Sydney Sweeney proved she's got style on and off the red carpet during a recent shopping trip.

The 26-year-old documented a jaunt to Sephora to check out her Kérastase haircare ad and she looked incredible wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts that highlighted her long, toned legs.

The Euphoria star looked effortlessly cool pairing the cut-offs with some knee-high black boots, a matching plain top, and an oversized black leather jacket.

While her followers loved her off-duty outfit, many couldn't get over her freshly cut hair.

© Instagram Sydney looked gorgeous in her off-duty outfit

Sydney has chopped several inches off her long, blonde locks, which now sit just above her shoulders.

The change in hairstyle was even more evident as she posed in front of a campaign shot that featured her with her former wavy locks that cascaded down her chest.

"Needed a restock on some @kerastase_official and look who I found at @sephora," she captioned a carousel of photos from her excursion.

Her fans were quick to compliment her new look, with one responding: "The hair is literally everything." A second said: "Sydney I'm still not over the short hair it looks sooo gorg!!" A third added: "Your hair is beautiful! You are shining."

© Instagram Sydney displayed her toned legs in her tiny shorts

Sydney debuted her textured lob at the Miu Mui show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month but appeared to cut it even shorter for her head-turning appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party just a few days later.

The actress grabbed headlines when she paid homage to Angelina Jolie, wearing the same archive Marc Bouwer plunging neckline silk white gown Angelina donned to the 2004 Awards.

© Getty Images Sydney paid homage to Angelina Jolie

Since then, Sydney has been topping best-dressed lists with her head-turning red-carpet appearances.

Her most recent was at the LA premiere of her new movie Immaculate, where she wore an elaborate white sculpted top by Balmain, featuring flowers, plants, and hands wrapped around her tiny waist.

In the film, Sydney stars as Cecilia, an American nun who arrives at an Italian convent, hoping to find safety and solace.

© Getty Images Sydney debuted her shorter hair at the Miu Miu show

According to the Immaculate synopsis: "Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets."

The horror film is a new look for the actress and comes after the success of her rom-com Anyone But You and her foray into the Marvel universe with Madame Web.

© Getty Images Sydney previously sported much longer hair

Talking about her role in Immaculate, Sydney told Variety: "I love finding places that I didn't know I could unlock — pushing the boundaries and the limits of what people expect to see from me."

She continued: "I wish that I had a formulaic answer for how I did it. But whenever a director calls 'action,' it's just like a switch. And I allow all of Sydney's thoughts and feelings and emotions to disappear. And I am now whatever character I'm playing — I'm Cecilia at the moment."

She added: "I don't like to rehearse; I don't plan what is going to happen. What you saw [in the film's final moments] was the first take."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.