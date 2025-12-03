Cat Deeley’s high street red knit is the ultimate festive style inspiration

It's cold, there's no denying it, and Cat Deeley's latest outfit showed that you can do two things with your cold weather look: be cosy and super stylish. Cat's red knit is proof that the colour never goes out of style during the festive period, and thanks to her styling on This Morning, is giving outfit inspiration for the chilly temperatures too.

Cat's Fair Isle jumper is unashamedly bright, in the most festive of hues - red. And her high neck sweater is all the evidence needed to show you can still embrace a festive sweater without the sequins or slogans.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley, 49, looked cosy and chic on Wednesday's edition of This Morning.

The TV host wore the Boden Marion Merino Rib Neck Sweater, £119.

Cat wore the jumper with stylish dark wash kick flare denim.

The 49-year-old TV presenter wore the Boden Marion Merino Rib Neck Sweater, which the brand says is "selling like hot cakes."

© instagram Cat Deeley wears a cosy Boden knit on This Morning

The classic looking knit evokes thoughts of timeless, festive style with its poppy red and white colour, and spot-on Fair Isle design around the yoke.

This ultra soft high-neck jumper is made from 100% premium merino wool, which the brand proudly states is certified by The Responsible Wool Standard. The high wool count does mean its hand-wash only, as most wool items are, and I'd recommend using a colour-enhancing detergent to keep the shade bright.

It's designed in a straight style, meaning it's a regular easy shape that's shouldn't be worn too tight. The length should fall between the waist and the hip, and sizing runs from XS - XL.

The jumper has mostly positive reviews, with one customer calling it "beautiful" and that the colour "really pops."

The majority of reviews do comment on the length of the jumper, which many say is shorter than your regular knit so bear this in mind when ordering.

This isn't the first time Cat's wore a Fair Isle jumper; just last week, she opted for a grey version from The White Company.

© Instagram Cat wearing a The White Company jumper on This Morning

She's also worn iterations from H&M and Barbour, including a zipped-up Fair Isle cardigan.

How to style a red knit

Cat proves this classic knit colour can be chic and modern by pairing it with a pared back colour and flattering silhouette. She styled the bright red sweater with timeless dark wash, high-waist kick flare jeans (hers are from Donna Ida). The flares balance the slightly shorter cut of the jumper and the high waist allows you to tuck in the knit into the waistband.

Wearing a red jumper is a more laidback way of embracing festive fashion and can look incredibly stylish.

Other styling ideas:

Evening look: Tuck it into a sequin skirt or a black silk midi skirt for a warm, festive party outfit.

Tuck it into a sequin skirt or a black silk midi skirt for a warm, festive party outfit. Smart casual: Team it with wide-leg slacks or faux-leather trousers for a polished, office-appropriate look.

Team it with wide-leg slacks or faux-leather trousers for a polished, office-appropriate look. Christmas party: Go red on red; add a red skirt or a pair of red trousers for a tonal, pulled-together vibe.

Go red on red; add a red skirt or a pair of red trousers for a tonal, pulled-together vibe. Christmas day: However you're most comfortable! Elasticated-waist wide leg trousers, a comfy pair of jeans or a pair of sequin trousers - anything goes, even layering one over your festive PJs.

Get the look for less

There's plenty of similar Fair Isle jumpers to Cat's for less, including this one from Joules with a red and white pattern. At £69, it's more affordable and comes in a range of colours (including pink!).

Joules Alba Red Fair Isle Jumper © Joules £69 AT NEXT

Cat's outfit is all the inspiration you need to embrace bold, bright colours and weave a flash of red into your wardrobe.