The Good Morning Britain ladies love this high-street brand – and its new knitwear collection is so chic

Good Morning Britain has been an indisputable staple of British television since 2014 – and with it has come a host of fashion inspiration. From the bright flower-tile maxi dress that Kate Garraway helped sell out to Ranvir Singh’s iconic Sicilian-inspired dress, the ITV presenters are always impeccably dressed. Most of their outfits are curated by stylist Debbie Harper, who has worked with the biggest names in breakfast television for over two decades.

And one high-street brand that Debbie likes to dress GMB’s leading ladies in, according to her Instagram profile, is FatFace. For example, last month, the breakfast show’s weather presenter Laura Tobin took to the screen wearing a navy suede mini skirt from the B Corp Certified clothing brand.

FatFace was established in 1988, with co-founders Tim and Jules wanting the clothes to be the kind that you can live life in, and embark on everyday adventures wearing. The brand’s design philosophy draws inspiration from the outdoor world to create considered British style. And right now, FatFace knitwear is having a serious moment.

With cosy season officially upon us, FatFace’s knit pieces are ticking every box for style, comfort and effortless dressing. In my opinion, they are the kind of pieces you want to live in; cosy enough for weekend strolls, stylish enough for going out and timeless enough to wear year after year. Details like fairisle prints, cable weaves and soft-touch fabrics make each knit feel elevated without trying too hard.

Here’s six FatFace knitwear pieces we’re loving right now…

1/ 6 Reece Ivory Knitted Roll Neck Fairisle Jumper Editor's note In my opinion, this jumper is winter done well. The chunky knit and fairisle pattern give it a chic alpine aesthetic, while the roll neck and boxy shape add volume. It’s a piece designed for cold days; I'll be layering with a white shirt underneath for smarter days, or alone with jeans for weekend brunch plans.

£59 at FatFace 2/ 6 Faye Chalk White Cable Crew Neck Knitted Cardigan Editor's note There's nothing quite as versatile as creamy white knitwear, is there? This FatFace cardi is made from a soft cotton-nylon blend with a crew neckline, plus has a cuffed waistline and sleeves. I particularly love the chunky buttons on it, as they bring character and a touch of structure.

£62 at FatFace 3/ 6 Frost Grey Fairisle Knitted Cardigan Editor's note I'm loving this cardi’s elevated simplicity: a soft knit with a classic fairisle pattern and a button-down front, plus ribbed cuffs and hem for a neat fit. The muted winter colours and easy silhouette are winners for me, too.

£49.50 at FatFace 4/ 6 Casey Chocolate Brown Cable Knitted Crew Neck Jumper Editor's note For me, this jumper is a true winter staple. The thick and soft knit, paired with the zig-zag cable detailing, make it somewhat of a modern classic. I'll be wearing it over a collared shirt for work, and pairing with smart trousers and loafers.

£56 at FatFace 5/ 6 Birch Green Fairisle Crew Knitted Jumper Editor's note I'm seriously crushing on the alpine vibe this jumper has. The high crew neck style adds extra cosiness and so will be perfect for cold days running errands, whilst the ribbed cuffs and hem give it a snug fit. I particularly love the wintery colourway and flattering silhouette.

£58 at FatFace 6/ 6 Ali Brown Argyle Knitted Jumper Editor's note I love the looseness of this knit. There’s an ease to the fit that complements its traditional argyle design, with the ribbed V-neck adding definition without feeling formal. It's an easy-fitting take on a heritage pattern. I'll be wearing it over a mini skirt and tights for cosy pub nights.

£59 at FatFace

