Meg Bellamy looks identical to Princess Kate in chicest new look

The Crown's Meg Bellamy proved that she can nail a Princess Kate-inspired look off-set as well as on when she stepped out for a glamorous evening in London on Wednesday.

The Princess-playing star, 21, looked so elegant at the exclusive dinner to celebrate the popular jewellery brand Mejuri in the ultimate power suit moment that mirrored the sartorial accomplishments of Prince William's wife to a tee.

© Getty Meg Bellamy attended the Mejuri exclusive dinner last night

The actress wore a neutral oversized double-breasted blazer with a white vertical pinstripe and rolled the cuffs for a casual feel. She paired it with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers that skimmed the floor.

© Getty Meg is the spitting image of a young Kate

Meg added an oversized white shirt that was half tucked for an undone look and popped on a pair of white open-toe mules to tie the look together. Her hair was styled in loose waves that the Princess of Wales would admire and she wore a warm-toned makeup look.

© Getty Meg rocked Kate-worthy curls

The Crown star posed alongside former Strictly champ Rose Ayling Ellis who opted for a Clueless-inspired checked shorts co-ord and How to Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce who rocked an LBD with a sequin-adorned rose embellishment.

© Getty Rose Ayling-Ellis, Jessie-Mae Alonzo, Mia McKenna-Bruce, India Ria Amarteifio, Hannah Dodd, Ambika Mod and Nicole Lecky were in attendance

The Princess, 42, rocked a similar neutral power suit to Meg's latest look when she met the frontline staff from the youth organisation Streets of Growth last September. The royal stunned in a beige Holland Cooper double-breasted jacket and matching flares which she paired with a white tee and nude heels for a more fitted version of Meg's look from this week.

© Getty The Princess of Wales rocked a nude power suit and pointed-toe heels at the east London engagement

Kate also showed off her ability to rock a beige look when she stepped out for a visit to The Street, a Scarborough-based community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service in November 2022. She styled a caramel-coloured roll-neck belted knit dress with a coordinating longline coat, tan micro bag, and pumps.

© Getty Kate loves a neutral aesthetic

The royal also opted for a beige trouser and white blouse moment similar to Meg's when she was spotted at her 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. She teamed a broderie anglaise shirt with tan culottes and rather than white mules like Meg, she went for a pair of crisp white canvas trainers.

© Getty Did Kate's Chelsea Flower Show look inspire Meg?

Though in a deep blue hue and not a neutral shade, Kate has also been known to rock a pinstripe power suit with a white shirt that Meg may have taken inspiration from. The Princess visited the Fitzalan High School in Cardiff to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month last October wowing in the navy trouser suit moment.

© Getty Kate has been known to rock a pinstripe suit with a white top

Neutrals are high on Meg's sartorial agenda. She was a vision in white when she stepped onto the red carpet alongside her The Crown co-stars Luther Ford and Ed McVey for the show's finale celebration at The Royal Festival Hall in London last December.

© Getty Meg was a vision in white

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton actress Meg Bellamy wows as she prepares to step into the limelight ahead of The Crown debut

Her bodycon gown was an ankle-grazing moment with a round neck and form-fitting sleeves. She paired the garment with a pair of white raw silk stilettos, gold jewellery, and a berry-toned lip. Her long brunette waves were looser than the Princess tends to wear them but we are sure it is an energy Kate would admire.