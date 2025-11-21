11 cozy capsule wardrobe pieces from under $15 in Amazon's Black Friday Sale

If you're looking for cozy essentials and timeless winter styles, I have some great news: I have the solution for the "looking cute but not cold" challenge that seems to come up every time the temperature drops. Not only is Arach&Cloz - the affordable knitwear brand you can shop on Amazon - turning five, but they're celebrating right in time for Black Friday! So yes, that means you can score some great looks on sale right now. It's a double celebration that means you can seriously upgrade your closet with cozy-but-chic essentials and winter styles that are totally timeless, too, with prices starting at under $15.

We all love to transform our winter fashion lineup every season, but don't always have a blizzard of a budget to spend. I myself am always looking for ways to buy fewer things and get more mileage out of classic pieces. It's a reason why the Arach&Cloz looks, all in mix and match complementing colors and fabrics, from jeans and wrinkle free pants to wool blend knits, are so tempting. You'll find they're so easy to style but don't worry, I'm also giving some hints to help.

The knitwear brand's comfy 11-piece capsule collection is designed to last longer than the latest viral TikTok trend - perfect for modern women that need effortless looks that will take them wherever they need to go.

This capsule also takes the fuss out of style, whether you have a meeting or brunch with friends. And just a peek at the reviews shows that the separates, made from fabrics that are designed for warmth without the bulk (making layering a snap) are great quality for price. Plus they fight pilling and don't get crumpled, so you can always stay polished from your desk to dinner.

Don't just hunt for random Black Friday deals - pick up these Arach& Cloz styles to easily create your own winter capsule wardrobe that’s guaranteed to keep you looking stylish for seasons to come.

3 key mix and match pieces

© Arach&Cloz Stylish separates that pack a punch

My favorite combination is one that oozes quiet luxury - and these three key pieces can be worn together for a seamlessly chic look or separately and styled either up or down. The wool blend mock neck top and wrinkle-free wide leg pants perfectly combine with the wool blend sweater coat, which is itself such a bargain at under $40.

Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Mock Neck Tank From $14.98 at Amazon Rating: 4.8 stars

Available in 7 colors

Sizes: XS-XXL Arach&Cloz Wrinkle-Free Pleated Wide Leg Pants From $19.99 at Amazon

Rating: 4 stars

Available in 4 colors

S-XXL; Petite, Reg. Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Long Sweater Coat $39.99 at Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars

Available in 5 colors

Sizes: S-XL

A chic cable knit from under $25

© Arach&Cloz A cosy cable knit is a winter wardrobe must-have

The wide leg pants above also pair perfectly with Arach&Cloz's chunky cable knit sweater - an effortlessly stylish combination. The top-rated pullover, which is made from a soft wool blend, comes in colors ranging from beige to burgundy, and also looks great with the trending patch pocket jeans.

Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Cable Knit Sweater From $23.09 at Amazon Rating: 4.8 stars

Available in 8 colors

Sizes: S-XL

Pleated Skirt + Designer-Inspired Jacket

© Arach&Cloz The jacket and skirt are both made from a soft wool blend

How chic is this combination? The button-front jacket has designer vibes and teams so well with the fashionable pleated skirt. They can be worn separately too (the skirt would look great with the Arach&Cloz cable knit and boots) or you can create a full look with the never-bulky Arach&Cloz mock turtleneck.

Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Jacket with Pockets From $27.79 at Amazon

Rating: 4.6 stars

Available in 5 colors

Sizes: S-XXL Arach&Cloz Wool Blend A-Line Pleated Skirt From $28.11 at Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars

Available in 7 colors

Sizes: S-XXL

Jeans + tunic vest

© Arach&Cloz Wear the tunic vest over a white button-down

Pretty much any Arach&Cloz knit looks great with jeans - and the versatile tunic sweater vest, which has a high-low design and side slits for comfort and style, is no exception. The high-waisted jeans are stretchy enough to be comfortable and the leg-lengthening wide-leg silhouette creates a great balance with the tunic top, with or without a belt. Cozy, comfortable and flattering? A winning combination.

Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Tunic Sweater Vest From $14.99 at Amazon Rating: 4.3 stars

Available in 6 colors

Sizes: S-XXL Arach&Cloz Stretchy High Waisted Jeans From $27.99 at Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars

Available in 4 washes

Sizes: XS-XXL; Petite & Reg

The statement-making dress

© Arach&Cloz A dress with attention to detail - a tie belt and pleated skirt - equals instant elegance

You know that type of dress that you wear over and over again because it's so easy to just throw on, but you still look so put together? This look falls right into that category. Layer it with a chunky knit, tights and boots for daytime, or wear it alone with a clutch and heels for dressier occasions.

Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Tie Waist Pleated Sweater Dress 2025 © Arach&Cloz $28.89 at Amazon Rating: 4.4 stars

Available in 13 colors

Sizes: S-XXL

Versatile wool-blends for warmth

© Arach&Cloz A wool-blend separate is perfect for layering

Last but certainly not least are the wear-anywhere wool blend sweaters. A great crew neck sweater is a layering must-have of course. I've scoured the ratings and Arach&Cloz's classic cut and oversized versions both have rave Amazon reviews. Meanwhile, there's also a wool-blend quarter-zip style, and the Y2K shrug is back! It's perfect for throwing on with tanks, tees and sleeveless dresses to give them more mileage during the colder months - you can get the Arach&Cloz bolero for under $16. It comes in four winter-ready colors.

Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Classic Crew Neck From $23.19 at Amazon

Rating: 4.6 stars

Available in 25+ colors/prints

Sizes: XS-XXL Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Oversized Crewneck Sweater From $25.49 at Amazon

Rating: 4.6 stars

Available in 12 colors/prints

Sizes: XS-XXL Arach&Cloz Wool Blend Quarter Zip Sweater From $23.30 at Amazon Rating: 4.4 stars

Available in 5 colors

Sizes: S-XXL

