Madonna's bathroom inside her mammoth $40M NYC mansion is very unexpected — photos

Madonna has an impressive property portfolio, including a $40M Georgian townhouse in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where she's currently spending most of her time.

The "Vogue" hitmaker has been sharing some home photos from her luxury property on social media, most recently inside her bathroom - and it's safe to say she's been keeping it real!

The star posed for pictures in a selection of stylish snapshots, where her huge bathtub in the background has been doubled up as storage space.

Piles of clothes are seen hanging over the bath, along with several pairs of shoes. In each picture, Madonna posed in a different outfit, including a black mini dress teamed with sheer tights and heels, and a floral floor length tea dress accessorized with a waist belt.

Clearly having a great time, she wrote alongside the pictures: "Life in my bathroom lately!" She added: "It’s important to read the fine print………..IF YOU WANT IT !"

Madonna's Upper East Side home boasts 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and a 3k-square-foot-garden. There is also a wine cellar, elevator and a two-car garage.

Her home is in great company with other celebrities in the neighborhood too, with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Bill Murray, Drew Barrymore and Mariah Carey also owning properties there.

Madonna's amazing property portfolio also includes a Lisbon residence, which she acquired when her son David Banda started to play at the Benfica youth academy in Portugal.

The singer's 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion is a sight to behold. It is 16,146-square-foot and includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a caretaker's cottage.

Madonna has been living in NYC since 1978, and the city helped kick off her incredible career. Reflecting on moving to the Big Apple in Madonnica: The Woman and the Icon from A to Z, she said: "It was the first time I'd ever taken a plane, the first time I'd ever gotten a taxi cab. I came here with $35 in my pocket. It was the bravest thing I'd ever done."

She also told Vice: "When I first came to New York, I was just a naive Midwesterner saying hi to everybody — being way too friendly. And being horrified. I had never seen homeless people before. It was crazy and New York was crazy then. It was so different than it is now. It was insane! It was like sticking my finger into an electric outlet."

Madonna's children are just as big fans of NYC and the star's oldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 28, is making a name for herself as a dancer and model there. Madonna is a doting mom to six children.

Along with Lourdes - who she shares with ex Carlos Leon, she is also mom to Rocco, 24, who she shares with ex Guy Ritchie, along with adopted children David Banda, 19, Mercy James, 19, and twins Estere and Stella, 12.