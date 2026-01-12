Jennifer Lawrence and Minnie Driver lead the naked dress trend at the Golden Globes 2026

One of the great things about starting the new year is that the glittering, high-octane world of the Hollywood award season begins, kicking off with the ever-elegant Golden Globe Awards. The annual event is back for the 83rd offering, and the red carpet is as gloriously curated and fashion-forward as ever.
Amongst the plethora of haute couture gowns and bespoke designer dresses was a recurring trend, the mighty 'naked' dress. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years and who happened to be on journalistic duty reporting on what the glitterati wore on the big night, I noticed that a plethora of the world's most famous actresses donned their own versions of the naked dress.
What is the 'naked' dress?
The 'naked dress' trend has dominated red carpets since the summer of 2025. During that time, standout moments many remember included Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore's lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'. The dress in question gives the illusion of exposed skin with see-through fabric and flesh tones. It is also worth noting that there are no official style rules on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, which is why we may have seen so many 'naked' looks. "There are no rules anymore, and that's what makes it such an interesting time," Ilaria Urbinati, Hollywood stylist in residence at pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co, told us.
"It's a great time for individuality on the red carpet. There's a sense of freedom around it; guests can really lean into their own style. Compared to the Oscars, which tend to feel more traditional and formal, the Golden Globes allow for a little more playfulness, which makes it especially exciting from a styling perspective," the talented professional exclusively told HELLO!.