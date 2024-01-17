PSA: These sequin skirts are in still in stock – shop them before they sell out

Anyone that knows me knows one thing – I’m not a big fan of sequins. So it might seem at odds that about to wax lyrical about sequin skirts, but ever since I saw Alexa Chung wear one with a grey cable knit sweater a few years ago, I did a 180. For sequin skirts, I make an exception, and it seems I’m not alone; they’ve become a partywear staple, as synonymous with a shindig as an LBD. And spoiler alert: they're not just for Christmas - they'd be perfect for a Valentine's Day date or your girly Galentine's dinner.

And I’m not joking when I say for every jeans and a nice top, or LBD, there’s a sequin skirt mentioned. Sequin skirts are universally cool; they can be dressed up, toned down and are always flattering. From Loewe to Ellie Saab, they’ve made their way up and down the catwalk and the sales speak for themselves - from midi sequin skirts to micro-mini and even maxi, these sell fast so you've got to be quick if you want to add one to your fashion rota.

How to style a sequin skirt for spring

A sequin midi skirt is far easier to style than you might think - just look at Holly Willoughby, Alexa Chung and a host of street style influencers who wear theirs with knits through winter and spring. The sequin skirt is the fun alternative to a traditional party dress, looking as stylish with a silky cami and heels as they do a chunky roll-knit jumper and hiking boots – wearable, affordable and statement making are just some of the reasons we love them so.

Sequin skirts plus knitwear is dreamy on the streets of Paris

Party time? Add a sheer blouse, satin tee or clashing sequins. Brunch calls for a hoodie or cable-knit sweater with sneakers and your sequin skirt, because life's too short to save those sequins for the dancefloor.

Tone down sequins with a classic white shirt, as seen on Nicole Warne Shadbolt in Paris

Anything that can be dressed up or down season upon season gets pride of place in our wardrobe. Trust us, the cost per wear will be pennies because you’ll be wearing it so often. The only downside of a sequin skirt? They go out of stock, and fast.

How I chose the best sequin skirts

I've shopped the high street for the best sequin skirts in stock. Or at least they are for now. Here's how I chose them:

Price : There's no need to spend hundreds on a sequin skirt - some of the best are under £20, and they don't scrimp on quality or style either. I've found a range of prices, so there should be one to fit your budget. Many are on sale, making it a great time to buy one even if it's to store till next Christmas.

: There's no need to spend hundreds on a sequin skirt - some of the best are under £20, and they don't scrimp on quality or style either. I've found a range of prices, so there should be one to fit your budget. Many are on sale, making it a great time to buy one even if it's to store till next Christmas. Style: You won't find any subtle embellishment in here. The sequin skirts here are as sparkly and full-on sequinned as is humanly (or high street) possible. The more sequins the better.

You won't find any subtle embellishment in here. The sequin skirts here are as sparkly and full-on sequinned as is humanly (or high street) possible. The more sequins the better. Length : When I first think of a sequinned skirt, I think of the classic midi length. But a sequin mini skirt works just as well so I've included a variety of lengths into this edit.

: When I first think of a sequinned skirt, I think of the classic midi length. But a sequin mini skirt works just as well so I've included a variety of lengths into this edit. Colour: Gold and silver might seem standard sequin fodder, but it's worth considering sequinned skirts in brights, patterns and muted tones too. In this edit, you'll find a range of shades.

Shop the best sequin skirts

