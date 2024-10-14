Thomas Sabo's 40th anniversary jewellery collection is the most romantic yet – shop our 12 favourite pieces

Cult jewellery brand Thomas Sabo commemorates its milestone 40th anniversary this year, with the founder’s signature gothic, edgy, rock and roll aesthetic as popular as ever.

To herald its next chapter, the brand has unveiled its True Romance collection which celebrates inner strength and unique style, encouraging the wearer to indulge in romantic elegance for the festive season and beyond.

Inspired by the gothic aesthetic of the Victorian era, items in the collection are crafted from recycled silver and designed to tell stories that can live on forever.

Delicate bows, blossoming roses and evocative Victorian symbols decorate earrings, pendants, bracelets and rings, with each item of handcrafted jewellery inviting you to immerse yourself in the mystical world of Thomas Sabo.

As the brand tells us "Not all stories are told. Some are worn", and True Romance unites elaborate 3D designs, dramatic black and white contrasts and red lab-grown sapphires in a showstopping collection.

True Romance adds a modern twist to the heritage of Thomas Sabo with playful, rebellious designs and opulent romantic motifs.

"Each piece of jewellery, whether through symbols, colours or the characteristic details, carries our brand world within it. We invite women to express their self-love, gift these pieces to others, and mix them creatively. The many romantic motifs make the collection the ideal gift idea for the festive season." Aurore Melot, Creative Director of Thomas Sabo

Whether you’re a fan of chic, minimalist silver or prefer to go maximalist with statement-making charms, the collection has something for everyone.

We’ve selected 12 of our favourites for gift giving inspo for a lucky loved one (or yourself…)

Shop the Thomas Sabo True Romance collection

1/ 12 Silver True Romance Necklace with Pendants With a chain made from recycled silver and partly gilded with 18k gold, this Victorian-inspired necklace is decorated with seven pendants including an emblem, medal, cross, heart, spider, sword and rose. It is set with sparkling stones, pearls and hand-painted enamel, and with its 45cm long chain, you’ll make a bold style statement.

£450 2/ 12 Gold-Plated Vintage Romance Ring A red Lab Grown sapphire is the dazzling centre piece of this ring, surrounded by small white zirconia stones with a round cut. Plated with 18k gold, its vintage-inspired design is sure to appeal to a chic floral-loving friend or loved one.

£70 3/ 12 Silver Roses Romance Necklace with Pendant Inspired by the shape of a Victorian medal, this pendant features three blooming roses in red enamel accompanied by small, white zirconia stones on a chain adjustable to 40cm, 42.5cm and 45cm.

£135 4/ 12 Silver Bow Bracelet with White Zirconia Timelessly elegant, this tennis-inspired bracelet is set with sparkling white zirconia stones and topped with a small and delicate silver bow. You’ll have Christmas gifting all wrapped up. £80 5/ 12 Moon Romance Gold-Plated Necklace with Pendant With the moon said to symbolise feminine and nurturing energy, this pretty pendant is set with small, white zirconia stones and engraving on the reverse. The necklace’s length can be adjusted to 40cm, 42.5cm and 45 cm. Wear alone or layer with other gold chains to channel the celestial trend and your inner girl power.

£125 6/ 12 Gold-Plated Vintage Romance Hoop Earrings Huggie hoops are a fashion mainstay, so why not try this shimmering Lab Grown red sapphire pair on recycled silver with gilded 18k gold plating?

£135 7/ 12 Silver Roses Romance Bracelet Say it with flowers and gift this beautiful bracelet bestowed with a red enamel rose on its silver chain, adjustable to 16-19cm.

£90 8/ 12 Gold-Plated Roses Romance Studs Also available in silver with sapphire stones, these intricate gold rose studs will delight come Christmas Day. Inspired by ornate Victorian illustration, they're also decked out with delicate etchings on the flower and leaves.

£55 9/ 12 Tempting Romance Silver Snake Ring Featuring an elaborately designed, writhing 3D snake, this statement ring comes in silver or gold and forms part of the serpent-filled Tempting Romance trend.

£65 10/ 12 Cross Romance Silver Necklace with White Cross Pendant Another vintage design inspired by the Victoria era, this cross pendant comes studded with white zirconia stones and cultured freshwater pearls, making it a spoiling gift for the lucky recipient.

£110 11/ 12 Silver Hoop Earrings with Bow Pendant These delicate bow-shaped hoop earrings are sure to delight, with glittering white zirconia stones and recycled blackened silver.

£90 12/ 12 Silver Spider Romance Earrings Part of the Spider Romance story, these quirky earrings will appeal to the gothic fashion fan, with black and silver spiders decorated with a freshwater pearl which dangle from a shimmering drop-shaped zirconia stone.

£110

Shop the complete True Romance collection in Thomas Sabo stores and online at Thomas Sabo now.