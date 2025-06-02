Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift’s affordable Doen dress is available to shop (plus I’ve found an amazing lookalike for even less)
Taylor Swift© GC Images

Taylor Swift’s affordable Dôen dress is available to shop (plus I’ve found an amazing lookalike for even less)

Taylor Swift stunned in Dôen's dark floral Benoit Dress

Hollie Brotherton
Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Fresh off the news that she now owns the rights to all of her music - a boss move years in the making - Taylor Swift stepped out in New York looking stunning in a floral dress by Dôen.

It was the second time in a week the singer wore the Cali brand, which is also a favorite of Meghan Markle

Taylor Swift wearing Doen dress© Instagram @annamajors
Fans spotted Taylor out wearing Dôen's Benoit Dress

Taylor was out for dinner with Dakota Johnson and wore the bestselling Benoit Dress in the shade Noir Wild Rose. Feminine and romantic, it features a sweetheart neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, and a fitted bodice with an invisible side zip, all falling to an ankle-grazing A-line skirt.

While her exact style is now sold out on the Dôen site, you can shop it in most sizes in the original Ivory Wild Rose shade - a lighter version of the 1930s French block print that's perfect for summer. Or head to Harrods where you can still order Taylor's dress in every size.

Dôen Benoit Dress in Noir Wild Rose

Dôen Benoit Dress in Noir Wild Rose

$435 at Harrods US

£368 at Harrods

For an affordable lookalike, Avec Les Filles has this pretty dark floral style available on sale at Macy's for just $99.99. It has the same flattering fit-and-flare silhouette with a sweetheart neckline. You might even prefer it if you like wider shoulder straps.

Avec Les Filles Floral-Print Dress

Avec les filles dress

$99.99 at Macy's

Last week, the 35-year-old megastar was also spotted wearing Dôen's Traveler Top with the matching Marcie Skirt, in the 30s-inspired Poppy Field print for a dinner date with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She looked suitably summery for an evening in Palm Beach, and both pieces are made from a lightweight, super soft cotton blend. 

The top features a slightly cropped silhouette, with a scoop neckline, mother-of-pearl buttons, and a grosgrain ribbon tie. It's all finished with scallop eyelets and ladder trims at the hems, sleeves and neckline. Meanwhile, the skirt is cut with a high waist and pintucks, falling to a midi length.

Dôen Traveller Top & Marcie Skirt

Doen Traveller Top & Skirt

Top, $198/£228 at Dôen

$268/£298 at Dôen

The co-ord retails for £198/$228 and £268/$298 and both pieces are currently available in every size from XXS-XXL, although I predict they'll sell out soon.

It's no surprise Taylor and Meghan love the US label, as its ethos is rooted in feminism. Founded by sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland in 2016, they prioritise accessibility and work with a small selection of manufacturers that support and empower women, in an aim to close the gender gap at every stage of the supply chain and design process.

Meghan Markle khaki sweater and khaki slip skirt on With Love, Meghan© Netflix
Meghan wears a tonal khaki outfit by Dôen in her Netflix show

Taylor also wore a Dôen tank top to watch her first-ever Chiefs game back in 2023 and Swifties are speculating her loyalty to the brand could have something to do with the clues she likes to leave before releasing her albums. 

Eagled-eyed fans noticed she wore a lot of Vivienne Westwood before dropping The Tortured Poets Department, so could this be signalling her 12th studio album?

