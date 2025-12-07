Harper Beckham puts ballerina twist on slouchy jeans look on dad David's special night

Harper Beckham is the coolest budding fashionista, as she proved on 6 December as she stepped out with her parents, David and Victoria, as well as her older brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, as the family attended the MLS Cup Final soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 14-year-old showed up in support of her father, who co-owns Inter Miami CF football team along with Jorge Mas and Jose R. Mas, as the club secured a 3-1 victory over their Canadian opponents.

Harper's soccer final look © Getty Harper rocked slouchy jeans Harper rocked a pair of slouchy jeans in a mid blue wash and tucked in a strapless black bandeau top. Adding a girly touch to her pared-back ensemble, the teen popped on a pair of black ballet pumps. Ballet flats have been a staple of her 2025 autumn wardrobe – but more on that in a moment. Her sand-hued blonde hair was styled straight, and the final element of her look was a milky pink almond-shaped manicure. Her makeup look was uber natural and bronzey with defined eyebrows and a slick of mascara.

© Getty Victoria Beckham wore a grey three-piece suit Meanwhile, her mother looked put together in a more formal look, featuring skinny-fit suit trousers and a coordinating waistcoat and blazer. The former Spice Girl and fashion designer tied the look together with peep-toe heels and a wavy bob.

Show of support © Getty The Beckhams showed up to support David's team The MLS Cup is the annual championship game of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the culmination of the MLS Cup playoff games. David's team is captained by Lionel Messi, who joined the club owners in accepting the trophy after their win.

© Getty Victoria supported David as Inter Miami secured a victory The Beckhams put on a display of support for their father on the night of Inter Miami's win. "I couldn't be prouder of you, David," Victoria penned on social media afterwards. "You had a HUGE dream and through hard work, perseverance, and not listening to 'no', you made it come true. Tonight you are an MLS cup winner as an owner!!!! You inspire me every day. I love you so much!!! Congratulations."

Harper's ballet flats Having kept up with Harper's fashionable outings on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, we know this is not the first time the teen has sported trendy ballet flats to support her dad this season. On 4 November, she joined her mother, as well as Cruz and Romeo, in supporting David as he received a knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle. View post on Instagram Harper paired a black shift dress with a pair of black ballet flats, once again adorned with a bow. She has also been known to rock a ballerina bun in her hair for an Inter Miami event, for example, the ceremony celebrating the club's signing of Lionel Messi in 2023.