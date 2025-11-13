Amal Clooney emerges in Paris in leg-lengthening pants – with glossy latte hair

Amal Clooney always packs a punch when it comes to her stunning evening looks, but this week, she flew under the radar in a look we can't not talk about. The human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney, 47, made an on-stage appearance at the Women's Forum in Paris on November 7, which brought together "leaders, changemakers, and allies from every corner of the globe to celebrate courage, collaboration, and collective action."

A message posted to the event's official Instagram account read: "We were deeply honored to welcome Amal Clooney, whose message of amplifying women's voices and speaking up in defense of others perfectly embodied our theme of courage - and reaffirmed that the Women's Forum is where truth is spoken."

© Women’s Forum / Prodigious Amal looked stunning in a cream and mint green ensemble

Amal's latest look

Amal looked simply stunning in a mint green fine-knit top with short sleeves and a crew neckline. It was paired with a most elegant pair of off-white pants with a wide-leg cut, which extended her silhouette greatly. The effect of the waist-cinching bottoms was exaggerated further, and for the better, by her stunning snake print heels with a pointed toe. Rounding off Amal's ensemble was a chunky chain necklace and a radiant makeup look featuring a pink-toned nude lip.

© Initiative Switzerland/Sandra Blaser Amal recycled a jumpsuit from 2019

The true star of the show was the activist's gorgeous hair. Working on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk for two years, I've seen countless celebrity hair makeovers, but Amal's new 'latte-toned' highlights are one of the most expensive-looking colour transformations yet. Styled by celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who has also worked with Demi Moore, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kim Kardashian, Amal's hair featured trendy latte-toned highlights, bringing new life to her long, brunette tresses.

Amal's hair upgrade

Her hair also caught the eye of celebrity stylist Jason Collier when she stepped out in Switzerland during the Prix Suisse event in Bern, Switzerland, which recognises an outstanding personality from the world of business, science, sport, or culture, on November 10. It marks a departure from when Amal married her actor beau in 2014 and wore her hair in one raven hue.

© Getty Images Amal's hair features caramel-toned highlights

"Amal's new look features a rich, warmed-up brunette base paired with soft caramel face-framing – a perfect match for her olive-warm skin tone and dark eyes," Jason, who has worked in the hair industry for over 20 years, told HELLO!. "The warmth in the colour brings light to her complexion and softens facial features, while the subtle highlights add dimension without overpowering her signature dark hair. The result is polished, elevated, and glowing rather than stark or high-contrast."

Recreating Amal's look

The stylist says Amal's hair colour can be recreated by starting with a dark base and then focusing the lightening on face-framing ribbons in honey-caramel tones, positioning them around the hairline and crown rather than saturating the entire head. "This delivers that luminous, natural-looking dimension," he said.

A ravishing red re-wear

When it came to her outfit in Switzerland, Amal looked as put-together as she did in Paris three days earlier. It was a nostalgic look for long-term followers of the star who recycled the red Sergio Hudson jumpsuit and gold heels that she debuted in 2019 while attending Meghan Markle's New York baby shower ahead of the birth of Prince Archie.

© Getty Amal Clooney wore the red jumpsuit from the event in Switzerland as she wore here in 2019

The baby shower was a truly A-list affair, hosted at the five-star The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, and attended by the likes of broadcaster Gayle King, Suits actress Abigail Spencer, and former Wimbledon champ Serena Williams.