Tennis star Genie Bouchard flaunts sleek figure in animal print bikini

This former tennis star is loving the off season. Eugenie "Genie" Bouchard flaunted her sleek figure as she posed in an animal print string bikini. The 31-year-old traveled to Miami, Florida with friends and soaked up the sun while the tennis world slept.

Genie retired from professional tennis this year after the 2025 Canadian Open in June. After losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, she told her fans: "I've always had a feeling I would end my career here. Montreal is where I was born and raised, so it just feels right. An emotional moment. I think I just wanted a moment like this because my career deserved a moment like this."

But while she stepped away from the court, that doesn't mean she stopped her fitness journey. The elite athlete regularly shares workout clips to her 2.3 million Instagram followers, highlighting just how she maintains her abs.

© Instagram Genie enjoying vacation in Miami

What is Genie Bouchard up to now?

Genie saw much success as a junior tennis player, winning her first professional title when she was 16, and she also achieved a career-high ranking of world no. 5 in 2014. After she retired from professional tennis, Genie quickly moved on to pickleball.

© Getty Images The tennis player cried during her retirement ceremony

Pickleball, which was invented in 1965, was named the fastest growing sport by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association from 2021 to 2024. The sport is much easier to learn than tennis and relatively inexpensive, but it's also grabbed the attention of many former tennis players like Genie.

In 2023, she was reportedly offered $1.5 million from the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) to join the professional pickleball circuit, where she is currently considered one of the biggest pickleball stars.

"Signing on to play in the PPA almost two years ago, I went from a full-time (pro) tennis player, to a part-time tennis player, on to pickleball in a way that was just a nice transition," Genie said told Forbes in October 2025. "It made the transition easy for me."

© Getty Images Genie is loving her life as a pickleball player

And the former tennis player is very successful. As of December 2025, Genie is ranked world No. 9 in women's singles on the PPA Tour. "Singles in pickleball is so much more similar to tennis, and that's my best category by far, and comes more naturally to me," Genie explained.

Is Genie Bouchard in a relationship?

Genie keeps her personal life private, and thus doesn't share a lot about who she is dating. Last year, TMZ reported that the tennis player broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of supermodel Christie Brinkley. In early 2024, Christie shared photos of the then couple to her 923k Instagram followers on a Brinkley family vacation.

© Instagram Genie and her ex-boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, on a tropical vacation

Aside from her dating life, Genie has a strong relationship with her family. She has a twin sister, Beatrice, and two younger siblings, Charlotte and William, who are all – yes you guessed it – named after royals. Genie and Beatrice are named after Prince Andrew's daughters, Charlotte is named after Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Monégasque Princess Caroline, and William is named after Prince William.