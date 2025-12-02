Pandora gifts she'd love to unwrap this Christmas

Welcome to day two of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, HELLO!'s Maria Sarabi talks us through some of the beautiful gifting options from jewellery icon Pandora.

From fresh-water pearl rings to capture that elegant "old money" aesthetic, to dainty diamond-inspired cuff earrings to bring some sparkle, this selection of timeless treasures will please any jewellery lover.

For those who adore layering, Pandora’s Essence bangles create a chic, collectible stack, while the shimmering tennis bracelet offers effortless glamour, whether worn alone or mixed with other metals. And of course, Pandora’s iconic charms remain a versatile favourite, ideal as meaningful keepsakes or thoughtful stocking fillers. With exquisite craftsmanship throughout, these pieces are both modern and eternally stylish.

Jewellery gifts for a sparkling festive season

Pandora Pavé Circle Pearl Ring SHOP NOW "Pearls are a timeless gemstone and have had a come back in recent seasons. Pandora’s gorgeous treated fresh pearl rings are dainty enough to stack on different fingers." Pandora Pearl Earrings SHOP NOW "If she likes pearls, she'll also love Pandora’s delicate pearl drop earrings. They're contemporary classics paired with 14k gold-plated detailing."

Pandora Twisted Open Bangle SHOP NOW "Stacking bangles create a layered look, where more is more. Just like Pandora’s charms, you can get quite obsessed with collecting these bangles." Pandora Triple Heart Hoop Earrings SHOP NOW "Featuring heart-shaped cubic zirconia, these 14k gold plated triple heart hoop earrings wrap the ear and make an elegant statement."