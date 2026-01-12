Jennifer Lawrence and Minnie Driver lead the naked dress trend at the Golden Globes 2026

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes ceremony took place on Sunday, January 11, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence and Minnie Driver Golden Globes 2026 wearing naked dresses© Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
One of the great things about starting the new year is that the glittering, high-octane world of the Hollywood award season begins, kicking off with the ever-elegant Golden Globe Awards. The annual event is back for the 83rd offering, and the red carpet is as gloriously curated and fashion-forward as ever. 

Amongst the plethora of haute couture gowns and bespoke designer dresses was a recurring trend, the mighty 'naked' dress. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years and who happened to be on journalistic duty reporting on what the glitterati wore on the big night, I noticed that a plethora of the world's most famous actresses donned their own versions of the naked dress.

Best dressed Golden Globes 2026 - Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Teyana Taylor and Kate Hudson© Getty
It was a big night for fashion at the Golden Globes 2026

What is the 'naked' dress?

The 'naked dress' trend has dominated red carpets since the summer of 2025. During that time, standout moments many remember included Margot Robbie's jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore's lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'. The dress in question gives the illusion of exposed skin with see-through fabric and flesh tones. It is also worth noting that there are no official style rules on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, which is why we may have seen so many 'naked' looks. "There are no rules anymore, and that's what makes it such an interesting time," Ilaria Urbinati, Hollywood stylist in residence at pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co, told us. 

Selena Gomez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)© WireImage
The Golden Globes is a red carpet where one can take risks

"It's a great time for individuality on the red carpet. There's a sense of freedom around it; guests can really lean into their own style. Compared to the Oscars, which tend to feel more traditional and formal, the Golden Globes allow for a little more playfulness, which makes it especially exciting from a styling perspective," the talented professional exclusively told HELLO!.

Naked dresses at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence© AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer's dress was by Givenchy

Jennifer Lawrence

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Hollywood royalty Jennifer wore this virtually transparent, custom Givenchy dress that featured strategically placed blooms embroidered all over. The enchanting skirt and coordinating shawl gave a finesse to the risk-taking look.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty Images

J.Lo wore a vintage gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer

Jennifer Lopez

Also opting to go 'naked' was the ever-sumptuously styled Jennifer Lopez. The 56-year-old icon turned every head on the red carpet in her vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown, which featured the most dramatic fishtail hem. The flesh-coloured netting was a clever way to conceal her modesty.


Brisith-US actress Minnie Driver attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images) /© AFP via Getty Images

Minnie's dress was subtly see-through

Minnie Driver

Minnie is back on our screens in Run Away, Harlan Coben's new Netflix thriller, and her fashion look is stronger than ever. Looking sensational in stripes, her Sabina Bilenko Couture gown featured cascading strands of strategically-sewn silver beading and a slightly see-through bodice.

Ginnifer Goodwin© Penske Media via Getty Images

Ginnifer's 'naked' dress was by Armani

Ginnifer Goodwin

Putting her own spin on the daring trend, Ginnifer pulled out all the stops in her subtly transparent black gown by Armani. The statuesque shape fell to the floor in body-conscious fashion and was embellished with pearls.

Sabrina Elba© Penske Media via Getty Images

Sabrina looked breath-taking in her sumptuous gown

Sabrina Elba

The wife of Idris Elba looked exquisite in this toffee-toned, body-conscious dress that was adorned with delicate mocha-encrusted crystals. We love her matching Jimmy Choo strappy stilettos, too.

