Kylie Minogue shows off bronzed figure in sensational mini dress in unexpected colour

Kylie Minogue stepped out for her third red carpet of the week on Friday when she attended the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honouring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th Grammy Awards.

The 'Padam Padam' singer looked knock-out in an unexpected shade. Kylie wore a figure-hugging canary yellow mini dress that featured horizontal ruching across the entire garment and an unusual neckline with a Bardot silhouette on one shoulder and a strappy silver metal detail on the other.

© Getty Kylie Minogue attended the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' songstress wore a pair of trendy strappy silver slingback heels to tie into the silver detailing on the dress and added coordinating silver diamanté-adorned jewels to emphasise the glamorous appeal.



© Getty Kylie looked gorgeous in the sunny shade

Kylie's makeup look contrasted the sunny bright aesthetic of her dress. She wore a grungy mid-toned smokey eye that featured a smudgy black eyeliner on her upper and lower lashline. The hitmaker popped on a subtle your-lips-but-better lip shade to allow the eyes to take centre stage and completed the look by styling her mid-length looks in beachy mermaid waves.

© Getty Kylie is not often seen in yellow

Not only was Kylie spotted on the red carpet, the auditorium got a view of her gorgeous outfit when she took to the stage at the LA Convention Center-based event in Los Angeles.

© Instagram Kylie shared her look on Instagram

© Getty Kylie Minogue spoke on stage during the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Kylie was seen on the red carpet earlier this week when she attended Variety's 2024 Grammy celebration at Mes Amis in Los Angeles. The former Neighbours star was seen wearing a totally different look but still with her trademark touch of glitz and glamour.

The 'Spinning Around' singer rocked a satin cobalt midi dress with a lace-adorned thigh split and ruching over the waist and on the bodice. The diamanté-adorned straps coordinated with Kylie's sparkly heels and silver rings.

© Getty Kylie attended Variety's 2024 GRAMMY Celebration at Mes Amis

The final touches were added in the form of a grey smokey eye that was a tad lighter than last night's sultry look and a warm nude lipstick with a darker lip liner for a 90s feel. She once again styled her blonde locks in loose mermaid waves.

The music icon was also seen on the red carpet for her first dazzling look of the week on Tuesday when she attended the 2024 BMG pre-Grammy party at Bar Lis in LA. Kylie rocked a stylish black mini dress with a thigh-split that had large diamantés up the side.

© Getty Kylie Minogue attended the 2024 BMG pre-Grammy party

The garment had a feathered trim along the neckline in a light green shade and was styled with those same sparkly strappy heels and mermaid waves.

© Getty Kylie Minogue wore yellow in Paris

We loved how Kylie switched it up when she opted for the bright yellow number at last night's event as it is not a colour we often see her in, and that is saying something as the star is known for embracing an array of colours in her ritzy stage wardrobe.

DISCOVER: Kylie Minogue looks ageless in show-stopping mini dress and incredible leather boots

Kylie was last seen in the shade when she wore a memorably bright look to the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week last week. The singer paired an embellished gold suit that could have been spotted from Mars with a bright yellow chiffon shirt with an undone necktie.