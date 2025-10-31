7 stylish party dresses to wear for the festive season: 'It's about going all out glam!'

As we approach party season, we’re more than in the mood for sequins, rhinestones, metallics and feathers and all the other joy inducing party essentials. You don’t know me all that well but I’m HELLO!’s resident party wear obsessive so it’s only right that I share my top picks with you.

To be honest, I wish I had the social life of an A-lister, but around the holidays I do try and cram in a few events to get dressed up for - it’s fun. Whether you opt for a stylish sequin blazer, or a cool suit, a pair of sequin trousers (styled expertly with an oversized blazer and a pair of statement earrings but of course!) or a sequin skirt, your party wear outfit needs to wow.

If you’re in the market for a holiday party dress - y’know, one that you can wear for years to come - you’ve come to the right place as I’ve scoured the internet for party dresses to get you noticed. I've also reached out to my stylish colleagues to ask what dress they've chosen this year for their party frock.

Here at HELLO! we don’t want you to spend money on clothes for the sake of buying clothes, but do you want to know the great thing about the humble party dress? It’s pretty timeless. I have dresses in my wardrobe I wear year after year. My favourite is this Michael Kors dress (below) - I’m a sucker for sequins.

© Leanne Bayley My go-to Christmas party dress

How I chose the best party dresses

Variety: As much as I love sequins, I don't want it to be full of them. A party party dress could be velvet, satin, lace or even - shock horror - not black!

As much as I love sequins, I don't want it to be full of them. A party party dress could be velvet, satin, lace or even - shock horror - not black! Price: Tried to keeps costs reasonable.

Tried to keeps costs reasonable. Flattering styles: Cameras will be out, and you'll want your party dress to be flattering and chic.

What's the secret to nailing the perfect holiday party look

I reached out to one of my favourite party wear designers - the one and only Nadine Merabi who is the Creative Director of her namesake brand. She told me: "For me, the perfect party outfit is always a combination of sequins, sparkles and velvet. Always go for something you feel comfortable in but remember less definitely isn't more It's about going all out glam! When it comes to nailing the perfect party look, confidence is your best accessory. It's like the glittering star on top of the Christmas tree – it makes everything shine!"

What are the partywear trends for 2025?

The LBD always has a moment during party season. It’s so classic and never goes out of style. If you prefer a little sparkle, you can opt for full-on sequins (check out the 16Arlington collection at M&S!). For 2025, the bow is having a moment so if your dress has a bow on it, you're ticking off a key trend.

Best party dresses for women in 2025

1/ 7 H&M Draped Velour Black Dress © H&M £22.99 AT H&M $29.99 AT H&M US Sizes: SSX - 4XL

SSX - 4XL Colours: Black

Black Length: Mini If you're after a dress with some drama, H&M has a new fitted mini dress in soft velour. With its wrap front and shoulder pads, this long-sleeved dress will be an instant hit. Style with pointy stilettos or a pair of knee-high boots.

2/ 7 M&S x 16Arlington Metallic Embellished Maxi Bodycon Dress © M&S £250 AT M&S $559 AT M&S US 16Arlington is the latest designer brand to collaborate with M&S and this label is loved by celebrities and is perfect for party season. The fitted bodycon maxi dress has a flattering scoop neckline and would look incredible with a black blazer. Style with knee-high boots or with black stilettos.

3/ 7 Nadine Merabi 'Lyla' Black Party Dress © Nadine Merabi £425 AT NADINE MERABI $565 AT NADINE MERABI US Sizes: XS - XXL

XS - XXL Colours: Black and silver

Black and silver Length: Mini I love Nadine Merabi designs, and couldn't resist adding one to this round-up of party dresses. There are a few new pieces added to the website, and this strapless design screamed out at me. Style this with a pair of elbow-length black gloves (trust me - it's a vibe!) sexy pointy shoes and a bedazzled clutch bag.

4/ 7 Boden Black Collar Button Lace Dress © Boden £135.15 AT BODEN $211.65 AT BODEN Sizes: 4 - 22

4 - 22 Colours: Black

Black Length: Mini There's a lot to love about this short dress from Boden - the bejewelled collar and the long lace sleeves. Style with glam flat shoes or a pair of heels. You could also wear with thick black opaque tights, as well.

5/ 7 Mango Double Breasted Blazer-Style Black Dress © Mango £79.99 AT MANGO $139.99 AT MANGO US Sizes: 4 - 26

4 - 26 Colours: Black

Black Length: Mini I think this dress would look absolutely incredible with a pair of embellished tights and a pair of statement earrings.

6/ 7 Rixo 'Verena' Sequinned V-Neck Maxi Dress © Rixo £425 AT RIXO $655 AT RIXO US Sizes: 6 - 26

6 - 26 Colours: Black

Black Length: Maxi Rixo is fast-becoming one of my favourite fashion brands - it's just so stylish, and I love how the models are styled as well. Style with a pair of cool disco-worthy platform shoes, a bright red lipstick and a feline flick.

7/ 7 River Island White Sequin Velvet Bow Back Mini Dress © River Island £49 AT RIVER ISLAND $110 AT RIVER ISLAND US Sizes: XS - XL

XS - XL Colours: White, Black

White, Black Length: Mini Bows are having a real moment right now, and look at the back of this dress. Seriously chic. Style with platform heels or knee-high boots.

But what's the most flattering style party dress?

Nadine said: "The most flattering style of a party dress is the one that makes you feel like the incredible, unique individual you are. Fashion should empower and celebrate your body and your personality, no matter your shape or size. It's not about fitting into a certain mould; it's about embracing your own style and celebrating your own beauty. Your choice of a party dress should reflect your unique spirit and radiate confidence. When you feel good in what you wear, you'll light up any room and leave a lasting impression. So, wear what makes you feel like the superstar you are, because the most flattering party dress is the one that reflects your authentic and fantastic self."