Princess Kate's embellished Miu Miu 'granny' cardigan puts chic twist on retro Christmas look

The Princess of Wales debuted her Miu Miu cardigan in behind-the-scenes clips of her 'Together at Christmas' carol service in 2021

Catherine smiling in snow wearing black cardigan and red tartan skirt© Getty
The Princess of Wales' festive wardrobe has become a source of inspiration for many since she married Prince William 14 years ago. But a garment which is uncharacteristically casual and yet a must-have for 2025 is her cardigan from 2021. 

Appearing in a teaser clip for her first 'Together at Christmas' carol service, Kate, now 43, was seen wearing a chintzy £1,350 Miu Miu cardigan, which she later re-wore in 2023 in a series of a set of behind-the-scenes clips ahead of the 2023 version of the carol event.

Jenson with the Princess of Wales, Brenda Ford, and Poppy © Kensington Palace
Kate re-wore the cardigan in 2023 - and looked epic

The cardigan in question was scarlet in hue and featured long sleeves, a crew neckline, and a vertical rose embroidered design. The designer knitwear also featured a white Peter Pan collar and oversized pearl buttons. Dare we say it, the retro-feel cardigan has a touch of the 'granny' about it – but in all the best ways.

What is a granny cardigan?

Ray Travasso with the Princess of Wales, and brothers George and Henry © Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales styled her cardigan with red trousers to look extra festive

Rest assured, the term 'granny' cardigan comes from the viral 'Grandmacore' trend and is far from an insult in 2025 sartorial parlance. Statement cardigans (whether they feature bold embroidery or come in vibrant colours) have become the trendiest addition to everyone's 2025 winter wardrobe. With a resurgence in popularity in retro-style clothing this year, this modern take on a 'granny cardigan' has seen women like Kate rocking knitwear that has character (interesting collars, jazzy buttons, funky designs) – and we're here for it.

Kate has donned her beloved Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt since 2018 © Getty Images
Kate styled a plain cardigan with an Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt in 2018

The princess' Miu Miu cardigan marks a departure from the neutral monochrome cardigans in her wardrobe. In 2018, she wore a plain black Brora cardigan to a party for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus at Kensington Palace, while her outing to Long Meadow Cider in Northern Ireland in October 2025 called for the 'Jura' cardigan from the sustainable brand With Nothing Underneath. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen, as a blueprint for sustainable farming systems © Getty
Kate wore a neutral cardigan in Northern Ireland in October

By comparison, the so-called granny cardigan adds a touch of nostalgic fun, which feels appropriate for a Christmas outfit. It also makes total sense that Kate's choice was a Miu Miu number as the brand is known as the quirky sister to Prada. It is meant to look ironic and retro. 

What does a stylist make of Kate's retro cardi?

Miu Miu cardigan with white collar and rose design© Miu Miu
Kate's Miu Miu cardigan had a cute retro feel

Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, is a huge fan of Kate's flamboyant cardigan. "Kate's granny-style cardigan feels festive without being novelty, using classic knitwear and subtle embellishment to create a look that’s warm, nostalgic and quietly joyful, perfect for Christmas settings," she tells HELLO!.

How to style a granny cardigan at Christmas

Catherine, Princess of Wales side on in green coat © Getty
A festive cardigan is a great way to make a casual look feel Christmassy

Kate teamed her loud knitwear with plain red trousers for a monochrome look, but you could always channel the royal but with a more casual feel by adding jeans. For more expert tips on how to get it right when styling a granny cardigan like Kate's, read Gabrielle's top tips…

  1. Lean into tradition: look for button-through styles, soft wool blends and delicate embroidery or embellishment for a heritage feel.
  2. Keep the silhouette neat, wear it fully buttoned or lightly fitted so it feels polished rather than slouchy.
  3. Balance the sweetness with tailoring, like tailored trousers or a midi skirt, to stop it tipping into costume territory.
  4. Festive colours work best when grounded, reds, creams and greens feel elevated when paired with neutrals.

