Sydney Sweeney has a Marilyn Monroe moment in shredded white mini dress

Sydney Sweeney flaunted her elegant figure in a shredded white mini dress, as she provided a Marilyn Monroe moment.

The actress attended W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party on January 10, as she rocked a sleek blond bob, much like the iconic Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend actress wore.

© Getty Images Sydney resembled Marilyn recently

The entertainer also resembled Marilyn in her cover look for W Magazine in which she flaunted her short hair and posed nude while covered in gold paint.

This isn't the first time that the actress has channeled Marilyn when it comes to her looks.

Last month, the Euphoria actress attended The Housemaid premiere as she sported a custom Galia Lahav gown. The floor-length white dress featured a deep V-neck, a corseted waist, and feathers at the bottom, as she flaunted a sultry blowout and red lipstick.

© Getty Images This isn't the first time she channeled the iconic actress

The look closely resembled the outfit that Marilyn notoriously wore in The Seven Year Itch, during which she held her dress down from the strong wind coming from the subway vent underneath her.

Sydney debuted her blonde bob back in October during the AFI Fest. She revealed that although she had anxiety to go through with the big cut, she was ready for a new era.

The actress shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she was a "little nervous," since it was a "huge change."

© Getty Images Sydney was ready for a big change so she cut her hair

She added: "I think my long hair became my security blanket. I always wanted it down and wavy, but I'm loving this. I feel like I'm going to meet a new version of myself."

The actress has previously revealed how she would describe her personal style, which she loves to mix up and play with, depending on her daily moods.

She revealed to People: "Fashion is a really fun way of embracing different sides of yourself. Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back. It's a way of being able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am. It's always going to change."

© Getty Images Sydney dresses depending on her mood

Sydney doesn't plan on choosing one aesthetic moving forward, as she added: "That's what's so amazing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves, because we are so multifaceted and there's so much going on. I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life."

Regardless of whether Sydney is having a chill day or a glam day, how she feels in her O.O.T.D. is most important for the star.

She explained: "If I put [clothes] on and I smile and I feel good [in them], then I know that's what I want to wear. I don't really let other people dictate how I should feel or what I should be doing or wearing, because if I'm happy and it's making me feel good, that's what matters."