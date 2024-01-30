27 best gift ideas for women as Valentine's Day approaches: Gorgeous gifts she'll love in 2024

If you're looking for the best gift ideas to impress the incredible woman in your life - or you're looking for a gift to treat yourself - we've done the hard work so you don't have to. From beauty products to fashion accessories, homeware pieces and the latest must-have jewellery, we've got all the best gifts for women. Whether you're after a thoughtful gift for your mum, sister, aunt, best friend, or the work wife in your life, or whether you're getting your Valentine's Day gift sorted, get shopping for ideas now.
How we chose the best gifts for women
- Personal experience: The writer of this article is a woman and has two sisters and lots of female friends to buy for. She also is quite the shopaholic herself and many people - HELLO! colleagues included - come to her for help with gift giving (especially the men in the office!). We also consulted a personal shopper for her helpful insights.
- Price: This gift edit needs to suit all budgets, especially with the cost of living.
- Variety: We want this edit to have something to suit everyone with lots of different interests.
- Reviews: While we've tried to include things we have personally tried where possible, we've also used highly reviewed products from personal shoppers.
Best gifts for women - at a glance
- You can't go wrong with perfume. Check out our edit of the best new perfumes for women
- A candle is always a good idea and a woman can rarely justify buying a candle for herself. We have an edit of the best luxury candles you can buy as gifts as well as cheap and cheerful candle suggestions.
- Funny gifts can be cute - Etsy has its own category of best funny gifts and we have the perfect little pressies for the Prosecco princess in your life or the ultimate gin lover.
- An experience. Personally I love an experience gift, whether it's a luxury spa day or an afternoon tea or a trip to London to see a show, it makes for a great kind of gift. Also, they tend to be a gift for yourself as more than often, it's for the two of you. Check out our best experience gift suggestions for her.
- If you don't know the woman all that well - maybe it's your boss or a female colleague or a recent friend, I find that flowers usually go down a treat. Check out our edit of the best flower delivery services.
Top tips for buying a woman a gift - according to a personal shopper
- Personalisation: "Something personalised is a great way to show you’ve actually put some thought into the gift. Etsy is brilliant for this as and you’ll be supporting smaller businesses with items not as accessible on the high street. However if easier, Marks & Spencer, Emma Bridgewater, Sezane to name but a few also do a range of personalised gifts."
- Experiences: "Think of experiences that they would enjoy but never make time to do; a spa day, afternoon tea, zoo keeper experience if they like animals and being outdoors. There are plenty of options on Virgin and Buy a Gift. Or even a subscription to receive something monthly; flowers, a beauty box, magazine."
- Interests: "Consider any hobbies that you could use to generate a gift; gardening, sports, cooking. Is there a book, tool or piece of clothing that they are missing or has worn out and they haven’t got round to replacing yet?"
- If all else fails: "No matter what anyone says, you can’t go wrong with flowers. Even if you take a supermarket bouquet and re-wrap in some brown paper with rustic ribbons to make it look a touch more special. Don’t forget David Austin do an amazing array of roses – there could be one with their name on it!"
- Don’t forget to consider your budget! "Sales Assistants are a great tool for gift ideas but don’t be led by them once you’re in store. If you get carried away you could walk out with her birthday, Christmas and Valentine's gift all wrapped up in one. And just for the record, no one likes a joint occasion gift."
Natalie Rose, Personal Stylist and Shopper
The best gift ideas for her...
Penhaligon's Liquid Love
Penhaligon's Eau de Parfum
Editor's Note
I am a longtime fan of Penhaligon's - the perfume just has total staying power and they're always so different to the norm.
If you're after a gift for your beloved, how about some Liquid Love. The passionate new scent from Penhaligon's will set hearts a-flutter thanks to the spicy rushes of pink pepper, ginger and turmeric lock in fiery embrace with chilli and musk.
The Valentine’s Day Classic Red Roses Gift Bag & Mini Prosecco
Red Roses
Editor's Note
If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift, you can't go wrong with this gift set from Waitrose & Partners. You get 12 stems of red Foundation Upper Class roses with eucalyptus in a gift bag, with a half-bottle of Prosecco.
Go the extra mile with this winning combination of Waitrose' top-selling roses gift bag and mini San Leo Prosecco. What's more, a percentage of the sale support growers in Kenya – so send a gift that really shows you care. Need even more convincing? You get a free bar of Tony's chocolate with purchase for a limited time only.
Hotel Chocolat The Velvetiser – Copper Edition
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser
Editor's Note
This is definitely one of my favourite purchases of all time, and one that I gift to friends and family time and time again. I use this all year-round and I'm stunned every time I use it because yes, the hot chocolate really is that delicious. I can recommend the Salted Caramel flavour! It's a great gift for someone like your mother-in-law - someone you want to keep sweet.
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the perfect gift for a loved one who adores a hot chocolate. Engineered by Dualit, the Velvetiser gives you delectably smooth, whipped hot chocolate in the comfort of your own home and the current deal (£30 off!) makes it a no-brainer. It's simple to use - add flakes of real chocolate to your choice of dairy, plant milk or water, then press the button and let the patented velvetising process deliver luxurious cloud-like chocolate velvet.
Elemis x WOLF EXCLUSIVE The Ultimate Radiance Collection
Elemis Luxury Gift Set
Editor's Note
If you want brownie points, you'll get it with this! Have you ever seen something so luxurious?! Created in partnership with WOLF and available exclusively at Harrods, preserve your youthful luminosity with this indulgent skincare collection. Featuring five advanced formulas from ELEMIS’ potent ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen range to reveal visibly stronger, youthful-looking skin, presented alongside a limited edition ELEMIS x WOLF Jewellery Case.
The ELEMIS ULTRA SMART Pro-Collagen skincare collection is a results-driven range that reveals visibly stronger, youthful-looking skin – including a line-smoothing eyecare duo, firming serum, velvety day cream and restorative night cream. The collection is presented in a beautiful, limited edition ELEMIS x WOLF Jewellery Case.
Jo Malone London Rose Blush Home Candle
Jo Malone London Candle
Editor's Note
All you need is love (and roses!). This scent is UNREAL, and a real crowd pleaser. I also love that it has a unique glass design.
Jo Malone London has long celebrated the beloved English rose, and now, in the run-up to Valentine's Day, you can now buy the limited edition Rose Blush Candle. Think delicate rose petals suspended in a delectable jelly. Vibrant basil and a juicy note of lychee add a modern twist to this soft floral scent, cocooned in the embrace of white musk.
Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé NV & Glasses Gift Box
Kylie Minogue Prosecco Gift Box
Editor's Note
I'll admit, this would be hard for me to part with. Just think, your female friend or female family member is lucky lucky lucky.
A Kylie Wines gift box, need we say more? Put your hand on your heart and tell us this isn’t the perfect present. The chic silver gift box contains a heart-embossed bottle of Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé NV and a pair of matching Kylie Minogue glasses to sip it from.
Victoria Beckham Beauty VB’s Finishing Touch Collection Gift Set
VB’s Finishing Touch Collection Gift Set
Editor's Note
Whatever Victoria Beckham touches turns to gold and whoever receives this delightful gift set will be so happy - and she'll feel super posh.
This five-piece set is wrapped inside a meticulously crafted pouch to house your new essentials on the go and features a new shade of Posh Gloss, the iconic Satin Kajal liner, EyeWear shadow stick, Reflect Highlighter, and a brass compact mirror.
Chanel Beauty 31 Le Rouge Lipstick Case
Chanel Lipstick
Editor's Note
The idea that you can have a lipstick for life is a fairly new concept, but this unique design is one of true beauty. Rouge Beige is my personal favourite - the slightly pink pearly beige is inspired by the beige satin evening dresses created by Gabrielle CHANEL, a colour borrowed from the day to illuminate the night. The glide-on formula goes on like a dream, and thanks to the Gardenia oil, it's nourishing for the lips too! If you need any more convincing, this lipstick was spotted everywhere at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Talk about a gift that's basically an heirloom! CHANEL has launched the refillable lipstick of dreams - and the first to feature glass packaging, Four years in the making to turn the seemingly fragile case into a sturdy one, it's the ultimate chic gift. There are 12 shades to choose from, and you literally cannot make a wrong choice.
Fortnum & Mason The Bellini Box
The Bellini Box
Editor's Note
This would make a great gift for your cocktail loving friend - someone who loves to go for a boozy brunch and is the life and soul of any party.
Equal parts delicious and decadent, Fortnum & Mason's The Bellini Box is designed for celebrations with your nearest and dearest. To make a proper Bellini cocktail, you need crisp Prosecco and sweet white peach nectar.
Mulberry Micro Zipped Bayswater Handbag
Mulberry Handbag
Editor's Note
Since the release of the Barbie movie, pink has never been more in vogue and this pink Mulberry is a real showstopper to look at. If she's a fan of pink, she'll absolutely love it.
A little luxury goes a long way, like Mulberry's pink rose Micro Zipped Bayswater handbag. She'll love the minuscule version of the iconic Postman's Lock. It might well be tiny in size but still practical in function, it features internal credit card slip pockets to keep essentials secure and an adjustable shoulder strap that can be removed as desired.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Long PJ Set
Eberjey Pyjamas
Editor's Note
These PJs are made from 100% Washable Silk and manufactured with the lowest possible impact on the environment. Yes, that's right, these silk pyjamas are machine wash friendly.
Nightwear makes a great gift for women - who doesn't love something new for bed time? Eberjey is an iconic sleepwear brand loved by celebs and royals and there are plenty of colourways to choose from.
Stanley Citron Classic Iceflow Flip Straw 0.89L Tumbler
Stanley Cup
Editor's Note
After SNL dubbed the Stanley Cup as the 'Big Dumb Cup' I haven't stopped thinking about one, and yes, they're a little extra but if you're in need of H2O on the go, this is what you want - and this neon one will make such a fun gift, but there are plenty of other colours around the internet.
Stay hydrated with a TikTok-loved Stanley water bottle. The IceFlow is an update on the cult classic reusable tumbler, complete with a built-in snap straw and folding handle for easy use whilst hiking, working out or just out and about. It keeps drinks cold for 12 hours and iced for 2 days!
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer
Dyson Airwrap
Editor's Note
Ok, so it took me a while to get on the Dyson Airwrap super fan train, but now I'm on it, there's no getting off. I think it makes a great gift because it's fun to play with, and the box is full of so many treats for you to experiment with. I have naturally thick, heavy, wavy hair which can be very difficult to style and the Dyson Airwrap works an absolute treat. It took me a while to perfect but now it's second nature.
Elevate your gifting with Dyson's special edition Airwrap, which includes not just the styler but comes in a chic storage case, plus a complimentary comb.
Stackers Classic Jewellery Box
Stackers Jewellery Box
Editor's Note
As someone who struggles with keeping my jewellery safe but still accessible, I think this would make a really exceptional gift that she can can keep for years to come. It's stylish and functional - the perfect pairing.
Know a jewellery lover? She can keep her precious jewels safe and secure in this elegantly designed Stackers two-drawer jewellery box, luxuriously finished in a soft velvet lining.
Rituals Gift Set S
Rituals Gift Set
Editor's Note
Rituals are one of the best brands when it comes to home and body products so we're definitely predicting a sellout of their wonderful gift sets.
You can never go wrong with a gift set - and we're loving the Ritual of Ayurveda collection from Rituals. With a product value of £66.30, this relaxing bath and body set contains a foaming shower gel, body cream, scented candle and some mini fragrance sticks for your special someone to enjoy a self care moment in 2024.
NERE Accessories Bundle 5 Pack
NERE Accessories Bundle
Editor's Note
If the person you're buying for has a big trip planned, this accessories bundle will show lots of thought into this present.
This five-pack accessories bundle has travel gear staples for every journey. Inside you'll find a slim luggage tag, a luggage strap, 3-pack packing cube, a passport cover and a mini case for valuables.
Rise & Fall Oversized Finest Cashmere Wrap
Rise & Fall Cashmere Wrap
Editor's Note
This 100% A-grade Mongolian cashmere is made up of the longest, finest yarns and perfect if you're looking for premium quality, without the eye-watering price tag.
If you're after a wrap that’s warm and cosy, yet lightweight and breathable, this is the perfect one. Great for flights, too!
SORU Large Pearl Crystal Stud Earrings
Soru Statement Earrings
Editor's Note
I have an obsession with Soru earrings - and these ones in particular are my absolute favourites right now. They look beautiful, and you can tell they're made with care and with high quality materials.
Would you look at these delightful earrings? Soru should be your point of call if you're after luxury statement jewellery. Princess Kate is a big fan, too!
The Glitter Store Personalised Wedding Glitter Print Artwork
The Glitter Store Artwork
Editor's Note
I have bought Lillie Bernie's glitter artworks for the last few years and they are genuinely my favourite things I own. I have bought them as gifts too, and they work really well for that 'ooh' and 'ahh' moment.
A perfect handmade gift, a glittery piece of artwork for your nearest and dearest. Choose your favourite photo and let the artist create the magic! The perfect way to bring their most special moments to life.
Swarovski Angelic Necklace
Swarovski Tennis Necklace
Editor's Note
Swarovski’s Angelic collection is a bestseller for as reason and this is ideal for special occasions and gift giving.
Twinkle twinkle! A lucky woman will feel like royalty in this beautiful tennis necklace.
Dior Beauty J'Adore L'or
J'Adore L'or
Editor's Note
I loved the original of this fragrance, but the relaunched version gives it an edge. I also love how the iconic bottle is reinvented and adorned with precious materials. The necklace is now different, and the curves and roundness echoes the warmth of the scent.
The director of Dior Fragrance Creation, the iconic Francis Kurkdjian, has showcased the beauty of the J'adore flowers by heightening their nuances and accentuating their colours for J'adore L'or. The full and voluptuous perfume essence contains notes of orange blossom, jasmine grandiflorum and centifolia rose absolutes.
Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo
Our Place Cookware
Editor's Note
I genuinely look forward to cooking because of my Our Place cookware. If you've got a foodie BFF who thinks of herself as Nigella Lawson, this is the ultimate gift for her.
Our Place has become the cooking brand du jour over the past few years, and the mini sizes are becoming increasingly popular. We think this duo set would make a fabulous gift. The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan are a match made in kitchen heaven. From cooking up the perfect eggs to whipping up all manner of sauces to reheating soups and leftovers, this duo is mini, mighty, and multifunctional.
Antler Clifton Suitcase In Coral
Antler Suitcase
Editor's Note
This polycarbonate suitcase is strong, light on its feet and wheels like a dream.
If you know someone who loves to travel and is in need of luggage, this could be the gift that keeps on giving. The Clifton case is everything you could possibly want from a suitcase - each feature is designed to last longer and function better than ever before.
The White Company Unisex Hooded Ribbed Hydrocotton Robe
The White Company Dressing Gown
Editor's Note
You can't go wrong with a dressing gown from The White Company, it'll be the cosiest gift they open - guaranteed.
The White Company's ribbed Hydrocotton robe has the same beautiful quality and fluffy texture as the brand's bestselling Hydrocotton towels. This style features a cosy hood and is generously sized to make it extra snuggly.
M&S The Heritage Tea Coffee & Treats Hamper
M&S Food Gift Hamper
Editor's Note
This is a great gift for a couple - you can bet everything will get eaten in seconds.
This M&S Heritage Tea Coffee & Treats Hamper is a gift the whole family can enjoy. This best selling selection features a range of scrumptious goodies from the Heritage Collection. M&S' rich roast and ground coffee and luxury tea are presented in tin caddies, embellished with designs inspired by the brand's original M&S storefronts.
Assouline Vital Voices by Alyse Nelson and Gayle Kabaker
Assouline Book
Editor's Note
The ultimate gift for the feminist in your life.
Vital Voices, edited by Alyse Nelson and illustrated by Gayle Kabaker, documents the stories of 100 women who are using their power to make a difference. This hardcover book includes portraits of some of the world's most influential public figures, as well as first-person narratives that explore their activism, leadership and fight for equality. Discover the perspectives of everyone from Tarana Burke to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
HELLO! Magazine Subscription
HELLO! Subscription
Editor's Note
Sorry, but you didn't think we wouldn't include this, did you? The best gift of all...
We know just the thing that will make your loved one's day - a subscription to HELLO! Magazine, which will be delivered straight to their door every week.
Meet the expert
Natalie is a Personal Stylist and Shopper and has worked in retail since her parents sent her out to work at a young age! It is entirely their fault she has a ‘problem’ with handbags as her first Saturday job was a leather handbag shop. However it also started off her life long obsession with great materials and fibre compositions of garments. She is all about ensuring classic items have longevity in our wardrobes, no one has the time or money to re-build a wardrobe each year. Natalie has a loyal client base she has built up over the last few decades as well as working for a number of retailers from high end to off price. From great ways to store your clothes to shopping in store and online, there is nothing that she doesn’t know when it comes to her favourite past time and career; shopping! Follow her on Instagram @natalierose_stylist