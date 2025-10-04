Nicole Scherzinger's fans 'can't cope' with her beachside bikini photos

Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to a bikini photo, but when she adds in a tropical beach location and a sandy photoshoot, her fans sit up and take notice. The 47-year-old looked stunning as she posed up a storm on the island of Palawan in the Philippines, wearing a sporty black two-piece with white rim detailing that highlighted her incredibly toned physique. Nicole shared a carousel of photos of herself taking advantage of the breathtaking location, sprawling out on the pristine white sand beach and soaking in the clear, turquoise water, to really highlight not just her own beauty, but that of the island too.

Captioning her post on Instagram, Nicole penned: "There's just something other worldly…about Palawan." However, it was Nicole and not her surroundings that sent her fans into a frenzy. "Can't cope. Stunning," one commented. A second gushed: "U r perfect in every way so beautiful and talented!" A third added: "Always serving beauty," while several others commented with heart-eyes and heart emojis.

There's no denying Nicole is in incredible shape and often shares her grueling workouts online. Back in December 2022, she told Women's Health she had become a fan of HIIT workouts. "I like to switch it up and try new things, but most recently, I've just been pretty consistent with more HIIT workouts. I feel like I get more results that way," she explained.

Speaking in 2019, the former Pussycat Dolls singer revealed that it's vital she keeps her workouts varied, telling Daily Mail Australia: "I think it's important to find a few different classes or workouts which you enjoy, whether that's swimming or going for a run. Mixing everything up gives me the best results." She also pays attention to her diet and practices intermittent fasting in the evenings, having her first meal around lunchtime after beginning her mornings with herbal tea.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shares example of insane workout

© Instagram Nicole works out regularly to maintain her bikini body

"I love eggs and bread with a side of smoked salmon or some ham," she told Women's Health, adding that she likes to include a side of sliced cherry tomatoes as "they're just my favorite" and some avocado. When it comes to snacking, Nicole has that covered, too. "If I have some frozen fruit laying around, I’ll make an oat milk smoothie," she said. "Sometimes I'll put turmeric powder in it, which is delicious and anti-inflammatory."

© Instagram Nicole likes to vary her workouts

© Instagram Nicole practices intermittent fasting

And for dinner, Nicole keeps it simple, telling the magazine: "It's usually like chicken and rice, fish and rice, and then a side of vegetables." But she won't deprive herself either and is partial to some dessert. "I love red velvet cake with cream cheese icing; carrot cake with cream cheese icing... I love muffins and cakes."