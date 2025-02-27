Kate Garraway's flattering Boden dress is so easy to wear - here's how

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway had fans all asking the same thing - where was her colourful shirt dress worn on GMB from?

The 57-year-old revealed her super bright dress was from Boden, and despite her GMB colleague Richard Arnold calling it "like his nan's curtains", Kate's social media followers couldn't praise the look enough.

© Instagram Kate looked so vibrant in her Boden dress

Called the Clara Cotton Shirt Dress, Kate chose to wear the maxi in the multicoloured flower tile pattern, in hues of green, pink and yellow.

"A blast of spring flowers on a grey February day," she wrote on Instagram. "Ignore the fact @tvsrichardarnold said it was like his nan’s curtains - what does he know!!! I love it!!!"

Her fans agreed, with them calling it "pretty", "stunning" and "very springlike."

Boden Clara Cotton Shirt Dress © Boden £149 at Boden

The bestselling dress, priced at £146, is made from soft cotton and features a super flattering fit and flare shape. It features big, blousy sleeves and a full skirt for an ultra feminine look, and thanks to the soft cotton, it's giving whimsical and breezy too. You'll be pleased to hear it has pockets, because who doesn't love a dress with pockets?

Available in sizes 4-22, there's also petite and long versions. And right now, you can save 15% on the dress with the Boden discount code D4F9, bringing the price to £124.10.

Kate styled her dress with sweet coordinating pink heeled pumps, but I love how the Boden model wears it; add suede knee high boots or cowboy boots for wearing in this transitional weather, and switch to chunky sandals come summer. The dress is ideal for spring but can easily be worn in summer, thanks to the breathable cotton material.

You could even layer a knitted sweater vest over the top, in a neutral colour, to tone down the vibrant print or throw on a denim jacket. It's super versatile, see?

If you love the style of the dress, but find the print is a little too colourful for you, fear not as Boden has released the maxi in four other prints, including a pastel stripe, red heart and blue paisley.

© Instagram Kate wowed fans in a Reiss knitted dress

Last week, Kate wowed fans in a svelte knitted dress. The presenter leaned into this season's mocha mousse colour palette with her jumper dress, a £188 buy from Reiss. Posting to Instagram, Kate said she "loved" this version of the colour - and we can't help but agree!