Kylie Minogue is stunning in mini dress with surprising accessory and sheer stockings

Kylie Minogue has taken to Instagram to show off a look that is a far cry from her dramatic stage wardrobe and yet totally fabulous. The 'Padam Padam' singer, 55, showed off an unseen video walking down a hotel corridor with her 2.8 million Instagram followers wearing a very modern look.

Kylie was seen strutting her stuff in a black and white mini dress that she wore to the Perfect X Valentino London Fashion Week party and was seen laughing when she realised she was being filmed "feeling" her outfit.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue struts in unseen video featuring ultra-modern look

The star's mini dress featured a white shirt top with a black and white skirt featuring a chevron print. She added an unusual accessory - a black tie. Fans of the 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' singer have become used to her wearing classically glamorous looks and have not seen her adding this workwear aesthetic into her night-out wardrobe before.

© Instagram Kylie released an unseen video of her fabulous look

The 'Loco-Motion' singer added a pair of sheer black stockings and a pair of black studded kitten heels. Her blonde hair was styled in loose mermaid waves and she added a dramatic makeup look with a dark smokey eye and bright red lip.

© Getty Kylie Minogue wore the look to a glamorous London party

Kylie's tour wardrobe is a force to be reckoned with. The former Neighbours star has wowed in an incredible red leather jumpsuit with a built-in belt. She leaned into the fiery aesthetic by adding a matching red lip and red manicure.

© Instagram Kylie looked ravishing in red

The star's Las Vegas residency also called for a knockout red look. She wore a red latex top with a cut out at the collarbone with co-ordinating figure-hugging latex flares and latex heels with a bespoke belt with 'Vegas' in gold hardware.

© Instagram Kylie wore red latex during her Vegas residency

She also stepped on stage in an incredible gold dress with a tassel skirt. The piece was covered in glitter and rhinestones and featured a one-shoulder neckline. Kylie topped the look off with a pair of killer high-shine gold knee-high boots. She added rhinestones on her eyes for an extra touch of sparkle.

© Instagram Kylie was a goddess in gold

Even when Kylie tones down her look she looks fabulous. She was spotted wearing a stunning black thigh-split midi dress adorned with oversized latex flowers at the neckline and on the hip when she posed with singer Mae Muller ahead of their appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

© Instagram Kylie looked picture-perfect in her LBD

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker teamed it with a pair of sheer stockings and black patent black heels. We loved how she paired the ultra-glamorous LBD with a no-makeup makeup look and loose waves.

She also upped her game when she stepped out wearing purple as she left the set of the Today show. The satin mini dress featured a cowl neckline and dramatic billowing floor-length sleeves adorned with ball details covered in silver rhinestones.

© Getty Kylie doesn't often wear purple

The 'All the Lovers' singer paired the purple dress with a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots for an edgy touch.

DISCOVER: Why Kylie Minogue ruled out marriage following engagement 'experiment' with ex

The purple shade that we don't often see the star in made a rare appearance in Kylie's wardrobe during London Fashion Week in an unexpected way. The 'I Should Be So Lucky' songstress styled a khaki leather trench coat which she wore done up like a dress, with sheer black stockings and a pair of open-toe purple heels with furry soles and an oversized velvet rose on the toe.