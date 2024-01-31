Kylie Minogue dazzles in glittering feathered mini dress

Kylie Minogue looked knock-out when she made an appearance at the 2024 BMG pre-Grammy party at Bar Lis in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The 'Padam Padam' singer, 55, was seen wearing a sensational black mini dress with a thigh-split that had large diamantés up the side. The garment was strapless and adorned with a feathered trim along the neckline in a light green shade.

© Getty Kylie Minogue attended the 2024 BMG pre-Grammy party

A bronzed Kylie styled the fabulous LBD with a pair of rhinestone-adorned strappy heels and she kept jewellery simple so as not to overpower the showstopping dress by simply opting for a single silver ring and silver earrings which were hidden amongst her mermaid waves.

© Getty Kylie dazzled in feathers

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' singer sported a classic but elegant makeup look. A warm-toned brown eyeshadow had been blended around her eye and a black winged liner was added for definition. A peachy pink lip with a darker 90s lipliner tied the look together seamlessly.

© Getty Kylie rocked mermaid waves

Kylie has built a career on not her back catalogue of catchy songs, but her array of dazzling outfits. The 'Spinning Around' songstress shared a video with her 2.9 million Instagram followers during her Vegas residency captioned: "Pre-show love with these amazing wonders. Making music and memories with this team is a dream. We’re on a #VEGASHIGH."

She stunned in a golden sparkling one-shoulder mini dress with a tasselled skirt and matching over-the-knee boots for an incredible look that could have been spotted from Mars.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue dazzles in pre-show video

The hitmaker also caught the eyes of her fans when she posted a stunning backstage shot where she rocked a killer skin-tight catsuit with a Bardot neckline that was covered in a black and red leopard print and dipped in glitter.

© Instagram Kylie smiled alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar

Kylie upped the ante on the makeup front, ditching her subtle winged liner and nude lip for a glamorous red lip to match her red manicure and a grungy grey smokey eye with her trademark glitter finish.

We also can't get her breathtaking red latex look from her Vegas residency out of our heads. The high-shine co-ord with the cut-out at the neckline was paired with a pair of killer red stilettos and a low-rise belt aptly adorned with the word 'Vegas'.

© Instagram The singer took the photos backstage after one of her Las Vegas shows

Kylie's post-show attire brings a totally different energy. She has been spotted wearing a classic white robe whilst unwinding in her dressing room surrounded by her own Kylie Minogue line of wines chilling on ice.

On a separate occasion, she had ditched her cinching stagewear in favour of slouchy black joggers and a coordinating black tee – a classic off-duty aesthetic. Though Kylie rocked the casual look she was clearly not quite ready to say goodbye to her incredible stage makeup as she was seen relaxing in her red lipstick and rhinestone-embellished eye makeup.

© Instagram Kylie rocked an unusual mini dress

The former Neighbours actress loves a mini dress. She opted for a modern take when she sported a black and white chevron print number with a black suit tie and black stockings.