Princess Kate's embellished Miu Miu 'granny' cardigan puts chic twist on retro Christmas look

The Princess of Wales' festive wardrobe has become a source of inspiration for many since she married Prince William 14 years ago. But a garment which is uncharacteristically casual and yet a must-have for 2025 is her cardigan from 2021.

Appearing in a teaser clip for her first 'Together at Christmas' carol service, Kate, now 43, was seen wearing a chintzy £1,350 Miu Miu cardigan, which she later re-wore in 2023 in a series of a set of behind-the-scenes clips ahead of the 2023 version of the carol event.

© Kensington Palace Kate re-wore the cardigan in 2023 - and looked epic The cardigan in question was scarlet in hue and featured long sleeves, a crew neckline, and a vertical rose embroidered design. The designer knitwear also featured a white Peter Pan collar and oversized pearl buttons. Dare we say it, the retro-feel cardigan has a touch of the 'granny' about it – but in all the best ways.

What is a granny cardigan? © Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales styled her cardigan with red trousers to look extra festive Rest assured, the term 'granny' cardigan comes from the viral 'Grandmacore' trend and is far from an insult in 2025 sartorial parlance. Statement cardigans (whether they feature bold embroidery or come in vibrant colours) have become the trendiest addition to everyone's 2025 winter wardrobe. With a resurgence in popularity in retro-style clothing this year, this modern take on a 'granny cardigan' has seen women like Kate rocking knitwear that has character (interesting collars, jazzy buttons, funky designs) – and we're here for it.

© Getty Images Kate styled a plain cardigan with an Emilia Wickstead tartan skirt in 2018 The princess' Miu Miu cardigan marks a departure from the neutral monochrome cardigans in her wardrobe. In 2018, she wore a plain black Brora cardigan to a party for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus at Kensington Palace, while her outing to Long Meadow Cider in Northern Ireland in October 2025 called for the 'Jura' cardigan from the sustainable brand With Nothing Underneath.

© Getty Kate wore a neutral cardigan in Northern Ireland in October By comparison, the so-called granny cardigan adds a touch of nostalgic fun, which feels appropriate for a Christmas outfit. It also makes total sense that Kate's choice was a Miu Miu number as the brand is known as the quirky sister to Prada. It is meant to look ironic and retro.

What does a stylist make of Kate's retro cardi? © Miu Miu Kate's Miu Miu cardigan had a cute retro feel Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, is a huge fan of Kate's flamboyant cardigan. "Kate's granny-style cardigan feels festive without being novelty, using classic knitwear and subtle embellishment to create a look that’s warm, nostalgic and quietly joyful, perfect for Christmas settings," she tells HELLO!.