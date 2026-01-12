Jennifer Lawrence and Minnie Driver lead the naked dress trend at the Golden Globes 2026

One of the great things about starting the new year is that the glittering, high-octane world of the Hollywood award season begins, kicking off with the ever-elegant Golden Globe Awards. The annual event is back for the 83rd offering, and the red carpet is as gloriously curated and fashion-forward as ever.

Amongst the plethora of haute couture gowns and bespoke designer dresses was a recurring trend, the mighty 'naked' dress. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years and who happened to be on journalistic duty reporting on what the glitterati wore on the big night, I noticed that a plethora of the world's most famous actresses donned their own versions of the naked dress.

© Getty It was a big night for fashion at the Golden Globes 2026

What is the 'naked' dress?

The 'naked dress' trend has dominated red carpets since the summer of 2025. During that time, standout moments many remember included Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore's lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'. The dress in question gives the illusion of exposed skin with see-through fabric and flesh tones. It is also worth noting that there are no official style rules on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, which is why we may have seen so many 'naked' looks. "There are no rules anymore, and that's what makes it such an interesting time," Ilaria Urbinati, Hollywood stylist in residence at pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co, told us.

© WireImage The Golden Globes is a red carpet where one can take risks

"It's a great time for individuality on the red carpet. There's a sense of freedom around it; guests can really lean into their own style. Compared to the Oscars, which tend to feel more traditional and formal, the Golden Globes allow for a little more playfulness, which makes it especially exciting from a styling perspective," the talented professional exclusively told HELLO!.

Naked dresses at the Golden Globes

© AFP via Getty Images Jennifer's dress was by Givenchy Jennifer Lawrence Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Hollywood royalty Jennifer wore this virtually transparent, custom Givenchy dress that featured strategically placed blooms embroidered all over. The enchanting skirt and coordinating shawl gave a finesse to the risk-taking look.

© Getty Images J.Lo wore a vintage gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer Jennifer Lopez Also opting to go 'naked' was the ever-sumptuously styled Jennifer Lopez. The 56-year-old icon turned every head on the red carpet in her vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown, which featured the most dramatic fishtail hem. The flesh-coloured netting was a clever way to conceal her modesty.



© AFP via Getty Images Minnie's dress was subtly see-through Minnie Driver Minnie is back on our screens in Run Away, Harlan Coben's new Netflix thriller, and her fashion look is stronger than ever. Looking sensational in stripes, her Sabina Bilenko Couture gown featured cascading strands of strategically-sewn silver beading and a slightly see-through bodice.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Ginnifer's 'naked' dress was by Armani Ginnifer Goodwin Putting her own spin on the daring trend, Ginnifer pulled out all the stops in her subtly transparent black gown by Armani. The statuesque shape fell to the floor in body-conscious fashion and was embellished with pearls.