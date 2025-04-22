Ranvir Singh's Sicilian-inspired dress is convincing me to embrace postcard prints all summer long

The sunny weather has turned my attentions to needing some colour in my wardrobe - I'm talking summer dresses in pretty prints, bold colours and super sweet shapes. And when I saw Ranvir Singh's dress on Good Morning Britain, I thought I'd struck gold.

Ranvir's summer dress is ticking all the boxes as the ideal dress for the next few months, with its on-trend print, uber feminine shape and flattering fit.

Ranvir's giving me wardrobe inspo with her Phase Eight maxi

I tracked the 47-year-old's dress down at Phase Eight, thanks to Ranvir's stylist Debbie Harper.

Decorated with a Sicilian inspired postcard print, the dress, called the Rochella, is so much more than just a white maxi dress. From the puff sleeves to the ric rac detailing, it really has a lot going on - but can be worn so easily. Daytime, you're adding brown flat sandals to hone in on the Italian vibes and come evening, swap for a heel. Has any dress ever called for a straw bag more than this one? I think not.

EXACT MATCH: Phase Eight Rochella Dress © Phase Eight £149 at Phase Eight

Thanks to the wrap waist detailing, it would be so flattering for everyone. It'll cinch in a waist, creating one if you're not so hourglass or highlighting it if you are.

It's also lined, so no worries about it being see through which can be a hindrance with some white summer dresses. And it's available in sizes 6 through to 20. I'd make sure it fits comfortably, without it being too tight - this is about embracing la dolce vita, floating through summer in a stunning dress that makes you feel as confident as it does comfy.

Sicilian-inspired prints are always prominent in summer, thanks to designers like Dolce & Gabbana whose iconic lemon-print is a season staple. You'll find this postcard style print all over the high street and I personally think it's ideal if you love a print but bored of florals, stripes or polka dots.

LOOKALIKE: New Look Wrap Midi Dress © New Look £27.99 at New Look

I actually discovered a very similar dress to Ranvir's at New Look, but for a fraction of the price. Following a similar silhouette, it has a wrap waist and slightly puffed sleeves but with their version of the print, with illustrations of fruit and suns across the dress.

I also love Nobody's Child's version; made from linen, it's super breezy and has a more subdued colour scheme than Ranvir's but is equally as fun. I think this midaxi looks super luxurious thanks to its subtle details, from the fabric covered buttons to the waisted bodice.