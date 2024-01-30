27 best gift ideas for women as Valentine's Day approaches: Gorgeous gifts she'll love in 2024

If you're looking for the best gift ideas to impress the incredible woman in your life - or you're looking for a gift to treat yourself - we've done the hard work so you don't have to. From beauty products to fashion accessories, homeware pieces and the latest must-have jewellery, we've got all the best gifts for women. Whether you're after a thoughtful gift for your mum, sister, aunt, best friend, or the work wife in your life, or whether you're getting your Valentine's Day gift sorted, get shopping for ideas now.

How we chose the best gifts for women

Personal experience: The writer of this article is a woman and has two sisters and lots of female friends to buy for. She also is quite the shopaholic herself and many people - HELLO! colleagues included - come to her for help with gift giving (especially the men in the office!). We also consulted a personal shopper for her helpful insights.

The writer of this article is a woman and has two sisters and lots of female friends to buy for. She also is quite the shopaholic herself and many people - HELLO! colleagues included - come to her for help with gift giving (especially the men in the office!). We also consulted a personal shopper for her helpful insights. Price: This gift edit needs to suit all budgets, especially with the cost of living.

This gift edit needs to suit all budgets, especially with the cost of living. Variety: We want this edit to have something to suit everyone with lots of different interests.

We want this edit to have something to suit everyone with lots of different interests. Reviews: While we've tried to include things we have personally tried where possible, we've also used highly reviewed products from personal shoppers.

Top tips for buying a woman a gift - according to a personal shopper Personalisation: " Something personalised is a great way to show you’ve actually put some thought into the gift. Etsy is brilliant for this as and you’ll be supporting smaller businesses with items not as accessible on the high street. However if easier, Marks & Spencer, Emma Bridgewater, Sezane to name but a few also do a range of personalised gifts."

Something personalised is a great way to show you’ve actually put some thought into the gift. Etsy is brilliant for this as and you’ll be supporting smaller businesses with items not as accessible on the high street. However if easier, Marks & Spencer, Emma Bridgewater, Sezane to name but a few also do a range of personalised gifts." Experiences: "Think of experiences that they would enjoy but never make time to do; a spa day, afternoon tea, zoo keeper experience if they like animals and being outdoors. There are plenty of options on Virgin and Buy a Gift. Or even a subscription to receive something monthly; flowers, a beauty box, magazine."

"Think of experiences that they would enjoy but never make time to do; a spa day, afternoon tea, zoo keeper experience if they like animals and being outdoors. There are plenty of options on Virgin and Buy a Gift. Or even a subscription to receive something monthly; flowers, a beauty box, magazine." Interests: " Consider any hobbies that you could use to generate a gift; gardening, sports, cooking. Is there a book, tool or piece of clothing that they are missing or has worn out and they haven’t got round to replacing yet?"

Consider any hobbies that you could use to generate a gift; gardening, sports, cooking. Is there a book, tool or piece of clothing that they are missing or has worn out and they haven’t got round to replacing yet?" If all else fails: " No matter what anyone says, you can’t go wrong with flowers. Even if you take a supermarket bouquet and re-wrap in some brown paper with rustic ribbons to make it look a touch more special. Don’t forget David Austin do an amazing array of roses – there could be one with their name on it!"

No matter what anyone says, you can’t go wrong with flowers. Even if you take a supermarket bouquet and re-wrap in some brown paper with rustic ribbons to make it look a touch more special. Don’t forget David Austin do an amazing array of roses – there could be one with their name on it!" Don’t forget to consider your budget! "Sales Assistants are a great tool for gift ideas but don’t be led by them once you’re in store. If you get carried away you could walk out with her birthday, Christmas and Valentine's gift all wrapped up in one. And just for the record, no one likes a joint occasion gift." Natalie Rose, Personal Stylist and Shopper



The best gift ideas for her...

Hope you enjoyed this gift guide! Follow me on Instagram @leannebayley.

Meet the expert

© Natalie Rose

Natalie is a Personal Stylist and Shopper and has worked in retail since her parents sent her out to work at a young age! It is entirely their fault she has a ‘problem’ with handbags as her first Saturday job was a leather handbag shop. However it also started off her life long obsession with great materials and fibre compositions of garments. She is all about ensuring classic items have longevity in our wardrobes, no one has the time or money to re-build a wardrobe each year. Natalie has a loyal client base she has built up over the last few decades as well as working for a number of retailers from high end to off price. From great ways to store your clothes to shopping in store and online, there is nothing that she doesn’t know when it comes to her favourite past time and career; shopping! Follow her on Instagram @natalierose_stylist