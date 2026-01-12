Grey's Anatomy star Adelaide Kane flaunts string bikini in new beach photos

Grey's Anatomy star Adelaide Kane stunned her fans with her "absolutely breathtaking" bikini pictures.

The actress took to her social media recently to share a carousel of shots from her beach outing with her mom. She captioned the post: "Belated X-mas. Swipe for exclusive mama-razzi pics." In the pictures, Adelaide was seen donning an elegant tiny black bikini and matching black shades.

© Instagram Adelaide posed in a bikini

The performer was spotted leaning into the camera and taking a sip of her water while sunbathing. In the final picture, the actress was seen exiting the ocean in an extra zoomed in shot, which closely resembled a paparazzi photograph of a celebrity. Her fans loved her look and rushed to the comments. One person wrote: "ALWAYS LOOKS SO GOODDDD," while another added: "Body TEA." A third fan continued: "Such a bloody hottie."

Even Grey's Anatomy's social media got involved and commented: "Everyone say 'thank you mama-razzi.'"

© Instagram Her mom took the shots

Adelaide also rocked the same bikini last month in another carousel, as she posed in the water and featured a bracelet brand called Ecksand in the set. She charmingly wrote: "EckSAND, get it?"

Her followers flocked to that post as well and cheered the entertainer on. One person wrote: "The most stunning girl," while another added: "Mary Queen of Scots living her best life."

The TV star revealed her workout routine in order to get her impressive abs and toned silhouette. She shared with Tone It Up: "Pilates, hot yoga, and hiking. Pilates gives me toning and I don't have to go more than twice a week to see results. Yoga helps calm my mind and has a great detoxing effect, and hiking is a social workout for me when I just want an excuse to go for a nice walk with my friends!"

© Instagram She showed off her toned figure

Last year she added running to her routine and she warned on social media: "I've taken up running and I plan on being insufferable about it." Another post humorously read: "Live, laugh, leg cramps."

As for what's on her playlist to get her blood pumping during an intense workout, she expressed: "Disclosure, Beyoncé, My Chemical Romance, and some EDM tracks. Anything high energy!

© Instagram This isn't the first time she sported the bikini

She also offered advice on how fellow Instagram users can get amazing selfies during their next photoshoot and she stated: "Lighting and angles are everything! Natural filtered light is best. Don't be afraid to take a few to find your good side! And don't be afraid to post pictures that aren't perfect. No one is."

Adelaide joined the hit TV series during season 19 in 2022, and she portrays the character of Jules Millin onscreen.