Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon bares all for sultry, leather-clad photoshoot

Growing up, Lourdes Leon received a master class on how to steal the spotlight from the ultimate scene-stealer, her mother Madonna, and as she continues to pursue a career in modeling, she is using it to her advantage.

The model and budding singer, 26, is carving out her own personal style, and for her latest photoshoot, she opted for one of her sultriest looks yet.

Lourdes is Madonna's first daughter, who she welcomed with ex-partner Carlos Leon in 1996. Since graduating from the University of Michigan in 2018, she has gone on to model for major brands such as Marc Jacons, Mulberry, Swarovski, Mugler, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, and others.

Her latest modeling work is for Dion Lee, a cult-favorite brand that hails from Sydney, Australia, and Lourdes stopped fans in their tracks as she showed off the brand's latest bag, and her ultra-fit physique.

The "Love Me Still" singer made sure to leave a mark, and rather than modeling the purses with a coordinating outfit, she made the chain and leather accessories her only pieces of clothing.

In a photo shared to her Instagram, she appears posing with her legs at shoulder length, looking straight towards the camera and wearing nothing but knee-high, leather sandal-boots – recently popularized by Miu Miu – and three of the moon-shaped bags served as her underwear and bra.

In a second photo, the creative behind the photoshoot took the bags' chain-link detailing to a new level, and attached two gold and silver chains to Lourdes' bottom lashes, making for a tears of gold look.

The last photo Lourdes shared is a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the photoshoot, and she is pictured sitting naked on a desk chair, in front of her a desktop with a preview to the rest of the photos from the modeling session.

She captioned the post simply with: "DION LEE CHAIN BAG," and though she has the ability to comment on her posts turned off, the brand also shared the photos, and fans raved about them in their own comments section.

"Love the vision," one of their followers wrote, as others added: "Wow yessss," and: "We love Lola," as well as: "The coolest girl in the universe," plus another fan also wrote: "Sublime."

Lourdes is the eldest of Madonna's six children. After Lourdes, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker welcomed son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She adopted son David Banda, 17, in 2005, daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James, also 17, in 2009, and finally twins Stella and Estere, ten, in 2017.

The superstar, who was recently hospitalized over a serious bacterial infection, opened up in her latest post on Instagram about her children's support during her health scare, which also necessitated the postponement of a world tour.

Sharing photos with both David and Lourdes, she wrote: "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."