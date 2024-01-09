The most expensive jewels of the Golden Globes 2024: Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and more

The Golden Globes is the place to be when it comes to the first Hollywood event of the year where our favourite actors and actresses can flex their sartorial prowess and work their best looks. This year's red carpet did not disappoint with Taylor Swift donning that incredible mermaid-esque green glimmering gown or Heidi Klum in that red-hot ballgown with a thigh split. But what is even more incredible than their stunning gowns, is the star's array of gorgeous jewels, with eye-watering worths.

Neil Dutta of Angelic Diamonds explains: "The red carpet was filled with common nature-inspired accessories. So, it comes as no surprise as Google searches for ‘floral jewellery’ have risen by 1010% in the past month alone in the US." He adds: "The likes of Selena Gomez who wore Bulgari, alongside Elizabeth Debicki who wore the Rose Dior Bagatelle collection, Emily Blunt in Tiffany & Co., and Jennifer Lopez in matching ' Hope the Hummingbird’ set by Boucheron carried this up-and-coming trend across the red carpet."

Take a look with us at the most expensive jewels of the Golden Globes 2024, analysed by Neil Dutta, and the stunning dresses they were paired with.

Selena Gomez © Getty 'Single Soon' songstress Selena Gomez, 31, looked sensational in red. Neil tells us: "Selena Gomez shone with an array of Bulgari jewellery, complementing her Armani Privé dress. She adorned herself with white gold high-jewellery earrings valued at $45,000 (£35,000). "Covering her fingers and wrists with a platinum bracelet featuring 42 round brilliant-cut diamonds worth over $70,000 (£55,000), a high-jewellery Serpenti watch worth $87,000 (£68,000), Fiorever bracelet worth $46,300 (£36,000) and several diamond rings sourced from the Fiorever and Serpenti collections worth a whopping $130,000 (£102,000)! All the pieces worn by Serena are valued at around $350,000 (£275,000)." Selena's stunning gown featured a drop hem detail and was adorned with black roses down the chest from a halterneck.

Carey Mulligan © Getty Saltburn star Carey Mulligan, 38, looked incredible in a classic black mermaid gown by Schiaparelli with a bejewelled panel on the corset. According to Neil Dutta, the Maestro actress teamed the dress with a "pair of Bulgari high jewellery drop earrings which feature 8ct pear diamonds hanging from an elegant abstract cross-like design accompanied with a 3ct trilliant diamond. "We estimate these earrings to carry a total weight of 24 carats worth over $200,000 (£157,000)," he says.



Taylor Swift © Getty Images 'Cruel Summer' singer, 34, made the 'whole place shimmer' in a sequinned green gown by Gucci and matching stilettos. Neil Dutta tells us: "Taylor Swift can be seen wearing nine lavish diamond rings worth $80,000 (£62,000), accompanied by Arpeggia one-line diamond bracelet featuring a total of 2.61 diamond carats worth $18,500 (£14,500). "She wore two pairs of drop earrings, a pair of classic round brilliant diamond studs and a dew drop cuff," he added. "All these earrings are set to be worth $110,000 (£86,000). Swift’s overall jewellery collection is worth around $210,000 (£165,000)."

Emily Blunt © Getty Images Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt, 40, wowed in a golden moment alongside her actor husband John Krasinski in a stunning embellished gown with a floaty white tulle skirt. Neil Dutta tells us that her jewels enhanced the luxurious feel of her gold look. "Emily Blunt embellished her attire with an abundance of diamonds, enveloping herself in luxury," he says. "Wearing a statement Tiffany & Co. gold leaf necklace adorned with diamonds, along with discreet stud earrings, an impressive cuff bracelet, and a generously sized cocktail ring. The estimated value of the jewellery worn is $1,000,000 (£785,000)."



Margot Robbie © Getty Images Margot Robbie, 33, wore Barbie's dream dress in an Armani pink sequin moment we couldn't get enough of. Neil gave us his insights into the jewels that would fit in Barbie's collection. "Margot Robbie paired her vibrant pink dress with 30 Carat Lorraine Schwartz Diamond studs and a 3 Carat D Flawless old cut Golconda Diamond ring featuring Natural Vivid Pink Diamonds. The combined value of the Lorraine Schwartz jewellery is valued at an impressive $3 million (£2.3 million)."



Elle Fanning © Getty Star of The Great, Elle Fanning, 25, looked angelic in a satin off-white balletic gown. Her jewels were integral to the execution of her Audrey Hepburn aesthetic. Neil says: "Elle Fanning opted for a classic look at the 2024 Golden Globes, pairing her vintage dress with an elegantly simple Cartier necklace adorned with 340 baguette-cut diamonds. She completed her ensemble with a coordinating ear cuff for a touch of timeless glamour. The collection is worth over $1,500,000 (£1.1 million)."



Florence Pugh © Getty Oppenheimer actress, Florence Pugh, 28, looked incredible in a fiery red look with her platinum blonde cropped hair. Neil Dutta tells us she wears the jewellery look of the moment. "Florence Pugh elegantly matched her red Valentino gown with a dazzling Jean Schlumberger necklace from Tiffany. She rounded out her ensemble with several additional pieces of Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including platinum and gold drop earrings adorned with fancy intense yellow diamonds. The combined value of these pieces is $900,000 (£707,000)," the expert says. "In the past quarter ‘drop earrings’ have seen a 20% increase in Google searches within the US and is a classic statement piece that we expect to see an augment in 2024."

Jennifer Lopez © Getty 'On The Floor' singer Jennifer Lopez, 54, caught our attention in a breathtaking soft pink look by Nicole + Felicia with oversized rose detailing on the cape sleeves for a PDA moment with her husband Ben Affleck. Neil Dutta said: "Jennifer Lopez made a stylish entrance adorned in the exquisite 'Hopi the Hummingbird' pendant earrings from Boucheron worth $137,000 (£107,000). Crafted in white and pink gold, these delicate earrings feature a pink morganite stone and are embellished with pavé sapphires and diamonds in the shape of a hummingbird." He added that Jennifer "included a coordinating 'Hope the Hummingbird' ring worth $122,000 (£95,000), along with the 'Plume de Paon' bracelet in white gold worth $123,000 (£96,000), adorned with a rose-cut diamond and encrusted with diamonds. All the pieces she wore by Boucheron are valued at $400,000 (£314,000)."

Jennifer Lawrence © Jon Kopaloff No Hard Feelings star Jennifer Lawrence, 33, allowed her jewellery to do the talking by opting for a simple black gown with zero embellishments. Neil Dutta commented: “Jennifer Lawrence graced an occasion bedecked in a captivating Tiffany necklace. This exquisite piece boasted an impressive 11-carat array of diamonds skillfully arranged within a setting crafted from both platinum and gold. The source of this alluring necklace was none other than the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. "Jennifer complimented the necklace with Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Sea Coral earrings," he continued. "These exquisite earrings, crafted in gold and platinum, feature diamonds and sapphires totalling over 6 carats in weight. We estimate these pieces collectively to be worth $850,000 (£668,000)."

Dua Lipa © Getty Images 'Dance The Night' singer Dua Lipa, 28, looked so stylish in a black mermaid gown by Schiaparelli with gold embellishments on the torso. Her jewels took centre stage. Neil Dutta divulges: "Dua Lipa adorned herself with a necklace from Tiffany & Co., featuring yellow beryl, topaz quartz, diamonds, gold, and platinum, created in 1962 and sourced from the company's Archives. We estimate this necklace to be worth $250,000 (£196,000). "Dua Lipa also wore a matching 7ct yellow sapphire set in a diamond pave band, worth around $150,000 (£117,000)."

Elizabeth Debicki © Getty The star of The Crown, 33, looked like a golden goddess in a figure-hugging dazzling dress. She enhanced her look with layered necklaces that Neil says are from the Rose Dior Bagatelle collection that was "complemented by a matching tennis bracelet and ring from the Bois de Rose collection. "Crafted in exquisite white gold and embellished with dazzling diamonds, these jewellery pieces served as the ideal complement to her radiant metallic Dior couture gown, enhancing her overall ensemble with a touch of sophistication and glamour. We value the collection of jewellery which Debicki wore at $250,000 (£196,000)," he reveals.

