Jessica Alba, 44, rocks three stunning bikini looks on beach vacation with her kids

Jessica Alba was glowing in a recently shared carousel on Instagram, as she highlighted her impressively sculpted abs. The Honey actress flaunted her toned silhouette in three jaw-dropping bikini pictures, as she enjoyed major downtime alongside her children while on vacation.

© Instagram Jessica showed off her sculpted abs

In the first shot, the actress donned a colorful red and leopard-print bikini top, denim shorts, and a texturized cover-up, along with a straw hat. In a second picture, the Sin City actress was all smiles in a selfie with her son, rocking an olive green bikini top, black glasses and beachy waves. In the final bathing suit picture, the entertainer was seen cuddled up on a lounge chair with her daughter, as she wore an abstract black and white bikini top.

© Instagram Jessica was all smiles in her selfie with her son

Jessica captioned the touching carousel: "A few more moments from the best week with my favorite humans. #Flashbackfriday." The post showcased the family's adventures of watching a beach sunset, enjoying a boat ride, having a spa day and eating out for dinner. Between the loving family pictures, Jessica also included wholesome quotes on motherhood.

One read: "If you ask me about my kids, I'd tell you they're my whole world. But if you ask me on a deeper level, I'd tell you that they are the very reason I breathe, the reason I fight harder, love deeper and dream bigger. They're not just part of my life – they are my life. They are my greatest teachers, my strongest motivation and the purest reminder of what unconditional love truly means."

© Instagram In total, Jessica showed off three bikini looks

Another quote read: "The best part of my life isn't what I've done. It's who calls me mama." This isn't the first time that the actress has gone on a dream beach vacation with her family. During Thanksgiving week in November 2025, they enjoyed a relaxing escape during their getaway.

The children were snapped by mom Jessica taking silly pictures, doing a video fashion show, going golfing, sunbathing on a boat, and taking a swim in the pool, and Jessica lovingly captioned that carousel: "Take me back to this dreamy slice of heaven with my favorite humans! Truly the most family-friendly, peaceful escape. The spa, the food, our villa… everything was perfect and we had the sweetest Thanksgiving holiday together. Thank you, Zadun Reserve. Besos."

© Instagram The family often enjoys vacations together

Jessica has three children named Honor Marie Warren, 17, Haven Garner Warren, 14, and Hayes Alba Warren, seven, with her estranged husband Cash Warren. The duo separated in January 2025, and Jessica filed for divorce the following month while citing irreconcilable differences.

She addressed the news on her social media and wrote: "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she said. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."