PSA: These sequin skirts are in still in stock – shop them before they sell out

Anyone that knows me knows one thing – I’m not a big fan of sequins. So it might seem at odds that about to wax lyrical about sequin skirts, but ever since I saw Alexa Chung wear one with a grey cable knit sweater a few years ago, I did a 180. For sequin skirts, I make an exception, and it seems I’m not alone; they’ve become a partywear staple, as synonymous with a shindig as an LBD. And spoiler alert: they're not just for Christmas - they'd be perfect for a Valentine's Day date or your girly Galentine's dinner.
And I’m not joking when I say for every jeans and a nice top, or LBD, there’s a sequin skirt mentioned. Sequin skirts are universally cool; they can be dressed up, toned down and are always flattering. From Loewe to Ellie Saab, they’ve made their way up and down the catwalk and the sales speak for themselves - from midi sequin skirts to micro-mini and even maxi, these sell fast so you've got to be quick if you want to add one to your fashion rota.
Best designer sequin skirt:Dries Van Noten Sequin Skirt - Pooling into stunning sequins, Dries Van Noten's jersey sequin skirt is absolutely stunning.
How to style a sequin skirt for spring
A sequin midi skirt is far easier to style than you might think - just look at Holly Willoughby, Alexa Chung and a host of street style influencers who wear theirs with knits through winter and spring. The sequin skirt is the fun alternative to a traditional party dress, looking as stylish with a silky cami and heels as they do a chunky roll-knit jumper and hiking boots – wearable, affordable and statement making are just some of the reasons we love them so.
Party time? Add a sheer blouse, satin tee or clashing sequins. Brunch calls for a hoodie or cable-knit sweater with sneakers and your sequin skirt, because life's too short to save those sequins for the dancefloor.
Anything that can be dressed up or down season upon season gets pride of place in our wardrobe. Trust us, the cost per wear will be pennies because you’ll be wearing it so often. The only downside of a sequin skirt? They go out of stock, and fast.
How I chose the best sequin skirts
I've shopped the high street for the best sequin skirts in stock. Or at least they are for now. Here's how I chose them:
Price: There's no need to spend hundreds on a sequin skirt - some of the best are under £20, and they don't scrimp on quality or style either. I've found a range of prices, so there should be one to fit your budget. Many are on sale, making it a great time to buy one even if it's to store till next Christmas.
Style: You won't find any subtle embellishment in here. The sequin skirts here are as sparkly and full-on sequinned as is humanly (or high street) possible. The more sequins the better.
Length: When I first think of a sequinned skirt, I think of the classic midi length. But a sequin mini skirt works just as well so I've included a variety of lengths into this edit.
Colour: Gold and silver might seem standard sequin fodder, but it's worth considering sequinned skirts in brights, patterns and muted tones too. In this edit, you'll find a range of shades.
Shop the best sequin skirts
New Look Sequin Midi Skirt
The black sequin skirt
Embellished with light reflecting, black sequins, this sequin skirt has an elasticated waist plus a full lining to create a smooth silhouette.
Editor's note: "I chose this to go into spot number one because it’s absolutely beautiful. Rather than one-dimension sequins, the light-reflecting sequins makes it look far more glittery yet somehow less showy, while the length adds even more drama. And did I mention the price?!"
River Island Sequin Skirt
The green sequin skirt
Green sequins adorn this column fitted midi skirt, which hits just below the knee and has a high waist fit.
Editor's note: "This River Island sequin skirt is a steal. The green is a gorgeous shade and a little different, and has a sexy little slit for showing a bit of leg."
Phase Eight Sequin Skirt
The silver sequin skirt
This is a showstopper! With a midi length and sexy slit at the back, it's a great one to keep in your arsenal for those big occasions.
Editor's note: "I love that the sequins are beyond sparkly on this midi skirt, which is cut in a straight yet relaxed pencil style. The slit adds interest, and the silver tones are spot on for parties."
Arket Sequin Skirt
The brown sequin skirt
This sequin covered skirt has a semi-sheer finish, and is cut at a midi-length with a straight silhouette. Also has a narrow elasticated waistband and jersey lining.
Editor's note: "Brown and sequins shouldn't technically work, but it does! I love that muted tones paired with glittery embellishment. A great one for those who want a more casual sequin skirt."
Hobbs Greta Sequin Skirt
The fluted sequin skirt
Hobbs' fit and flare sequin skirt is embellished with black sequins, cut to a high waist and made from recycled polyester.
Editor's note: "This fit and flare shaped sequin skirt is ultra feminine and I adore the liquid-toned sequins that shimmer as the skirt naturally moves."
Dancing Leopard Sequin Skirt
The pink sequin skirt
Dancing Leopard's maxi sequin skirt has a slightly flared cut, zip fastening and slit at the back.
Editor's note: "I can't stop dreaming of this absolutely beautiful sequin skirt. It's the most beautiful pink shade, and the maxi length makes it even more glam than it already is."
The White Company Sequin Skirt
The bridal sequin skirt
Made from a jersey blend, The White Company's sequin skirt has a thin, flat waistband for comfort and a subtle shimmer.
Editor's note: "I'm all for an alternative bridal look and I think this The White Company skirt would look incredible on a modern bride, either for the big day or the rehearsal dinner."
Olivia Rubin Rainbow Stripe Sequin Skirt
The rainbow sequin skirt
Shaped to an A-line silhouette, this rainbow stripe skirt is 100% polyester with a mid rise waistband for comfort.
Editor's note: "This Olivia Rubin sequin stripe skirt is pricey, but I can't imagine you wouldn't whip it out every Christmas, birthday and single occasion."
Hush Mini Sequin Skirt
The mini sequin skirt
Created from a stretch sequin fabric, Hush's sequin embellished mini skirt sits high on the waist, with a sexy, bodycon fit and dark, light-reflecting sequins.
Editor's note: "This is a great staple to have in your wardrobe whatever the occasion. It has a stretchy fit which I love for ultimate comfort and the chocolate brown sequins make it a little different, but neutral too."
