Jennifer Lawrence's 'naked dress' had a surprise connection to Princess Kate

Jennifer Lawrence proved to everyone that the "naked dress" trend that took the world by storm last year is truly alive and kicking.

The Die My Love actress, 35, wowed everyone when she stepped out at the Golden Globes on Monday, wearing the most resplendent sheer gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. The impeccable gown featured a plunging neckline, waist-cinching cut-outs and was embroidered with green and pink flowers.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jennifer dazzled everyone on Monday

While the American-born star is topping the best-dressed lists from the evening, did you know her custom-made gown has a special link to the Princess of Wales?

Sarah Burton was the artist genius behind the future Queen's iconic lace white wedding gown, which she wore on her royal wedding day when she married Prince William in 2011.

© Getty Kate wore a custom Sarah Burton gown for her wedding day in 2011

Kate worked closely with Sarah, who was Alexander McQueen's artistic director, on the design of the dress. "Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing," the Palace said in a statement at the time. "Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterises Alexander McQueen’s work," it continued.

The elegant lace dress is believed to have cost her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, £250,000.

Not just one

This wasn't the only dress that Sarah designed for the big day. Kate changed into a second gown for her wedding reception, which was also a masterpiece by Sarah. It featured a satin A-line skirt and a sweetheart neckline, which she accessorised with a fluffy cream cardigan.

© Getty Images Kate wore a second dress for the private dinner

Although at the time, only 15 people at the famous fashion house knew that it would be a McQueen gown of Sarah's design. The designer revealed that not even her mother knew ahead of the career-defining moment. "Even my mum called me and asked me, ‘You would tell me, wouldn’t you?" she told the Times.

Sarah's red carpet portfolio

Having her looks worn by Hollywood A-listers alike, from Michelle Pfeiffer to Lady Gaga, if one thing's for sure, it's that Sarah knows how to create an award-winning gown.

© Getty Images Nicole looked phenomenal in Sarah Burton for the 2016 Met Gala

Back in 2016, Nicole Kidman was a vision at the Met Gala, the theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. The gown worn by the Australian-born actress was spectacular, complete with a floor-length cape and covered in moon and star motifs.