it, with Dua telling British Vogue: “I’m obsessed with it.”

Comparably on-trend is Skydiamond’s Pear 0.71 Sky Signet Ring in 18ct Yellow Gold. An ode to chunkier engagement rings, the pear-cut stone is set in 18ct recycled yellow gold. The design is very wearable, taking the sculptural design of the classic signet ring and elevating it with a man-made diamond created entirely from the sky.

© Instagram

Zendaya

Acting powerhouses Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 29, have kept their relationship pretty low key. But the pair sparked speculation when she walked the Golden Globes red carpet in January with a bezel-set east-west diamond engagement ring. Their engagement was confirmed by family days later.

Skydiamond’s one-of-kind Glacier Emerald-Cut 3.83ct ‘Sky Rocks’ Ring channels the same bold elegance as Zendaya’s east-west engagement ring. Its striking emerald-cut diamond is set horizontally in recycled platinum, with talon claws and grain set melee making it a natural choice for modern brides that want to ooze traditional glamour.

© FilmMagic

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, 28, became one of Hollywood’s most imitated brides when she tied the knot with singer Justin Bieber, 31, in 2018. Her engagement ring (which was an oval-cut solitaire) became a spectacle of its own as a colossal diamond that took centre stage in every paparazzi picture of the model, even when she wasn’t trying to show it off.

Skydiamond’s Cosima Contemporary Four-Claw Solitaire Engagement Ring is crafted with equal opulence. The solitaire style is totally customisable, down to stone cut, size and recycled metal choice. To emulate Hailey’s look, opt for the oval diamond and 18ct yellow gold. No matter what, the design guarantees clean lines crafted in the UK from the world’s most sustainable man-made diamond.

© WireImage

Taylor Swift

Perhaps the most high-profile engagement of this decade is Taylor Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 36. The NFL player popped the question with a huge elongated cushion-cut diamond which is set in a warm yellow gold rub over setting. Their engagement post on Instagram, which showcased the ring, attracted over 17 million likes in just a matter of hours.

Swifties looking to draw lab-grown inspiration from the Cruel Summer singer will love Skydiamond’s Nacelle Bezel Solitaire Engagement Ring in Oval. Made to order, it captures modern simplicity with a striking emerald centre stone embraced by a sleek bezel setting in mixed metal surround to enhance the stone on an 18ct recycled yellow gold band. Think vintage charm married to contemporary lines.

© Instagram

Elsa Hosk

Wedding bells started ringing for Swedish model Elsa Hosk, and her partner Tom Daly last month when the couple announced they were engaged after a decade together. The 36-year-old shared a selfie with her husband-to-be, sporting an oval diamond, complete with a bead set diamond halo and shank with 46 round brilliant-cut diamonds sourced from Botswana.

Skydiamond’s Oval Halo Solitaire Set 0.68 Engagement Ring in Platinum is a similar, lab-mined version. Ready to ship with the option of complimentary laser engraving, it is every bit as timeless and elegant as Elsa’s. It dazzles with a centre diamond set in classic recycled platinum, and is encircled by a sparkling halo of smaller round brilliants.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively’s, 38, one-of-a-kind engagement ring from fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, 48, is both unique in grandeur and colour. The pink diamond from celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz (a go-to for the Kardashians) features a cosmic center stone supported by a band of small diamonds.

Skydiamond’s Luna Classic Engagement Ring offers a sustainable homage to Blake Lively’s iconic 12ct pink oval diamond ring, featuring an elegant centre stone on a fine micro set band. Handcrafted in the UK from the world’s most sustainable lab-grown diamonds, it can also be customised with your choice of stone cut, size and choice of recycled metal. For those yearning for a blush-toned stone, Skydiamond can create a special order version with a pink Skydiamond.

© Christopher Polk

Sofia Richie

She’s the It-girl of all It-girls, so it makes sense why Sofia Richie’s, 27, engagement ring is a source of inspiration for millions of brides-to-be across the globe. It features a large emerald-cut diamond on a platinum band, and bears several similarities to the one her mother Diane Alexander was given by her father Lionel Richie.

Skydiamond’s Cosima Contemporary Four‑Claw custom Solitaire Engagement Ring embodies the same cool, classic elegance as the emerald-cut solitaires worn by Sofia. With its sleek, elongated silhouette and minimalist design, the design can be tailored by you with your choice of cut, carat and metal, offering timeless sophistication that speaks to who you are.

