Taylor Swift’s Ralph Lauren engagement sun dress has just become available in the UK - and it's relatively affordable

It was an Instagram post that sent the internet into overdrive - Taylor Swift announcing to her 281M million followers that she was engaged to Travis Kelce. Cue meltdown! The 35-year-old showed off the engagement ring of dreams while wearing the striped sun dress of dreams. Fashion lovers everywhere have zeroed in on her effortlessly romantic outfit - and the best part? Her exact dress is now available to buy in the UK (sadly, it's sold out in the US). The dress in question is a Ralph Lauren striped sun dress, and it’s the perfect blend of stylish and easy breezy. Crafted from a light and breathable silk blend, it features a subtly crinkled texture that makes it ideal for warm weather days, dreamy holidays, or even floral engagement celebrations.

AT A GLANCE Taylor Swift's striped engagement dress from Ralph Lauren sold out in the US immediately.

It's now available to shop in the UK for £385

If you're looking for a lookalike for less, how about this Amazon dress for £15.99

What truly makes this dress special is its thoughtful design. The smocked, double-layer bodice offers both structure and comfort, creating a flattering fit for a range of body types. Plus, the adjustable (and fully removable) spaghetti straps allow for versatile styling: wear it strapless for a more romantic feel, or with straps for extra support and coverage.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, shared on Instagram

One of the most practical, yet delightful details? Pockets, of course! Functional fashion always wins, and this dress proves that style doesn’t need to sacrifice utility. Whether you’re stashing a lipstick or your phone, the pockets add a subtle but game-changing feature.

EXACT MATCH: Ralph Lauren Striped Sun Dress © Ralph Lauren £385 AT RALPH LAUREN UK

While Taylor paired hers with natural makeup and beachy waves, the styling possibilities are endless. Dress it up with heels and statement earrings, or keep it casual with sandals and a straw tote.

The best news? It’s still in stock, though likely not for long, given Taylor’s trendsetting power and the viral buzz surrounding the dress. Whether you're shopping for a romantic getaway, a special event, or just want to channel a little Swift-style magic in your everyday wardrobe, this Ralph Lauren striped dress is a must-have.

GET THE LOOK: Next Black/White Stripe Seersucker Bandeau Midi Summer Dress © Next £42 AT NEXT

GET THE LOOK: Amazon Striped Sun Dress © Amazon £15.99 (SAVE 30%) AT AMAZON UK

How would I style Taylor's engagement dress?

I would style it similarly to Taylor to be quite honest! Taylor opted for one of her favourite sandals - the Louis Vuitton 'Isola' sandal. I love how the model on the website has teamed her dress with a pair of black strappy toe-thong sandals. I also think it would would look great with a pair of espadrille wedges. With this dress, I might amp up the makeup and go for red lips and red nails.