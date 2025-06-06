Princess Kate's 'thigh-friendly' take on Bermuda shorts screams summer 2025

The Princess of Wales's summer wardrobe throughout the years is brimming with classic styles that wouldn't look out of place today.

Prince William's wife is always clued up with what's in fashion, but she makes sure she puts a timeless spin on each item.

Bermuda shorts are big news right now, and Kate wore her own take on the flattering shorts style back in 2022.

What are Bermuda shorts?

But before we start, what are Bermuda shorts?

© & Other Stories Bermuda shorts are slightly longer than regular styles

Slightly different from regular shorts, they are longer and give your legs a little more coverage as they finish just above the knee. A tailored staple, they look great with blazers, shirts, and simple sweaters. Once synonymous with 80s fashion, they are back in the game and a trending style item right now.

The Princess of Wales wearing shorts

In 2022, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis headed to Plymouth with the 1851 Trust, where she joined Sir Ben Ainslie and the British crew at a SailGP event. Showing us all how to nail nautical chic, the royal rocked a pair of 'Oyster' shorts with gold buttons from Holland Cooper.

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Holland Cooper shorts

Although not strictly 'Bermuda' shorts since they are slightly shorter, her thigh-friendly pair were by no means 'short' in length; they gave the royal great coverage and were definitely longer than your standard shorts.

The £199 style was tailored and skimming, making for a super-flattering fit.

© Getty Images The shorts Kate wore were so flattering

Still available today, they have become a hero style for the brand.

Kate's shorts were by Holland Cooper

The website says of the item: "Combining timeless style with modern sophistication, the Luxe Tailored Shorts are realised in a luxury Linen blend, with two single knife pleats and signature gold rivets. The high-waisted design provides a flattering silhouette, making it a must-have when composing a relaxed, yet sophisticated aesthetic."

Kate expertly styled her shorts with a blue and white Breton striped jumper and her trusty Superga trainers, a favourite of hers for sporting events.

Meghan Markle wearing Bermuda shorts

Kate's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, is also a big fan of Bermuda shorts.

© Shutterstock Meghan wore white Bermuda shorts in 2022

A year later, in 2023, Meghan stepped out in the elegant longline style by Dior as she was snapped enjoying a lunch date with a girlfriend. The mother-of-two teamed them with a simple white shirt and timeless accessories - nude heels and a terracotta-toned belt.