Very's dazzling new partywear range has dropped –14 pieces we're shopping now
This content is written in partnership with our chosen advertiser.

How to be the best dressed guest this festive season

very partywear 2024
Esther Coombes
Content Lead
2 minutes ago
It may seem early to be planning your party season looks, but with less than 70 days til Christmas, our thoughts are already turning to the best sequins and sparkles to turn heads during the festive period and beyond. 

From trophy jackets to luxe silk blouses and velvet dresses, Very is the ultimate destination for party season this year, ensuring you'll be the best dressed guest at any occasion.

The e-tailer has created a chic edit of statement clothing, shoes and accessories to stun, whether you're looking to impress at the office party or make a stylish impression at a family reunion.

very model clothing

From Very's accessible and affordable own brand ranges including V by Very and Michelle Keegan's edit, to offerings from the likes of Mango, River Island, New Look, Pretty Lavish, Office and Schuh, there's a dazzling partywear look for every personality. 

woman wearing red dress from very

For some pre-party inspo, see 14 items on our wish list and how we're styling them for the festive season...

Shop partywear fashion and accessories from Very

  1. 1/14

    very sequin dress

    V by Very Bow Back Sequin Mini Dress

    Shimmer your way into Christmas and New Year with this attention-grabbing sequinned dress, complete with elegant satin bow and 60s-inspired fluted sleeves.

    Wear with: your favourite platforms or flats and an updo to showcase the sparkle.

  2. 2/14

    very red blazer

    V by Very Boucle Trophy Jacket

    Make a bold impression in this red boucle cropped blazer, your new trophy jacket for work, weekends and social events. Plus, the sparkly buttons add a touch of elegance for the festive season.

    Wear with: flared jeans and slingback stilettos.

  3. 3/14

    very black skirt

    V by Very Lace Maxi Skirt

    Update your go-to black pencil skirt with this maxi style with a seductive layer of lace.

    Wear with: a cream or silver silk blouse or a tailored black tux jacket.

  4. 4/14

    very blouse satin ghirt

    V by Very x Carol Byrne Puff Sleeve Satin Blouse

    With its puff sleeves and pearlescent texture, this blouse will ensure you'll look elegant no matter the occasion.

    Wear with: wide leg trousers and a sequinned clutch.

  5. 5/14

    red sequin skirt

    V by Very x Carol Byrne Side Split Sequin Pencil Skirt

    Make a bold impression with this striking red sequinned pencil skirt, which boasts a high waist fit and classic pencil silhouette.

    Wear with: a tucked in white tee or knit and strappy sandals. 

  6. 6/14

    sequin black halterneck

    V by Very x Carol Byrne Sequin Halterneck Waistcoat

    Waistcoats are still trending, and this black sequinned version gives a party-appropriate update to the look. The low neckline and open back will transform your look for the evening.

    Wear with: tailored trousers and pointed flats.

  7. 7/14

    very emerald dress

    V by Very x Carol Byrne Asymmetric Twist Velvet Pencil Dress

    This opulent green velvet dress will ensure you're the belle of any ball. Designed to hug your figure, we expect this off-the-shoulder number to sell out fast.

    Wear with: statement gemstone earrings and metallic strappy heels. 

  8. 8/14

    lace shirt very

    V by Very All Over Lace Shirt

    The festive season spells the perfect time to experiment with delicate, pretty layers of lace, and this blouse will make a sophisticated addition to any outfit.

    Wear with: a pencil skirt or black lace trousers.

  9. 9/14

    sequin blazer

    V by Very Sequin Tie Waist Blazer

    Giving your wardrobe mileage beyond party season, this glittering sequinned blazer has a flattering tie waist so you can adopt a fitted or more oversized look.

    Wear with: the matching trousers and pointed heels. 

  10. 10/14

    V by Very Bow Front Crepe Midi Dress

    Channel the regal look with this sleek monochrome dress. With a statement bow, it's the ultimate Christmas Day ensemble.

    Wear with: your favourite platform heels and an oversized blazer worn shoulder-robe style.

  11. 11/14

    sequin skirt

    V by Very x Carol Byrne Mermaid Sequin Split Midaxi Skirt

    Want to shine this festive season? Well you can, quite literally, in this iridescent sequin skirt. 


    Wear with: a knitted jumper and heeled ankle boots.

  12. 12/14

    sequin trousers

    V by Very Slim Leg Sequin Trouser

    Add some razzle-dazzle to any event with these flattering black sequinned trousers. Bonus points for the leg lengthening flair. 


    Wear with: the matching blazer, a silk blouse in black, white or silver and your favourite pair of embellished flats.

  13. 13/14

    Style Cheat Round Neck Longline Waistcoat

    With its seasonal-appropriate rich mulberry hue, this sleek tailored waistcoat will lend a luxe touch to any outfit.

    Wear with: matching red or navy fitted trousers and metallic ballet flats.

  14. 14/14

    sequin skirt metallic

    V by Very Metallic Mini Skirt

    Party season is an ideal time to try metallics, especially if you'll be taking to the dance floor. This silver mini skirt provides a stylish update on the trend.

    Wear with: a black roll-neck and opaque tights.

Discover the complete collection of partywear at Very, plus ways to pay that work your way. For more fashion and beauty inspiration and advice, explore Very's Haus of Flamingo online hub

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

