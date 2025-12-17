Princess Kate is the ultimate grid girl in skin-tight jeans and killer heels

The Princess of Wales is often hailed as the queen of royal fashion, from her extensive sartorial portfolio of glittering ball gowns to her impeccably crafted daytime wardrobe of Catharine Walker coat dresses.

While there's no denying her perfect style, the future queen, 43, isn't shy of dressing for purpose, and that couldn't have been more true in 2016, when she could have been mistaken for a grid girl!

© Getty Images The mother-of-three was paying a visit to the Landrover bar at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth when she sported a Landrover polo shirt - emblazoned with her former royal title, The Duchess of Cambridge - tight black skinny jeans and a pair of cork wedges.



© Getty Images Kate completed her bombshell look with a voluminous blow-dry, which blew in the wind as she stepped out of her own Landrover. As for accessories, Kate kept it simple, adding only a pair of subtle gold heart earrings.



© Getty Images The combination of heels, the Monsoon 'Fleur' espadrille wedges to be exact, and skinny jeans is a surprising one for the royal, who, when opting for denim, usually wears it with a pair of Veja or Superga trainers.

© WireImage HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, who has reported on Kate's fashion for over 10 years, explains: "The Princess of Wales's dress sense is always been carefully considered and strategic in many ways. While she is a master at sartorial diplomacy during state visits and royal tours, a lot of thought goes into her outfits for her everyday engagements. That might be wearing a pair of earrings by a local designer in Wales or around a theme, such as wearing a yellow blazer on World Mental Health Day in 2023.

© WireImage She continued: "Kate has also never been one to shy away from a nautical ensemble, and so we've seen everything from Alexander McQueen naval-inspired dresses and coats to striped knitwear from Erdem over the years. The Princess has often chosen to wear training tops from organisations she supports for some of her more active engagements."





© Getty Dressing for a theme This, of course, isn't the only time Kate has dressed for a purpose. Over the years, we have seen Kate slip into a combat uniform within her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, rock a rugby top while paying taking part in training as the patron of England Rugby, and one unforgettable moment saw her slip into a nautical ensemble in 2022.

© Getty For her yacht-inspired look, Kate chose the protocol-breaking 'Oyster' shorts with gold buttons from Holland Cooper paired with a blue and white Breton striped jumper. It isn't often that ladies in the royal family wear shorts for public outings, but being that Kate always knows how to style appropriately, she put a royal twist on her shorts, choosing the 'Bermuda' style.